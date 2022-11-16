Jan. 6 Committee Says Trump Failed To Comply With Subpoena To Testify

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday, members of the Jan 6 Select Committee say that President Donald Trump has failed to present himself to the committee to be disposed of as part of their investigation into the riot at the US Capitol.

They say that Trump “failed to comply” with its subpoena for documents and testimony in the matter.

Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney issued the following statement:

“Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former President initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony. His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year. The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done.



“Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power. He is obligated to provide answers to the American people. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance.”

Trump sued the committee on November 11, challenging his subpoena according to filings in a federal court in Florida. His lawsuit sought to challenge both the legitimacy of the committee, and he claims that he should be immune from testimony about the time he was president.

In Trump’s lawsuit, his attorneys argued, “the Subpoena’s request for testimony and documents from President Trump is an unwarranted intrusion upon the institution of the Presidency because there are other sources of the requested information, including the thousand-plus witnesses the Committee has contacted and one million documents that the Committee has collected.”

Trump’s attorney, David Warrington, said in a statement with the release of the lawsuit in part that “long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it.”

Originally posted on CitizenStringer.com