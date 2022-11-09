Adam Kinzinger: ‘I Don’t’ See Ron DeSantis as ‘the Future of the Republican Party’

April McAbee

Despite the massive overwhelming win that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walked away with on Tuesday night, GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger still managed to slam his fellow Republican.

Appearing on CNN’s “Election Day in America,” host Anderson Cooper asked Kinzinger, “Governor Ron DeSantis obviously won big in Florida, getting a lot of Latino votes. Do you think, I mean, do you see him as the future of the Republican Party?”

“Yeah, well, I don’t,” Kinzinger replied.

“But I think, you know, certainly he’s probably in the lead right now, kind of in a bit of front-runner status.”

Kinzinger was quick to pivot to President Donald Trump and his reaction to the lackluster showing of Republicans who are still battling to grapple control away from the Democrats as the counting of votes continues.

Kinzinger issued a backhanded congratulations for the Florida Governor while begrudgingly labeling the DeSantis persona as a type of “leadership” that may have a “real opportunity to take the Republican nomination” for the 2024 Presidential election.

“Again, I think what we’re going to see over the next week is how does Donald Trump pivot from this, because he’s certainly not going to take his loss. He’s going to try to throw DeSantis under the bus and go after McCarthy. If he’s able to do that successfully, and he has over the last few times, Ron DeSantis is going to have a short-lived victory here. It’s important. Ron DeSantis winning big was huge, and congratulations to him. It’s not necessarily a message that we saw last night that the rest of the country wants necessarily Ron DeSantis-type, I guess, leadership, I’ll call it. I think he has a real opportunity to take the Republican nomination to win the presidency, but it’s not going to be kind of this in-your-face thing that we’ve seen from Donald Trump. This is what we saw last night.”

DeSantis turned blue areas of the state red. He won by double digits in heavily Hispanic Miami-Dade County, carried Democratic Palm Beach, and his supporters chanted “two more years, two more years” at his victory party Monday night, leaving many in the Republican party abandoning Trump and throwing their hats in the ring for DeSantis.

Anderson Cooper and Adam Kinzinger discuss Ron DeSantis's decisive win in FloridaScreen shoot CNN

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

