Mobile, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? The Alabama Leprechaun And The Story Behind The Viral Video

April Killian

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future! Links to more articles in this series at the end of this article.

In spring of 2006, reports of a bizarre nature began circulating in Mobile, Alabama. Reports that people had been seeing something very out of place for Alabama. News reporter for local NBC affiliate WPMI-TV, Brian Johnson, said that he had gotten several tips about a strange sighting of a leprechaun in the Crichton community of Mobile. So, when crowds gathered in the community late one afternoon and calls poured in to the station that the leprechaun was back, Brian and his crew were sent there to investigate...and the news story that followed became one of the most viral videos of all time. It became known as the "Leprechaun of Crichton" or "The Leprchaun of Mobile" and here's the real story behind the famous sighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6V0q_0lJBHuBl00
Sketch of the Crichton LeprechaunPhoto byWPMI News (wiki commons)

It was just a few days before St. Patrick's Day, that the news segment about a leprechaun sighting made it's debut on WPMI. The story aired first on the evening news on March 14, 2006 and then aired again the next morning. Shortly after the second airing, the segment was uploaded to YouTube. Within days it went viral. In fact, it soon became one of the first truly huge viral videos on the internet. People around the world were watching and sharing the crazy news segment about a leprechaun sighting in Alabama. In case you've never seen it, here's the original segment as aired on WPMI-TV uploaded by botmib to YouTube 16 years ago:

The "Crichton Leprecaun" or "The Leprechaun of Mobile" infiltrated mainstream media and entertainment almost immediatley. Howard Stern featured the story on his radio show, a reporter for The New York Times wrote a whole article about it, and it was featured in skits on The Daily Show, Key and Peele, and even the cartoon series South Park. Music remixes featuring people from the video such as "I want the Gold" sprung up that also became wildly popular. The original sketch of the leprechaun featured in the news segment was sold for $1,100 on an Ebay auction by WPMI to benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. Not everyone loved the segment, however, even with it's widespread popularity. Fox News commentator, Bill O'Reilly, got involved and argued on his show that the video "perpetuated racial stereotypes" and should never have been aired. In 2011, Daniel Tosh of the Tosh 2.0 comedy show visited Mobile and did a segment on the show where he interviewed the man who had the "Leprechaun flute" in the original news segment, DeMarco Morissette. Tosh referred to the clip as "the Gone with the Wind of Internet videos" saying, "It's old. It's famous. And it makes the South look terrible." Love it or hate it, the video has been viewed over 28 million times to date - so it's obviously been a hit and is still being viewed - especially this time of year as St. Patrick's Day rolls around. Jimmy Kimmel has said that this is his favorite viral video of all time. I agree with Jimmy. It's a classic...and another instance we can all say "only in Alabama! 

After the initial flurry of attention the video garnered, questions still remained. Exactly what had locals seen in a tree on Le Cren Street near Bay Shore Avenue in the Crichton community? There were no additional news segments or stories that followed up on the sighting. For years afterwards, speculations of what locals had actually seen began popping up on the internet. The possibilty that locals had seen a leprechaun to begin with, especially in Alabama of all places, led most people to think it was just a fabricated story or a local hoax. Purely fun and entertainment with a lot of locals joining in. The possibilty that it could have been a true sighting was taken seriously, however, by quite a few people. The sighting was listed on several cryptid and mythical legends pages...which asked the question: could there actually have been a real live leprechaun seen in a tree in south Alabama? If not, what did the eyewitnesses see? Those were the questions that two radio hosts were still asking in 2014 when they decided to take a trip to Mobile and get to the bottom of the story for themselves. 

The Bob and Dan Show on KTCK 1310 "The Ticket" in Dallas visited Mobile in 2014 and began interviewing locals on the street about the incident. Pretty soon, they got the answers they came looking for. Several people were quick to tell Bob and Dan that the sighting was just a prank by a local that everyone called "Midget Sean." It seems that Sean, who was a little person or "dwarf," had devised a plan back in 2006 shortly before St. Patrick's Day to dress up as a leprechaun and climb a tree while his buddies alerted everyone nearby that they had seen a leprechaun. Bob and Dan were actually able to locate Sean and interview him where he openly told the pair about his prank on the community. According to Sean, this was how the whole prank was devised:

"We were all just chillin'...and I said, ya know, it was St. Patrick's Day. So I said, well they've got the bigfoot, ya know, and they've got the Lochness Monster...and I said we can say we got the leprchaun in a tree. So, I climb up in the tree...and everyone was saying it wasn't a real leprechaun, it was the movie. But it WAS a real leprechaun, it was ME!"

