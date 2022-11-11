COP27: Biden says US is back as a leader in fighting climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - On Friday, President Joe Biden took the stage at the COP27 Climate Change Conference and addressed those in attendance to pledge that the United States will “do our part to avert” a “climate hell,”

"We’re going to help make the transition to a low-carbon future more affordable for everyone, and accelerate decarbonization beyond our borders. In fact, the International Energy Agency recently concluded that our significant climate investment will, quote, help turbocharge the emer — the ener — excuse me, turbocharge the emerging global clean energy — clean energy economy. I was reading their quote, sorry.”

“We’re not ignoring harbingers that are already here,” Biden said. “So many disasters — the climate crisis is hitting hardest those countries and communities that have the fewest resources to respond and to recover.”

President Biden also stated that Russia’s “brutal attack” against Ukraine and said the ongoing war “only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels.”

With the “upheaval we’re seeing around the world,” Biden said, “it’s more urgent than ever that we double down on our climate commitments.”

Biden stressed that it is extremely important that every nation benefits from “clean, diversified energy.”

“No action can be taken without a nation understanding that it can use energy as a weapon and hold the global economy hostage. It must stop,” Biden stated.

“To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up,” he said. “At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions. The United States is acting. Everyone has to act. It’s a duty and responsibility of global leadership.”

CNN

CNN