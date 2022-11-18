Obama Says he Can’t Talk to People in the Conservative South Like he Used to Because of Fox News, Social Media

Comedy Central

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he told host Trevor Noah, "I can't talk to people in the conservative south like I did when I ran for the Senate because of Fox News and social media."

Noah was questioning the former President about the current political strife and division in America and what he believes is the cause for the deep divisions.

Obama answered, "Two things. The biggest change that is taking place, when I ran for, let’s say, U.S. Senate in Illinois, you go downstate, that is the south. It is rural. It is conservative. There aren’t a lot of folks who look like you or me. And certainly, there are more Trevors than there are barracks."

Obama continued, "and I am driving around, I’ve got a map – for young people, it’s this paper thing, you can’t figure out how to fold it back, but it is how you find your way on roads. But I would go into a town, and it would be 70% Republican, a lot of evangelicals, et cetera, but I could go to a diner, or a VFW hall or a county fair/ I could go to the local newspaper and the owner there is conservative, and he’s got a bow tie and buzz cut, and he’s kind of skeptical about my ideas, but there wasn’t the filter that had been created by Fox News or the media infrastructure, the sort of right-wing conspiracy theory folks, and so they came at me with an open mind."

Obama goes on to describe the changes that he has seen in America, whereas southern conservatives, once would listen to him and even find common ground, are no longer able to hold a discussion or find that common ground.

He believes that Fox News and others "turbocharged" an information bubble that is now preventing him and others from penetrating their preconceptions "about what somebody like me believes, cares about, etc."

"And I could listen to them, and they could listen to me, and at the end of the day, they might say, well, he’s a little liberal for our tastes, but we have something in common. He talked about his mom getting sick. I remember my mom getting sick. It seems like he loves his kids. I love my kids. There was some sense of connection," Obama stated.

"And I think the filter now has become so thick. It started, I think, with Fox News and some of the other, you know, traditional media, and now with social media, that has gotten turbocharged. If you go into those same communities now, they have so many preconceptions about what somebody like me believes, cares about, et cetera, that it is very hard to penetrate. So I think the answer is both thinking about information flow and media and how we can break through that information bubble that people are in.

Obama does not just call out conservatives but progressives as well for insulating themselves in their own "media bubble" and possessing their own preconceptions.

"That requires, by the way, progressives to get out of their media bubble. Because we’ve got some preconceptions that I think create barriers as well. And then working a lot more locally because you notice that when you are on the ground, doing stuff, it is harder to stereotype people. And the nationalization of our politics, I think, has been damaging," he said. Adding, "The more we can focus on grassroots efforts, the real world rather than just virtual meetings, conversations, that is what, over time, I think can help strengthen democracy, and that is part of what it has been at the foundation with young leaders who are working on the ground, coming up with new ideas to create those connections."