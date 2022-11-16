Could Donald Trump become speaker of the House? How is a speaker of the House chosen?

While the mid-term election vote counting is not yet complete, the GOP is on trek to take control of the house, even going as far as stating that they will be holding a vote this week to select a Speaker of the House. Conversations about who is best suited for that role have circled around Kevin McCarthy, but many are opposed to his appointment, and opposition is growing.

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C. on February 10, 2011. Wiki Commons Gage Skidmore

Some are calling for President Donald Trump to be selected as Speaker of the house, leaving many asking if that is even a possibility.

How is a speaker of the House chosen? Here is how it works.

The speaker of the House, per the Constitution, is second in line to succeed the president, after the vice president. They also determine what legislation is brought to the House floor to be voted on.

Candidates for speaker are nominated by each party’s caucus or conference and elected at the beginning of the new Congress in January. However, there is no rule that requires the nominee to be an elected member of the House, according to Article I, Section II of the Constitution.

If Trump were to be nominated, he would not be the first. In fact, recent candidates nominated for the position who were not members of the House include former Sec. of State Colin Powell, Georgia politician Stacy Abrams, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

The speaker is elected by roll call vote. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast in order to become Speaker. If all members of the House are present and voting, the majority would be 218 and if there are members that are not present, then the majority of those present would be required.

If no one person receives a majority, the vote is repeated until there is a clear majority winner.

Originally posted to CitizenStringer.com