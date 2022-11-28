Six-Man Football in Texas: For the love of the game

April McAbee

Everyone knows that in Texas, high school football is King, and the Friday night lights run deep in every community, but what many do not know is that Texas is unique in that many rural communities are too small to field an 11-man squad.

Some of those towns are so small that they may not even have 11 guys in high school that are eligible to play the sport, so the answer to their problem lies in the game of six-man football.

First, let me start by saying that, yes, six-man football is absolutely still the game that so many love. In many ways, playing with six instead of 11 makes the game harder, faster, and full of action that you will be hard-pressed to find on an 11-man field.

That said, there is a simplistic beauty in six-man football that doesn't start or stop with the players on the field. It encapsulates the field itself, the concession stand, the moms and dads cheering on their sons and daughters, and yes.. Girls play six-man football too.

Some of the most serene and beautiful sights that I have seen are when I visit schools where you will find bleachers that struggle to hold one family, let alone the hundred-plus souls.

Port-a-potty bathrooms and one of the best views of any field that I have been to in Texas stand out as unique In Lingleville. The visitor's stand faces the setting sun, and even though one would think that you are down in a hole due to the steep hill you have to go down to get there... it is actually elevated above the rolling hills of central Texas.

Nothing but beautiful countryside as far as the eye can see. Family, community, and country breathe life into the game of six-man football. It starts well before the game and ends with a knee on the field as the two teams come together to give thanks to the one who allowed them the ability to be a part of it all, no matter how hard-fought the game was.

In Mullin, Texas, the visitor's stands reside so close to a neighboring field that one of the viewers one night was a donkey with a nack to make noise at precisely the right time. There is nothing like hearing the laughter of a donkey after a long run for yardage sought but not gained.

We don't have the huge fields or facilities that rival major universities, but I would not trade a second of it for anything different.

According to one of the most knowledgeable in Texas when it comes to six-man football, Granger Huntress and Leman Saunders, Six-man football was invented in 1934 by a high school coach from Chester, Nebraska, named Stephen Epler, who wanted to find a way for his players to have the opportunity to play the game of football.

Four years later, the game made its way to the Lone Star state as the UIL contemplated adding six-man football to the option allowed for Texas public schools.

In that first year, 1938, only 55 schools participated in six-man football. A year later, the number grew to 112 schools.

In 2022between public and private schools, 283 schools played six-man football.

So how does the game work?

There are two divisions in Texas that make up the 1A six-man community for public schools as determined by the UIL. Division 1 is made up of schools that had an enrollment of 59.5 – 104.9, and Division 2 is made up of schools that had an enrollment of 59.4 and below.

Basic six-man football rule variations:

  • Field is 80x40 yards instead of 100x50.
  • The offense must gain 15 yards for a first down instead of 10.
  • All players are eligible receivers.
  • There must be a 'clean exchange' of the football. The quarterback (player who receives the snap) must hand off, pitch or throw the ball to another player before it can be advanced past the line of scrimmage.
  • Field goal is worth 4 points.
  • A kicked PAT is worth 2 points and a run/pass PAT is 1 point.
  • If at any point after the end of the first half, a team leads by 45 points or more, the game is over.

Other than the few variations, six-man football is just football. However, one of the biggest differences that you will find is that many of the players will play the entire game on both sides of the ball and on special teams, meaning conditioning is a priority and “next man up” is a precarious scenario where every team member needs to be familiar with each position on the field because you never know when an unforeseen injury will demand that spot being filled.

There is a lot of running in six-man. It is not unheard of or out of the ordinary to have a high-scoring game. In one recent game a few weeks ago in the first round of the playoffs, the May Tigers lost to Irion County with a score of 104 to 91.

For this reason, athletes that have competed with 11-man teams often find the pace set on the six-man field as daunting, and some tend to struggle.

Despite the athleticism needed to play the game, athletes still find it difficult to find a home for them at the next level. In fact, very few athletes from six-man teams make a jump into college football.

Despite the fact that an athlete's talents may go unseen at the next level, very few who play the game want to make the jump to play on an 11-man squad. Why? Because of the love for the game.

Six-man football is exciting and addicting. The fun action packed pace is a lure to all those who want to love the game and want to cherish every second that they are on that field.

The same can be said for the coaches and the parents.

There are some amazing coaches in the State of Texas, and there are several on the sideline of a 1A school that could easily be on the sidelines of any school in the state of Texas, but they do not dare leave the communities that they have come to love.

A coach at a 1A school wears 100 different hats and spends more time with his or her students than they do with their own families. They are teachers, faith leaders, and mentors, and typically coach every sport that the school offers and not just one sport.

