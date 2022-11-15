Gov. DeSantis Responds to Trump: "Go Check out the Scoreboard from Last Tuesday Night"

During a Tuesday press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked by a reporter what he thought about President Donald Trump's "big announcement" and the comments that Trump has made about him.

The question was met with laughter throughout the room, including DeSantis himself, who seemed to get a kick out of the question.

"One of the things I’ve learned, like learned in this job is when you’re doing, when you’re leading and when you’re getting things done. Yeah, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it. I roll out of bed in the morning, I’ve got corporate media outlets that have a spasm," DeSantis stated.

"Just the fact that I’m getting up in the morning and it’s constantly attacking- and this is just what’s happened- I don’t think any governor got attacked more particularly by corporate media than me over my four-year term," the Governor stated. Adding, "and yet I think what you, what you learn is all that’s, just noise and really what matters is. Are you eating? Are you getting in front of issues? Are you delivering results for people, and are you standing up for folks, and if you do that, then none of that stuff matters and that’s what we’ve done. We focused on results in leadership, and at the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night and the fact that the matter is.

DeSantis called the Republican election day results a "hugely underwhelming, disappointing performance" for the Republican Party. He added that Florida "shows the blueprint of what you can to do not only win, but really fundamentally change the overall political terrain in a very strong, pro-freedom direction."