Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness

April McAbee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1CVS_0jEokgq200
Canva stock photo

Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.

Raised in Sweetwater, Texas, mesquite bushes, sand storms, and rattlesnake hunting were at the top of my list of why I did not like living in West Texas, but after my husband and I got married, we settled in Big Spring. My husband worked for the prison system and worked at a local trustee camp, and we got busy starting our family.

First, we had a son, and within months we found out that not only was I pregnant, but we were expecting twins. A boy and girl, both beautiful and born early, we dodged a bullet and went home the day after their birth. My daughter also struggled with health problems for the first year of her life.

Within weeks, everything changed. My husband left his job one day when my daughter quit breathing, and he was fired. My son had some serious medical problems, and doctors, specialists, and medical procedures became our new normal. We became homeless three months after the twins were born, and we moved into my parent's home in Snyder.

My husband's parents had a lake home at North Lake Brownwood, and my husband decided, after trying to find a job in West Texas to no avail, to give Brownwood a look. He had enough gas in his tank to get him to Lake Brownwood and to get back, and the goodbyes were heart-wrenching for this close family that had just begun, and to make matters worse, Thanksgiving was just a week away.

After 5 days of looking for a job, he got a call that he was hired at Wal-Mart, and while that was not something he really wanted to do, he decided that he wanted his family back and taken care of. He had one more lead that he wanted to follow up on, and it was on the way back to the lake house.

There was a new gated community that was being developed, Oak Point. They needed a security officer, and security was definitely something that he was qualified to do.

Only when he got to Oak Point and spoke with the man in charge he was disappointed to find out that they had filled the position. My husband and the man struck up a conversation, and my husband told him why we were trying to move and that he was looking to get his family brought to Brownwood soon.

My husband called me later that day, and the man who doesn't cry was in tears. Not only was he going to be able to be with us on Thanksgiving, but he was going to be able to bring us back with him.

The man did not hire my husband, but his kindness was a sign that Brown County was where we needed to be. You see, as my husband began to drive away, the man ran up to the truck window and slipped a $100.00 bill in his hand, and told him to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and a blessed Christmas.

To this day, we do not know who the man was, but we are grateful for the kindness and gratitude that he showed our family. We took the kindness as a sign from God and took a leap of faith. After the Thanksgiving meal was ate and the dishes washed, we loaded up what belongings we had left, and we all headed toward the next chapter in our life.

That Thanksgiving was one of the best that we have ever had. With so little, yet so thankful.

My husband was employed at Walmart for less than a day when he received a call that he was hired at Kohler. We later had a fourth child, a son, who was born in Brownwood.

Over the years, we have had good times and bad times, and there were years that we struggled, especially during the holidays, but we never went without. There was always someone who would step up to make sure that my kids had a meal and a good Christmas, and almost always, it was done anonymously.

Mathew 6 1-4 says, “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven. “Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you."

I have never met as many people who took Mathew 6 1-4 to heart more than I have in Brown County. They inspired my kids and us to do the same as often as possible and with as little or as much as possible. You never know just how much a tiny selfless act may mean to someone else.

# Brownwood# Lake Brownwood# Giving Back

