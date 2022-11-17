G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response

April McAbee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBezd_0jEO78NT00
Canva stock photo

The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.

The declaration comes after the Business 20 (B20) Summit in Bali, where Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin called for a “digital health certificate using WHO standards,” the Group of Twenty (G20) called for international collaboration to capitalize on the success of “digital COVID-19 certificates” for future pandemic response, according to The Sociable.

“We support […] efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates” — G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration, 2022

“We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations,” reads paragraph 23 of the G20 declaration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om0ny_0jEO78NT00
The White House

The G-20 leaders said they support ongoing “international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics.”

They added that these global digital health networks should “capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

For many, COVID-19 vaccine passports, and various other forms of digital identity schemes, represent an invasion of privacy and a slippery slope that ends in complete control of the government.

“We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods […] to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccination”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwKyi_0jEO78NT00
World Economic Forum

According to the World Economic Forum, “Having a trusted, verifiable identity is essential. As digital interaction increases at unprecedented rate, not least due to the COVID-19 crisis, the information comprising our identities is being widely shared in ways that create both opportunities and risks. If designed right, digital identities can provide countries with economic value equal to as much as 13% of their GDP, save hundreds of billions of hours through streamlined e-government, and cut trillions of dollars in costs for businesses by 2030, according to one estimate. For the roughly one billion people going without official proof of identity (and the more than three billion people unable to effectively use an identity on digital channels), collaborative and user-centric digital identity models guided by shared principles can be empowering.”

The joint declaration follows recommendations from Indonesia’s Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin made during a Business 20 (B20) panel held ahead of the G-20 summit.

“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO—if you have been vaccinated or tested properly—then you can move around,” he said during a panel on Nov. 14.

“So for the next pandemic, instead of stopping the movement of the people 100 percent, which stopped the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people,” he added.

In separate but similar document, the G20 issued an update that adds:

“Endeavour to move towards interoperability of systems including mechanisms that validate proof of vaccination, whilst respecting the sovereignty of national health policies, and relevant national regulations such as personal data protection and data-sharing.”

According to the 132-page B20 Indonesia 2022 Final Communique: Policy Recommendations to the G20, member countries should “Promote further exchanges and strategic use and sharing of science, technology, and appropriate data for crisis detection, creating global coordination framework for future crisis mitigation.”

Those policy recommendations include, but are not limited to:

• Foster innovation, investment and technology sharing within and across borders in both crisis and noncrisis times
• Create a crisis management committee that can commit to an open and frictionless flow of critical goods
during future crises
• Create robust guidelines on health emergency preparedness to ensure global coordinated response for
future crises enhanced by a technology-enabled “always-on” global health infrastructure
• Align on a global framework to promote and restore safe international travel
• Implement and extend the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines
• Adopt the Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates
• Establish a uniform platform for skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling focusing on trade and investment skills

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# G20# Vaccine Passport# World Economic Forum# B20# Bali

Comments / 2

Published by

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

May, TX
904 followers

More from April McAbee

Colorado Springs, CO

Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” the women of the view engaged in a discussion about the mass shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend that left 5 dead and 25 injured when a lone gunman walked into the LGBTQ bar, Q.

Read full story
11 comments

Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024

On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.

Read full story
8 comments

Obama Says he Can’t Talk to People in the Conservative South Like he Used to Because of Fox News, Social Media

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he told host Trevor Noah, "I can't talk to people in the conservative south like I did when I ran for the Senate because of Fox News and social media."

Read full story
1309 comments
Brown County, TX

Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness

Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.

Read full story

Five US border agents shot, one fatally, by drug smugglers near Puerto Rico

Five U.S. Border Patrol were shot, including one fatally, during an altercation with drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday morning. The incident was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Read full story

Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.

Read full story
488 comments

Jan. 6 Committee Says Trump Failed To Comply With Subpoena To Testify

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday, members of the Jan 6 Select Committee say that President Donald Trump has failed to present himself to the committee to be disposed of as part of their investigation into the riot at the US Capitol.

Read full story
110 comments

Kevin McCarthy: ‘I’m Proud to Announce the Era of One-Party Democrat Rule in Washington Is Over’

On Tuesday, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a victory lap after the House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its new leader. McCarthy is wildly suspected to be the front-runner for Speaker of the House, which will be voted on after the new Congress is sworn on Jan. 3.

Read full story
781 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Responds to Trump: "Go Check out the Scoreboard from Last Tuesday Night"

During a Tuesday press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked by a reporter what he thought about President Donald Trump's "big announcement" and the comments that Trump has made about him.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Texas invokes Invasion Clause and authorizes “unprecedented measures” to defend the state

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion. Gov. Abbott says he will “fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion.”

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, KS

Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking

On Monday, a federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment charging former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski, 69, and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Could Donald Trump become speaker of the House? How is a speaker of the House chosen?

While the mid-term election vote counting is not yet complete, the GOP is on trek to take control of the house, even going as far as stating that they will be holding a vote this week to select a Speaker of the House. Conversations about who is best suited for that role have circled around Kevin McCarthy, but many are opposed to his appointment, and opposition is growing.

Read full story
1 comments

Mike Pence Lashes out at Trump: ‘Endangered Me and My Family’

Speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for an interview on "Monday’s Good Morning America," former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at former President Donald Trump, offering new criticisms of his actions on January 6, 2021.

Read full story
33 comments

COP27: Biden says US is back as a leader in fighting climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - On Friday, President Joe Biden took the stage at the COP27 Climate Change Conference and addressed those in attendance to pledge that the United States will “do our part to avert” a “climate hell,”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Biden Administration stops taking applications for student loan forgiveness

The application for Biden's student debt relief program has been removed from the Department of Education's website after A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s plan Thursday evening.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announces Over $355 Million In Public Safety Grants

AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, including victims' services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and law enforcement support. This grant funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

Read full story
16 comments

Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Agents Intercept Vessel Smuggling 13 Bales of Cocaine near Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents intercepted Wednesday a vessel with two occupants transporting 13 bales of cocaine valued at $7.17 million, west of Desecheo Island, weighing in at 851 pounds or 360 Kilos.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Charged for Participation in LockBit Global Ransomware Campaign

On Thursday, the Department ofJustice announced that a criminal complaint filed in the District of New Jersey was unsealed, charging a dual Russian and Canadian national for his alleged participation in the LockBit global ransomware campaign.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats the Possibility of John Fetterman as a Potential Nominee for President

President John Fetterman? MSNBC's Katy Tur seems to think it may be a possibility in the very near future to see Fetterman as a potential Democrat Presidential Nominee. The prediction happened on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" as Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Katy Tur discussed Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania in which he prevailed against President Donald Trump's endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
585 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy