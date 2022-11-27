Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’

Photo by CNN News Room

Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been one of the single most exciting things to happen to the platform since its inception. The billionaire is constantly making changes, asking for input from the current users on new policy changes, and he is engaging users directly. Musk still maintains his sense of humor and shares a meme or two that are either cringe-worthy or will leave you laughing out loud.

But not all are entertained by the billionaire's new project.

For some, this is a "the sky is falling" moment in history. There are even calls for Twitter and its new CEO to be investigated to ensure that they are not a national security risk.

On Thursday, former CIA operative Robert Baer joined "CNN's Newsroom" and spoke with host Boris Sanchez who asked him, "if you had an opportunity to offer a piece of advice to Elon Musk or to counsel him or simply to send him a message, what would you say?”

Baer replied, “I’d say this Libertarian nonsense is destructive to American national security. And he has got to reinstitute the same restrictions that were on Twitter before he bought it. There is no other choice.”

Sanchez asked, “He did announce that he plans to roll out a new color-coded verification system next week. Do you think that that effort will help prevent misinformation or mock accounts from putting out falsehoods?”

“I hope so. But his record so far isn’t very good,” Baer stated.