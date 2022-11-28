Six-Man Football in Texas: For the love of the game

Everyone knows that in Texas, high school football is King, and the Friday night lights run deep in every community, but what many do not know is that Texas is unique in that many rural communities are too small to field an 11-man squad.

Some of those towns are so small that they may not even have 11 guys in high school that are eligible to play the sport, so the answer to their problem lies in the game of six-man football.

First, let me start by saying that, yes, six-man football is absolutely still the game that so many love. In many ways, playing with six instead of 11 makes the game harder, faster, and full of action that you will be hard-pressed to find on an 11-man field.

That said, there is a simplistic beauty in six-man football that doesn't start or stop with the players on the field. It encapsulates the field itself, the concession stand, the moms and dads cheering on their sons and daughters, and yes.. Girls play six-man football too.

Some of the most serene and beautiful sights that I have seen are when I visit schools where you will find bleachers that struggle to hold one family, let alone the hundred-plus souls.

Port-a-potty bathrooms and one of the best views of any field that I have been to in Texas stand out as unique In Lingleville. The visitor's stand faces the setting sun, and even though one would think that you are down in a hole due to the steep hill you have to go down to get there... it is actually elevated above the rolling hills of central Texas.

Nothing but beautiful countryside as far as the eye can see. Family, community, and country breathe life into the game of six-man football. It starts well before the game and ends with a knee on the field as the two teams come together to give thanks to the one who allowed them the ability to be a part of it all, no matter how hard-fought the game was.

In Mullin, Texas, the visitor's stands reside so close to a neighboring field that one of the viewers one night was a donkey with a nack to make noise at precisely the right time. There is nothing like hearing the laughter of a donkey after a long run for yardage sought but not gained.

We don't have the huge fields or facilities that rival major universities, but I would not trade a second of it for anything different.

According to one of the most knowledgeable in Texas when it comes to six-man football, Granger Huntress and Leman Saunders, Six-man football was invented in 1934 by a high school coach from Chester, Nebraska, named Stephen Epler, who wanted to find a way for his players to have the opportunity to play the game of football.

Four years later, the game made its way to the Lone Star state as the UIL contemplated adding six-man football to the option allowed for Texas public schools.

In that first year, 1938, only 55 schools participated in six-man football. A year later, the number grew to 112 schools.

In 2022between public and private schools, 283 schools played six-man football.

So how does the game work?

There are two divisions in Texas that make up the 1A six-man community for public schools as determined by the UIL. Division 1 is made up of schools that had an enrollment of 59.5 – 104.9, and Division 2 is made up of schools that had an enrollment of 59.4 and below.

Basic six-man football rule variations:

Field is 80x40 yards instead of 100x50.

The offense must gain 15 yards for a first down instead of 10.

All players are eligible receivers.

There must be a 'clean exchange' of the football. The quarterback (player who receives the snap) must hand off, pitch or throw the ball to another player before it can be advanced past the line of scrimmage.

Field goal is worth 4 points.

A kicked PAT is worth 2 points and a run/pass PAT is 1 point.

If at any point after the end of the first half, a team leads by 45 points or more, the game is over.

Other than the few variations, six-man football is just football. However, one of the biggest differences that you will find is that many of the players will play the entire game on both sides of the ball and on special teams, meaning conditioning is a priority and “next man up” is a precarious scenario where every team member needs to be familiar with each position on the field because you never know when an unforeseen injury will demand that spot being filled.

There is a lot of running in six-man. It is not unheard of or out of the ordinary to have a high-scoring game. In one recent game a few weeks ago in the first round of the playoffs, the May Tigers lost to Irion County with a score of 104 to 91.

For this reason, athletes that have competed with 11-man teams often find the pace set on the six-man field as daunting, and some tend to struggle.

Despite the athleticism needed to play the game, athletes still find it difficult to find a home for them at the next level. In fact, very few athletes from six-man teams make a jump into college football.

Despite the fact that an athlete's talents may go unseen at the next level, very few who play the game want to make the jump to play on an 11-man squad. Why? Because of the love for the game.

Six-man football is exciting and addicting. The fun action packed pace is a lure to all those who want to love the game and want to cherish every second that they are on that field.

The same can be said for the coaches and the parents.

There are some amazing coaches in the State of Texas, and there are several on the sideline of a 1A school that could easily be on the sidelines of any school in the state of Texas, but they do not dare leave the communities that they have come to love.

A coach at a 1A school wears 100 different hats and spends more time with his or her students than they do with their own families. They are teachers, faith leaders, and mentors, and typically coach every sport that the school offers and not just one sport.

At the end of the season, the goal is the same for each six-man team as it is for an 11-man team… Jerry’s world and the opportunity to play in Cowboys stadium for the title of State Champions.

2021-2022 1A Division 1 game between Westbrook and May Photo by April McAbee

2014 was the first time that 1A schools had the opportunity to play on the same field as the rest of the schools, bringing a well-deserved at-a-boy factor to those schools and the game they love so much.

Before that year, the 1A state game was played at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

So who will earn their ticket this year? There is one more playoff game left before four teams, two from each division, play for the title.

2022 UIL Football State Championships will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington beginning Dec. 14 thru Dec. 17.

Wed 16th: 11 a.m. — 1A Division II (six-man)

2 p.m. — 1A Division I (six-man)

7 p.m. — 2A Division II

Thursday, Dec. 15:

11 a.m. — 2A Division I

3 p.m. — 3A Division II

7 p.m. — 3A Division I

Friday, Dec. 16:

11 a.m. — 4A Division II

3 p.m. — 4A Division I

7 p.m. — 5A Division II

Saturday, Dec. 17:

11 a.m. — 5A Division I

3 p.m. — 6A Division II

7 p.m. — 6A Division I