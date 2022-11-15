Texas invokes Invasion Clause and authorizes “unprecedented measures” to defend the state

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion.

Gov. Abbott says he will “fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion.”

Gov. Abbott says the following steps will be taken by the state:

Deploy the National Guard to safeguard the border, and to repel and turn back immigrants trying to cross the border illegally

Deploy the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest and return immigrants to the border who crossed illegally, and to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal activity;

Build a wall in multiple counties on the border;

Deploy gun boats;

Designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations;

Enter into a compact with other states to secure the border;

Enter into agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security;

Provide resources for border counties to increase their efforts to respond to the “border invasion.”

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter assuring county judges along the Texas-Mexico border that the State of Texas continues taking unprecedented action to address President Biden’s historic border crisis and urged them to remind members of the new U.S. Congress to fulfill their responsibility to secure the border:

“Texas has forcefully responded to Biden’s open border policies by doing more than any state in the history of America to do the federal government’s job to secure the border,” reads the letter. “In January 2023 when the next Congress is sworn in, we must remind our representatives in Washington that securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility under Article I, § 8 and Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Join me in sending this urgent message to our congressional delegation, which has the power to act under Article I, § 8 of the U.S. Constitution. Texas has done more than its fair share for far too long. The time has come for the federal government to do its job.”

County_Judge_Invasion_Letter Download

In July, Abbott issued an executive order directing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to “to return … illegal immigrants to the border at a port of entry.”

The Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety were ordered to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the US side of the border.

At that time, Abbott stoped short of declaring the situation at the border an invasion.

In a statement, the Governor’s office states that the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-in-Mexico policy has led to historic levels of illegal crossings, with 5,000 migrants being apprehended over the July 4th weekend, creating a border crisis that has overrun communities along the border and across Texas.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl.”

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, for the 2022 calendar year, agents have had nearly 2.1 million encounters at the U.S. – Mexico border.

Originally posted to Citizenstringer.com