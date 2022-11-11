Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Agents Intercept Vessel Smuggling 13 Bales of Cocaine near Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents intercepted Wednesday a vessel with two occupants transporting 13 bales of cocaine valued at $7.17 million, west of Desecheo Island, weighing in at 851 pounds or 360 Kilos.

On Nov.9, a AMO Multirole Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) crew detected a “yola” type vessel with one engine and two persons onboard, navigating without navigational lights west toward Desecheo. The MEA maintained visual contact with the vessel and contacted the crew of a Mayaguez Coastal Interceptor vessel to intercept.

A "yola- type vessel" used in a previous cocaine smuggling attempt CBP

Marine Interdiction Agents approached the “yola” which failed to heave fleeing at a high rate of speed and one occupant commenced to jettison bales from their vessel.

According to a CBP press release, after a brief pursuit, the vessel was intercepted, and agents arrested two adult males claiming to be Dominican Republic nationals. A total of seven bales were recovered from inside the vessel. The AMO crew recovered a total of six bales that were thrown overboard, finding bricks with a white substance that field tested positive for the properties of cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took custody of the individuals and the contraband for prosecution.

“It is a methodic and sustained effort to interdict vessels that attempt to bring contraband into our shores” stated Augusto Reyes, Director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “AMO agents use their maritime domain awareness to detect and stop them.”

According to CBP, the AMO actively safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.

”With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior,” CBP said in a statement.