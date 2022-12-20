Opinion: Definitive Proof That Santa Claus is Real

Santa Claus Photo by Canva

There comes a time when everyone reaches a point where they question the existence of Santa Claus. I want to share with you the definitive proof that I have that leaves no question that Santa is indeed real and that you can find him and share the truth with others.

I do not need a senate hearing or whistleblower reports. No sworn affidavits or video “smoking gun” evidence. I can give you first-hand knowledge of the times that I have personally seen or felt the presence of Santa Claus in May, Texas.

Santa Claus is an idea. He is one of giving, the spirit of the season, and one who restores faith in humanity.

When my husband and I were young, and our family was new, Santa Claus came to our Lake Brownwood home and knocked on our door on Christmas morning. You see, we had three children at the time. My oldest was two years old. Then we had twins just 10 ½ months later. So we had a two-year-old and two one-year-olds.

My husband had the best job that he could possibly have, making more than a decent living. We settled into our community and purchased our first home. The month before Christmas, the unthinkable happened. His company went through layoffs, and he was without a job. We were suddenly in a horrible situation. With no savings or emergency funds, Christmas was bound to be depressing.

I remember crying many nights, looking at the bare space under the tree. I knew that everything was going to be ok, but as a new mother, I was devastated. My husband got a new job, but it only paid a fraction of the salary that he was making. We were faced with raising three children on $800.00 a month.

I did the best I could and managed to get a couple of toys for each child. And Christmas morning, we woke and watched with joy as our grateful children opened their toys and played. That is when we met Santa for the first time.

The knock came as a surprise because It was early on Christmas morning. Santa Claus was at the door. That’s how he introduced himself. He had his helpers and his ford F-150 “sleigh” full of presents. I watched with tears in my eyes as several people walked into my living room and set an entire Christmas celebration under our tree.

To this day, 21 years later, I could not tell you who those people were other than Santa because that is who they introduced themselves as. We did find out over 15 years later who had directed them to our door but even then, we were mystified as to how they knew that we were in need.

Many years later, when we had added a fourth child to the mix and my children were all pre-teens, we had a new family show up at our tiny country church. They had two children and barely had a home. We found out that they did not have a Christmas tree or presents. We had a small Christmas tree that was donated to the church and several toys that had been donated to our food pantry. My children grabbed everything we could and headed to our house.

My children began wrapping the gifts without us asking them. They then decided to dip into their own presents under the tree and asked that we give them to their new friends. And so, that is what we did. Keep in mind that we were not rich and struggled ourselves. By taking gifts out from under their own tree, my children were left with very little for themselves.

As we all piled out of the car, my youngest, who was 6 or 7 at the time, was carrying the tree up to the door as everyone followed, carrying gifts. The little boy of the house came running outside and looked up at my youngest and, with wide eyes and an excited face, asked him, “Are you, Santa Claus?”

That day, we were. Even though my children did not have a huge Christmas, it was one that they have never forgotten, and it remains one of their most cherished memories.

Christmas is not about how many presents are under the tree or how many high-tech devices one can rack up. It is not about material goods at all. Santa does not deliver toys. He delivers hope.

You see, Santa Claus is real. It is the spirit of giving. It is the love that you show complete strangers and the grace in which we treat one another. So as we come to the end of the year that has given us everything from pandemics to riots, including the toilet paper shortage of 2020, look for the good around you. Be someone’s Santa Claus. Random acts of kindness that spread joy and good tidings. You never know when that small act of kindness you show someone will be a lifeline for them not to lose hope.

I have been blessed in my life. We have gone through some of the hardest things that families can go through, yet we are stronger and closer than ever. There is always hope that tomorrow will be better than today.

So from my family to yours, Merry Christmas!