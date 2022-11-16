Kevin McCarthy: ‘I’m Proud to Announce the Era of One-Party Democrat Rule in Washington Is Over’

April McAbee

On Tuesday, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a victory lap after the House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its new leader.

McCarthy is wildly suspected to be the front-runner for Speaker of the House, which will be voted on after the new Congress is sworn on Jan. 3.

McCarthy won 188-31 against Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, according to multiple sources in the room. The process was executed under a secret ballot system, and the winner only needed to earn a simple majority of the conference, of which McCarthy had more than enough votes.

Speaking at a press conference, McCarthy announced the end of "one-party rule" in our nation's Capitol.

“Well, good evening. I’m proud to announce the era of one-party Democrat rule in Washington is over. Washington now has a check and balance, the American people have a say in their government, and this new Republican leadership team is ready to get to work to put America back on the right track. It was our commitment to America that we would create an economy that is strong. A nation that is safe. A future that is built on freedom and a government that is accountable. And that’s exactly what we’ll do," he stated.

House Republicans elected Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, the chief of their campaign team, to be the House majority whip.

The conference separately voted to elect Lousiana Rep. Steve Scalise as majority leader by voice vote.

Neither party has secured control of the House, but republicans are two seats away and are expected to have the majority when the dust settles and all the votes are counted.