The movie Sean was referencing was about a series of horror movies about a killer leprechaun that were released beginning in 1993. With the popularity of those films, apparently, some people expected to see the evil leprechaun portrayed in the movies or thought the sighting was related to the horror films...but it was just "Midget Sean" of Mobile. It looks like Bob and Dan had solved the mystery and found the real Crichton leprechaun. Sean went on to say that he had left the area by the time the news crew arrived that night but returned later as crowds gathered and the story grew. "It was like Mardis Gras," Sean recounted. He talked about the fun they had that night as the whole area turned out to see the "leprechaun in a tree."

When I decided to write this story, I thought that perhaps I could find Sean myself, and get his take on the viral video after all these years. It was his prank, after all, and I would love to know what he thought about the millions of views the video has racked up. Out of all the interviews, however, I could never find a full name for Sean. He was only known as "Midget Sean." I did find a comment on a YouTube video, however, supposedly left by a relative. If the comment is true, Sean passed away around 7 months ago, sadly. The comment was left by a youtube account under the name of Lukas O'Neall and said:
"Midget Sean is my uncle. Sadly, he passed away earlier today. He wasn't my uncle but he was a part of my family for decades. My youngest child passed away last year and I'd be lying if I didn't say he helped my family through it. Uncle Sean will truly be missed...He didn't see anyone as a stranger. Truth be told...Sometimes he'd get on your nerves but his spirit wouldn't allow you to stay mad. His personality was ONE OF A KIND. Unk was the life of the party everywhere he went and if there wasn't a party he'd turn it into one. Lol. The Mardis Gras King, the Crichton Leprechaun, but most importantly....Family to everyone he came into contact with. Until we meet again "Shorty Bop." Thanks for being you, Unk!!!"
Although I was unable to verify Sean's death, the comment certainly seems legit. I found the commenter's facebook page and reached out but did not recieve an answer. If the comment is true, all I can say is thank you to Sean for the epic prank..and my condolences to his friends and family. He was obviously a special person. Happy Saint Patrick's Day and may the legend of the Mobile, Alabama leprechaun live on!

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson "Hide yo wives, hide yo kids"

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, places to go and see, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 

As always, thanks for reading! Please share!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Crichton leprechaun# Saint Patricks Day# Alabama leprechaun# Weird Alabama

Comments / 5

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
6K followers

More from April Killian

Alabama State

Alabama Concerts, Festivals & Events In April 2023

There are lots of great things happening in Alabama during April of 2023! From concerts and festivals, to art shows, Nascar, and a crazy "Mullet Toss" on the coast - check out the list below! Please check each event via the link given prior to attending for event/ticket availability.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

The Mysterious Language Of The Yuchi Indians

The Yuchi tribe of Native Americans once lived in the southeastern United States before being forcibly removed to Indian territory in present day Oklahoma. Their language, which barely survived, is a mystery. It is known as a language isolate - meaning it is not related to any other language on earth. Read about their mysterious language and attempts to keep it alive today.

Read full story
11 comments
Alabama State

Two Alabama Cities Land Major League Fishing REDCREST Competitions

Major League Fishing (MLF) has announced the locations for their 2024 and 2025 REDCREST fishing competitions and both are big catches for two cities in Alabama. Read on to see which two Alabama locations were chosen.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Wildlife Official Facing Serious Accusations....But Only On Social Media

A representative for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is facing some serious charges. In fact, the accusations include "coordinating harm and promoting crime" and the police are keeping a close eye on this person. This isn't just any police agency, however. It's the agency that many of us call the "Facebook police." Read on to find out how a routine post on an Alabama state agency's Facebook page turned into a hilarious situation.

Read full story
18 comments
Alabama State

Family Friendly Attractions In Alabama Your Kids Will Love This Summer!

