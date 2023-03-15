Where Are They Now, Alabama? The Alabama Leprechaun And The Story Behind The Viral Video

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future! Links to more articles in this series at the end of this article.

In spring of 2006, reports of a bizarre nature began circulating in Mobile, Alabama. Reports that people had been seeing something very out of place for Alabama. News reporter for local NBC affiliate WPMI-TV, Brian Johnson, said that he had gotten several tips about a strange sighting of a leprechaun in the Crichton community of Mobile. So, when crowds gathered in the community late one afternoon and calls poured in to the station that the leprechaun was back, Brian and his crew were sent there to investigate...and the news story that followed became one of the most viral videos of all time. It became known as the "Leprechaun of Crichton" or "The Leprchaun of Mobile" and here's the real story behind the famous sighting.



Sketch of the Crichton Leprechaun Photo by WPMI News (wiki commons)

It was just a few days before St. Patrick's Day, that the news segment about a leprechaun sighting made it's debut on WPMI. The story aired first on the evening news on March 14, 2006 and then aired again the next morning. Shortly after the second airing, the segment was uploaded to YouTube. Within days it went viral. In fact, it soon became one of the first truly huge viral videos on the internet. People around the world were watching and sharing the crazy news segment about a leprechaun sighting in Alabama. In case you've never seen it, here's the original segment as aired on WPMI-TV uploaded by botmib to YouTube 16 years ago:



The "Crichton Leprecaun" or "The Leprechaun of Mobile" infiltrated mainstream media and entertainment almost immediatley. Howard Stern featured the story on his radio show, a reporter for The New York Times wrote a whole article about it, and it was featured in skits on The Daily Show, Key and Peele, and even the cartoon series South Park. Music remixes featuring people from the video such as "I want the Gold" sprung up that also became wildly popular. The original sketch of the leprechaun featured in the news segment was sold for $1,100 on an Ebay auction by WPMI to benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. Not everyone loved the segment, however, even with it's widespread popularity. Fox News commentator, Bill O'Reilly, got involved and argued on his show that the video "perpetuated racial stereotypes" and should never have been aired. In 2011, Daniel Tosh of the Tosh 2.0 comedy show visited Mobile and did a segment on the show where he interviewed the man who had the "Leprechaun flute" in the original news segment, DeMarco Morissette. Tosh referred to the clip as "the Gone with the Wind of Internet videos" saying, "It's old. It's famous. And it makes the South look terrible." Love it or hate it, the video has been viewed over 28 million times to date - so it's obviously been a hit and is still being viewed - especially this time of year as St. Patrick's Day rolls around. Jimmy Kimmel has said that this is his favorite viral video of all time. I agree with Jimmy. It's a classic...and another instance we can all say "only in Alabama!



After the initial flurry of attention the video garnered, questions still remained. Exactly what had locals seen in a tree on Le Cren Street near Bay Shore Avenue in the Crichton community? There were no additional news segments or stories that followed up on the sighting. For years afterwards, speculations of what locals had actually seen began popping up on the internet. The possibilty that locals had seen a leprechaun to begin with, especially in Alabama of all places, led most people to think it was just a fabricated story or a local hoax. Purely fun and entertainment with a lot of locals joining in. The possibilty that it could have been a true sighting was taken seriously, however, by quite a few people. The sighting was listed on several cryptid and mythical legends pages...which asked the question: could there actually have been a real live leprechaun seen in a tree in south Alabama? If not, what did the eyewitnesses see? Those were the questions that two radio hosts were still asking in 2014 when they decided to take a trip to Mobile and get to the bottom of the story for themselves.



The Bob and Dan Show on KTCK 1310 "The Ticket" in Dallas visited Mobile in 2014 and began interviewing locals on the street about the incident. Pretty soon, they got the answers they came looking for. Several people were quick to tell Bob and Dan that the sighting was just a prank by a local that everyone called "Midget Sean." It seems that Sean, who was a little person or "dwarf," had devised a plan back in 2006 shortly before St. Patrick's Day to dress up as a leprechaun and climb a tree while his buddies alerted everyone nearby that they had seen a leprechaun. Bob and Dan were actually able to locate Sean and interview him where he openly told the pair about his prank on the community. According to Sean, this was how the whole prank was devised:

"We were all just chillin'...and I said, ya know, it was St. Patrick's Day. So I said, well they've got the bigfoot, ya know, and they've got the Lochness Monster...and I said we can say we got the leprchaun in a tree. So, I climb up in the tree...and everyone was saying it wasn't a real leprechaun, it was the movie. But it WAS a real leprechaun, it was ME!"

The movie Sean was referencing was about a series of horror movies about a killer leprechaun that were released beginning in 1993. With the popularity of those films, apparently, some people expected to see the evil leprechaun portrayed in the movies or thought the sighting was related to the horror films...but it was just "Midget Sean" of Mobile. It looks like Bob and Dan had solved the mystery and found the real Crichton leprechaun. Sean went on to say that he had left the area by the time the news crew arrived that night but returned later as crowds gathered and the story grew. "It was like Mardis Gras," Sean recounted. He talked about the fun they had that night as the whole area turned out to see the "leprechaun in a tree."



When I decided to write this story, I thought that perhaps I could find Sean myself, and get his take on the viral video after all these years. It was his prank, after all, and I would love to know what he thought about the millions of views the video has racked up. Out of all the interviews, however, I could never find a full name for Sean. He was only known as "Midget Sean." I did find a comment on a YouTube video, however, supposedly left by a relative. If the comment is true, Sean passed away around 7 months ago, sadly. The comment was left by a youtube account under the name of Lukas O'Neall and said:

"Midget Sean is my uncle. Sadly, he passed away earlier today. He wasn't my uncle but he was a part of my family for decades. My youngest child passed away last year and I'd be lying if I didn't say he helped my family through it. Uncle Sean will truly be missed...He didn't see anyone as a stranger. Truth be told...Sometimes he'd get on your nerves but his spirit wouldn't allow you to stay mad. His personality was ONE OF A KIND. Unk was the life of the party everywhere he went and if there wasn't a party he'd turn it into one. Lol. The Mardis Gras King, the Crichton Leprechaun, but most importantly....Family to everyone he came into contact with. Until we meet again "Shorty Bop." Thanks for being you, Unk!!!"

Although I was unable to verify Sean's death, the comment certainly seems legit. I found the commenter's facebook page and reached out but did not recieve an answer. If the comment is true, all I can say is thank you to Sean for the epic prank..and my condolences to his friends and family. He was obviously a special person. Happy Saint Patrick's Day and may the legend of the Mobile, Alabama leprechaun live on!

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson "Hide yo wives, hide yo kids"

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, places to go and see, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com

As always, thanks for reading! Please share!

