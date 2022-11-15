Texas invokes Invasion Clause and authorizes “unprecedented measures” to defend the state

April McAbee

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion.

Gov. Abbott says he will “fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion.”

Gov. Abbott says the following steps will be taken by the state:

  • Deploy the National Guard to safeguard the border, and to repel and turn back immigrants trying to cross the border illegally
  • Deploy the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest and return immigrants to the border who crossed illegally, and to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal activity;
  • Build a wall in multiple counties on the border;
  • Deploy gun boats;
  • Designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations;
  • Enter into a compact with other states to secure the border; 
  • Enter into agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security;
  • Provide resources for border counties to increase their efforts to respond to the “border invasion.”

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter assuring county judges along the Texas-Mexico border that the State of Texas continues taking unprecedented action to address President Biden’s historic border crisis and urged them to remind members of the new U.S. Congress to fulfill their responsibility to secure the border:

“Texas has forcefully responded to Biden’s open border policies by doing more than any state in the history of America to do the federal government’s job to secure the border,” reads the letter. “In January 2023 when the next Congress is sworn in, we must remind our representatives in Washington that securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility under Article I, § 8 and Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Join me in sending this urgent message to our congressional delegation, which has the power to act under Article I, § 8 of the U.S. Constitution. Texas has done more than its fair share for far too long. The time has come for the federal government to do its job.”

County_Judge_Invasion_LetterDownload

In July, Abbott issued an executive order directing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to “to return … illegal immigrants to the border at a port of entry.”

The Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety were ordered to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the US side of the border.

At that time, Abbott stoped short of declaring the situation at the border an invasion.

In a statement, the Governor’s office states that the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-in-Mexico policy has led to historic levels of illegal crossings, with 5,000 migrants being apprehended over the July 4th weekend, creating a border crisis that has overrun communities along the border and across Texas.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl.”

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, for the 2022 calendar year, agents have had nearly 2.1 million encounters at the U.S. – Mexico border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di8zr_0jBg6eJa00
Abbott addresses FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in AddisonGovernor Greg Abbott on Twitter

Originally posted to Citizenstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Southern Border# Invasion# Constitution# Border Patrol

Comments / 5

Published by

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

May, TX
773 followers

More from April McAbee

Obama Says he Can’t Talk to People in the Conservative South Like he Used to Because of Fox News, Social Media

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he told host Trevor Noah, "I can't talk to people in the conservative south like I did when I ran for the Senate because of Fox News and social media."

Read full story
921 comments
Brown County, TX

Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness

Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.

Read full story

Five US border agents shot, one fatally, by drug smugglers near Puerto Rico

Five U.S. Border Patrol were shot, including one fatally, during an altercation with drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday morning. The incident was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Read full story

Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.

Read full story
445 comments

G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response

The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.

Read full story
2 comments

Jan. 6 Committee Says Trump Failed To Comply With Subpoena To Testify

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday, members of the Jan 6 Select Committee say that President Donald Trump has failed to present himself to the committee to be disposed of as part of their investigation into the riot at the US Capitol.

Read full story
106 comments

Kevin McCarthy: ‘I’m Proud to Announce the Era of One-Party Democrat Rule in Washington Is Over’

On Tuesday, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a victory lap after the House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its new leader. McCarthy is wildly suspected to be the front-runner for Speaker of the House, which will be voted on after the new Congress is sworn on Jan. 3.

Read full story
780 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Responds to Trump: "Go Check out the Scoreboard from Last Tuesday Night"

During a Tuesday press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked by a reporter what he thought about President Donald Trump's "big announcement" and the comments that Trump has made about him.

Read full story
22 comments
Kansas City, KS

Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking

On Monday, a federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment charging former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski, 69, and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Could Donald Trump become speaker of the House? How is a speaker of the House chosen?

While the mid-term election vote counting is not yet complete, the GOP is on trek to take control of the house, even going as far as stating that they will be holding a vote this week to select a Speaker of the House. Conversations about who is best suited for that role have circled around Kevin McCarthy, but many are opposed to his appointment, and opposition is growing.

Read full story
1 comments

Mike Pence Lashes out at Trump: ‘Endangered Me and My Family’

Speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for an interview on "Monday’s Good Morning America," former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at former President Donald Trump, offering new criticisms of his actions on January 6, 2021.

Read full story
33 comments

COP27: Biden says US is back as a leader in fighting climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - On Friday, President Joe Biden took the stage at the COP27 Climate Change Conference and addressed those in attendance to pledge that the United States will “do our part to avert” a “climate hell,”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Biden Administration stops taking applications for student loan forgiveness

The application for Biden's student debt relief program has been removed from the Department of Education's website after A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s plan Thursday evening.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announces Over $355 Million In Public Safety Grants

AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, including victims' services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and law enforcement support. This grant funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

Read full story
16 comments

Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Agents Intercept Vessel Smuggling 13 Bales of Cocaine near Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents intercepted Wednesday a vessel with two occupants transporting 13 bales of cocaine valued at $7.17 million, west of Desecheo Island, weighing in at 851 pounds or 360 Kilos.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Charged for Participation in LockBit Global Ransomware Campaign

On Thursday, the Department ofJustice announced that a criminal complaint filed in the District of New Jersey was unsealed, charging a dual Russian and Canadian national for his alleged participation in the LockBit global ransomware campaign.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats the Possibility of John Fetterman as a Potential Nominee for President

President John Fetterman? MSNBC's Katy Tur seems to think it may be a possibility in the very near future to see Fetterman as a potential Democrat Presidential Nominee. The prediction happened on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" as Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Katy Tur discussed Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania in which he prevailed against President Donald Trump's endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
586 comments
Rifle, CO

MSNBC Guest Says a Potential Loss for Lauren Boebert is a Gain For OnlyFans

A crass joke on national television by Democrat Party strategist Kurt Bardella has many people up in arms and coming to the defense of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebart (R-CO) after he insinuated that her only option would be to engage in online pornography if she fails to secure her reelection bid in a race that is still too close to call.

Read full story
Florida State

Adam Kinzinger: ‘I Don’t’ See Ron DeSantis as ‘the Future of the Republican Party’

Despite the massive overwhelming win that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walked away with on Tuesday night, GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger still managed to slam his fellow Republican.

Read full story
299 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy