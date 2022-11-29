‘The View’: Balenciaga Played Right Into the Hands of the Far Right By Having Kids in a Sexualized Manner

Photo by ABC's The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin and the other hosts of ABC's "The View" on Monday took up a discussion about the recent controversy that a Balencicia AD campaign stirred up after young children were featured alongside fetish imagery.

Another ad for Balenciaga's Adidas collaboration bag depicted the product on top of an office desk covered in documents. One page, mostly covered by the bag, contains text of the Supreme Court case United States v. Williams — a SCOTUS case concerning the distribution of child pornography.

Griffin stated, “I found this ad campaign particularly distasteful in this moment. So there’s this — there’s growing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment right now and how it’s being framed is as portraying, you know, trans people as groomers. This is a term you’ll hear on the far right. They’re groomers. This is where you get the anti-drag queen stuff that we’re seeing.”

Griffin added, “So, Balenciaga played right into their hands by having kids in a sexualized manner, carrying something that represents, you know, sex acts. I think it was a really bad misstep at a moment where it’s just kind of a dangerous time to even give credence to those kind of insane takes.”

Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying, “Yeah. I mean, we can’t even show the picture because it’s so distasteful, but what’s also very distasteful is like Balenciaga lately. Their stuff is just ugly. (Laughter) I mean, the — the bag that — a little girl is holding is ugly."

The conversation quickly transitioned to Kim Kardashian and her love of the brand and her outfit for the Met Gala.

For her part, fans waited for Kardashian to speak out about the controversy, and some felt that they had to wait to long.

Kardashian stated that her delay happened "not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

She went on to say that, as a mother, she was left "shaken by the disturbing images."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she told her 74.2 million Twitter followers on Sunday.

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She added that she is currently re-evaluating her relationship with the brand.