At the end of the season, the goal is the same for each six-man team as it is for an 11-man team… Jerry’s world and the opportunity to play in Cowboys stadium for the title of State Champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhK4O_0jQ5ajrF00
2021-2022 1A Division 1 game between Westbrook and MayPhoto byApril McAbee

2014 was the first time that 1A schools had the opportunity to play on the same field as the rest of the schools, bringing a well-deserved at-a-boy factor to those schools and the game they love so much.

Before that year, the 1A state game was played at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

So who will earn their ticket this year? There is one more playoff game left before four teams, two from each division, play for the title.

2022 UIL Football State Championships will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington beginning Dec. 14 thru Dec. 17.

Wed 16th: 11 a.m. — 1A Division II (six-man)

2 p.m. — 1A Division I (six-man)

7 p.m. — 2A Division II

Thursday, Dec. 15:

11 a.m. — 2A Division I

3 p.m. — 3A Division II

7 p.m. — 3A Division I

Friday, Dec. 16:

11 a.m. — 4A Division II

3 p.m. — 4A Division I

7 p.m. — 5A Division II

Saturday, Dec. 17:

11 a.m. — 5A Division I

3 p.m. — 6A Division II

7 p.m. — 6A Division I

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Football# Sixman# 1A# Friday night lights

Comments / 4

Published by

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

May, TX
1154 followers

More from April McAbee

‘The View’: Balenciaga Played Right Into the Hands of the Far Right By Having Kids in a Sexualized Manner

Alyssa Farah Griffin and the other hosts of ABC's "The View" on Monday took up a discussion about the recent controversy that a Balencicia AD campaign stirred up after young children were featured alongside fetish imagery.

Read full story

Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’

Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.

Read full story
408 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” the women of the view engaged in a discussion about the mass shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend that left 5 dead and 25 injured when a lone gunman walked into the LGBTQ bar, Q.

Read full story
177 comments

Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024

On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.

Read full story
102 comments

Obama Says he Can’t Talk to People in the Conservative South Like he Used to Because of Fox News, Social Media

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he told host Trevor Noah, "I can't talk to people in the conservative south like I did when I ran for the Senate because of Fox News and social media."

Read full story
1349 comments
Brown County, TX

Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness

Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.

Read full story
1 comments

Five US border agents shot, one fatally, by drug smugglers near Puerto Rico

Five U.S. Border Patrol were shot, including one fatally, during an altercation with drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday morning. The incident was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Read full story

Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.

Read full story
487 comments

G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response

The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.

Read full story
2 comments

Jan. 6 Committee Says Trump Failed To Comply With Subpoena To Testify

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday, members of the Jan 6 Select Committee say that President Donald Trump has failed to present himself to the committee to be disposed of as part of their investigation into the riot at the US Capitol.

Read full story
111 comments

Kevin McCarthy: ‘I’m Proud to Announce the Era of One-Party Democrat Rule in Washington Is Over’

On Tuesday, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a victory lap after the House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its new leader. McCarthy is wildly suspected to be the front-runner for Speaker of the House, which will be voted on after the new Congress is sworn on Jan. 3.

Read full story
781 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Responds to Trump: "Go Check out the Scoreboard from Last Tuesday Night"

During a Tuesday press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked by a reporter what he thought about President Donald Trump's "big announcement" and the comments that Trump has made about him.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Texas invokes Invasion Clause and authorizes “unprecedented measures” to defend the state

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion. Gov. Abbott says he will “fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion.”

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, KS

Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking

On Monday, a federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment charging former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski, 69, and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Could Donald Trump become speaker of the House? How is a speaker of the House chosen?

While the mid-term election vote counting is not yet complete, the GOP is on trek to take control of the house, even going as far as stating that they will be holding a vote this week to select a Speaker of the House. Conversations about who is best suited for that role have circled around Kevin McCarthy, but many are opposed to his appointment, and opposition is growing.

Read full story
1 comments

Mike Pence Lashes out at Trump: ‘Endangered Me and My Family’

Speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for an interview on "Monday’s Good Morning America," former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at former President Donald Trump, offering new criticisms of his actions on January 6, 2021.

Read full story
33 comments

COP27: Biden says US is back as a leader in fighting climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - On Friday, President Joe Biden took the stage at the COP27 Climate Change Conference and addressed those in attendance to pledge that the United States will “do our part to avert” a “climate hell,”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Biden Administration stops taking applications for student loan forgiveness

The application for Biden's student debt relief program has been removed from the Department of Education's website after A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s plan Thursday evening.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announces Over $355 Million In Public Safety Grants

AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, including victims' services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and law enforcement support. This grant funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy