Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking

On Monday, a federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment charging former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski, 69, and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude.

The disturbing details filed in federal court reveal an alleged sex trafficking operation at an apartment complex.

Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson are also charged in a substantive count with holding a young woman, identified as Person 1, in a condition of involuntary servitude; and Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski are charged in a substantive count withholding another young woman, Person 2, in a condition of involuntary servitude.

Prosecutors say that from 1996 through 1998, Brooks provided a location at Delevan Apartments in Kansas City, where young women were held.

It was there in the apartment complex that prosecutors say Brooks, Roberson and Robinson used physical beatings, sexual assaults, and threats to compel young women to provide sexual services to men.

Then detective Golubski is alleged to have accepted money from Brooks; provided protection from law enforcement for the criminal activity, including sex trafficking; and forcibly raped the young woman identified as Person 2.

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubski (mugshot for an earlier arrest.) Shawnee County Detention Center

According to the indictment, Brooks operated the apartment complex and “selected young girls who were runaways, who were recently released from Beloit Juvenile Correctional Facility, and/or who came from broken homes, and moved these girls into Delevan with intent to use them in his criminal activities, including sex trafficking.”

Brooks used one of the apartments as an office and stored guns, drugs, and cash used for criminal acts, the document alleged. The “office” unit had locks inside and outside the door, and it would also be used for meetings “to further criminal activities, including meetings with defendant Roger Golubski.”

Prosecutors say that girls held in the room ranged from 13-17 years old.

One of the victims in the case told the grand jury she was a teen recently released from the Beloit correctional center. She stated that her mom had died by suicide and that Roberson raped her in “the office unit” and threatened her. She said he beat her multiple times with a closed fist.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Golubski was previously charged, in a separate indictment, with civil rights violations for allegedly acting under color of law to commit aggravated sexual assaults.

Golubski faces six charges of deprivation of civil rights, in that case in which prosecutors say that Golubski used his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002. Golubski’s alleged conduct includes aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping.