Has A New Cryptid Or Skinwalker Been Spotted In Alabama Called The 'Not Deer?'

The what deer? The "not deer." Terrifying stories of a creature of the night called the "not deer" began cropping up on the internet a few years ago. On Tik Tok, creepy tales of this skinwalker-type creature soared in popularity, and supposedly there was a very old Appalachian legend that backed it all up. There were even photos of "not deer" supposedly taken in north Alabama. Could it be true that there's really a creature called a "not deer" lurking in our darkened Alabama forests at night? Let's take a midnight walk and see if we can find out the truth about the "not deer."

What Is A "Not Deer?" According to the stories and supposed eyewitness accounts, the not deer is a creature that, at first glance, looks like a deer, but it's not a deer—it's something more sinister in disguise. Thus, the name "not deer." The not-deer has physical traits that are just plain "off" for a regular deer. Its legs may be crooked, and its joints may bend backward, causing it to move in a jerky and unnatural way. It may be covered in blood and rotting flesh. Some accounts say it has a larger head than normal, glowing eyes, and may walk entirely on its back legs. It's unafraid of humans and will often stand and stare before closing in like a predator. Rather than peacefully grazing grass in a meadow, the deer is often seen devouring the bloody carcass of its supposed prey. It's been speculated that it's some kind of carnivorous skinwalker disguised as a deer or perhaps a rare cryptid. Are these strange characteristics and actions completely out of the realm of the natural behavior of a deer? We'll look at that in a minute, but first, let's look at the legends of this terrifying creature.

Legends Of The "Not Deer" In Appalachia This is where the stories of the not deer become highly questionable. No matter how far one searches, actual tales of the not deer only go back a few years. Although many podcasts, Tiktok videos, and websites go into detail about native Americans legends and folklore of early European settlers, those legends simply don't exist. In an article published in The Skeptical Inquirer, author JD Sword tracked down the online origin of the "not deer" to one Tumblr user named Will-o-the-Witch (real name Madison), who posted a story to the site in 2019. The "not deer" was an urband legend that seemed to have spring up among her small group of friends in Boone, North Carolina. JD Sword found no folklorists who had ever heard stories about a "not deer." In my opinion, a lot of not deer information seems to be copied directly from the Witcher Fanon Website, a self-described "FANDOM wiki site dedicated to hosting original fan-written content about The Witcher series of fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and video games based on them by CD Projekt RED."





Diseases In Deer There are several diseases spreading among deer populations that have never been seen before in many regions. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), Blue Tongue Virus (BTV), and Deer Warts are just a few of the diseases that can cause even the most experienced deer hunter to be taken aback when they spot a deer for the first time with one of these conditions. CWD has been called the "zombie deer disease" and it first appeared in Lauderdale county of northwest Alabama last year in 2022. It can cause deer to lose weight until they look like walking skeletons. It's also a disease of the brain, so it can cause jerky movements with severe neurological issues. It can also cause deer to not seem as afraid of humans as they normally are. At the time that the first not deer sightings were written about on Tumblr in 2019 about deer in Boone, NC, the disease EHD was spreading in that area. At that particular time, EHD was documented to have killed deer in that area. Deer with EHD appear weak and disoriented. They can have a high fever, which causes them to wander, dazed, into human habitats in search of water. EHD can also cause the deer's head and face to swell, and that could account for sightings of the not deer having a head that is larger than normal. EHD and BTD are also both hemorrhagic diseases. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, "Deer in the early stages of hemorrhagic disease may appear lethargic, disoriented, lame, or unresponsive to the presence of humans. As the disease progresses, the deer may salivate excessively or foam at the mouth, have bloody discharge from the nose, lesions or sores on the mouth, and swollen, sometimes blue-tinged tongues." Lastly, deer warts can afflict a deer with tumors and warts all over their bodies or sometimes only on the face and eyes. Seeing a deer with these deforming warts can look scary at first sight.

Natural Behavior In Deer Deer can also do things naturally that may seem extremely creepy to the untrained eye. You're probably familiar with the phrase "like a deer in the headlights." This phrase comes from the behavior of deer when confronted with the bright lights of a car or flashlight at night. They'll usually just stand there, completely frozen and wide-eyed, staring back into the light and sometimes even walk toward it. Also, because deer are nocturnal animals, their eyes will reflect the light, causing their eyes to appear as if they're glowing. During mating season, called the "rutting" season, young male deer, driven by a hormone surge, will often do crazy things. They're much more aggressive at this time and may be unafraid of humans. Then there's the shedding of velvet on a young buck's antlers, which can give deer a horrifyingly bloody look, like they were just at the scene of a murder. The deer often make a snack of this bloody velvet as it dangles from their antlers. Seeing a deer with bloody antlers and eating what looks like strands of flesh hanging from them could easily look like something from a horror film!

Rare But Natural Behavior And Trail Cams There are other very strange behaviors by deer that have been caught on camera. Deer can be opportunistic carnivores. It's very rare, but it can happen, as seen in several viral photos and videos where a young deer is eating a snake that it just killed. As more and more trail cams are used, there will be more "strange" things caught on camera. Take the trail cam photo below, for example, posted to the Alabama Whitetails Facebook page. I could easily take this photo and label it with some fantastic caption such as, "Supernatural 'not deer' spotted floating eerily across forest floor!" I'm sure the photo would be passed along, and a lot of people would believe the caption. The photo was actually snapped by a trail cam at the precise moment the deer was in the middle of a jump, giving it the appearance of floating or flying. It's a very cool photo, but nothing supernatural or paranormal...and certainly not a cryptid or "not deer."

Dead Deer Walking? So, what about encounters with deer that have terrified people because they were seen walking entirely on their back legs? This couldn't be natural, right? This has to be some sort of goatman cryptid stuff! Sorry to be Captain Buzzkill once again, but deer actually do balance and walk on their back legs very often. Deer walk on their back legs to eat fruit and vegetation on trees, and quite often they stand and walk on their back legs in a defensive posture. Check out the videos below for an example of this natural deer behavior.

Surge In Skinwalker Tales In the past decade, native American folklore surrounding a supernatural creature called a "skinwalker" has surged in popularity - to the point that anything weird is labeled a skinwalker. A skinwalker is an evil spirit or witch said to inhabit the carcass of a dead animal; thus, it moves in a strange way. The stories of a skinwalker originated with western native American tribes, however, and are predominantly part of Navajo folklore. For tribes of native Americans that lived in the Appalachian region, the skinwalker was never a part of their vernacular or their folklore. People who associate tales of a skinwalker with Eastern American Indian tribes are mixing cultural traditions. The popularity of the stories of the Skinwalker Ranch in Utah have helped spread the legends like wildfire. There's even a TV series on the Discovery Channel about the Skinwalker Ranch. Anything related to a skinwalker is bound to get clicks, and that's usually the driving factor behind any Tiktok, YouTube video, and many websites.s

The Not Deer Is Not A Thing At All In conclusion, "not deer" is not a new cryptid or some sort of skinwalker; it's apparently simply a modern internet sensation. It's also not backed up with Appalachian folklore or native American folklore. So, will the not deer phenomenon die out and go away? Probably not. Sightings and stories of the not deer will probably continue. Thanks to the popularity of Tiktok videos, websites, subreddits, and more, the not deer is now a part of our modern pop culture. As new diseases take over deer populations and creepy photos and videos of these weird-looking deer exhibiting strange behavior are shared online, new stories of the not deer are bound to keep popping up. Then there's the human superstition factor. Many people still want to believe there is something unknown and spooky out there roaming the woods at night disguised as a deer. I have to admit, I was a little excited at the prospect of discovering some kind of new cryptid or paranormal story when I first began research for this article. Unfortunately, we are left with nature itself, which can be weird enough all on its own. What do you think? Do you still believe there is such a thing as a not deer? Have you ever heard of a not deer before? Leave a note in the comments!