There's no need to look outside of Alabama when it comes to a day of family fun this summer. Alabama has lots of destinations and family oriented attractions to offer. From a brand new theme park on the coast to some older destination favorites that have been totally revitalized, you'll find something for everyone here! For a family centered adventure, Alabama has the place you're looking for. Here are five family friendly attractions in Alabama that your kids will love!

Read full story
Alabama State

Broke in Alabama? 10 Ways To Earn Some Honest Quick Cash

According to statistics, The cost of living in Alabama is 12% lower than the national average and housing is 30% lower - but that doesn't mean we are all "livin' large" in Bama.

Read full story
10 comments
Alabama State

American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know

UPDATE as of 3/8/2023 After this article was published, it was announced that Westlake Portfolio Managment (WPM), a loan service company based in Los Angeles, California, would service all outstanding leases for American Car Center. According to the announcement, "In light of ACC’s recent and abrupt closing, WPM has immediately begun taking over the servicing of ACC leases to continue to support customer needs, although not all leases have been transferred yet. WPM’s primary responsibility is to process lease payments and handle all lease-related customer service needs as soon as practicable."

Read full story
18 comments
Alabama State

Five More Haunted Alabama Backroads And Bridges

I wrote an article last fall about "Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges" You can find it here in case you missed it. There's no doubt that our state has the lions share of dark forested areas ...but I had no idea how many of those places are said to be haunted. After my first article, stories began pouring in about more lonely stretches of haunted roads and bridges in Alabama. Readers told me of places where they witnessed terrifying paranormal events. Are you ready for another midnight drive? Here are five more haunted Alabama backroads and bridges...

Read full story
13 comments
Alabama State

These Amazing Lakeside Weekend Rental Homes Can Only Be Found In Alabama!

Getting away with the family for a fun time on the water may be just what you need this summer! Forget crowded hotels and beaches when you can have a whole roomy lakehouse to yourselves! These beautiful full sized homes available for short term rentals are all located on one of the beautiful lakes of Alabama. Whether you want to spend a weekend or a whole week, you're sure to find the perfect rental for making family memories in the list below! Take a look at these amazing waterfront homes and what they have to offer...

Read full story
1 comments
Shorter, AL

Alabama Has The Largest No-Kill Dog Rescue Shelter In The USA!

100 acres of wet noses and wagging tails! That's what you'll find at one of Alabama's newest no-kill dog shelters...and it happens to be the biggest in the country!

Read full story
14 comments
Lauderdale County, AL

Chronic Wasting Disease In Deer: Is The Meat Safe To Eat? Third Deer With CWD Found In North Alabama

Officials near Florence, Alabama have confirmed that a third deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, has been found in Lauderdale County. This discovery has prompted a lot of debate about the safety of eating local deer meat. Some people think that freezing the meat or cooking it well done will kill any trace of CWD. I hate to be Captain Killjoy here - but neither of those work. Here's what you need to know about consuming meat from a deer with CWD.

Read full story
36 comments
Las Vegas, NV

How Did A Cat From Alabama End Up In Las Vegas?

For two years, pet owner Tracy Cost searched for her cat that went missing from her home in Jemison, Alabama. She never gave up hope that she would see her sweet kitty again. She was heartbroken when her cat, Raven, went missing in December 2021 and said she cried her eyes out. Her tears of sadness, however, would soon turn to tears of joy when she recieved a phone call that Raven had been found - but it wasn't in Alabama. Somehow Raven had ended up all the way in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Read full story
34 comments
Alabama State

People Are Flocking To These Alabama Bat Caves That Are Straight Out Of A Horror Movie!

Terror...bloodsuckers...VAMPIRES! Does the image of thousands of bats emerging from their darkened cave at sunset sound terrifying? You don't have to visit the dark forests of Transylvania to see this spectacle of horror. It's right here in our back yard - and surprisingly, it's one of the coolest things you can do in Alabama this summer! Thousands of people have discovered these unique "only in Alabama" attractions and visit each year! Read along to find out where and when you can visit these seven popular bat caves in Alabama!

Read full story
4 comments
Florence, AL

The Night That Florence, Alabama Police Confronted A Ghost

My dad worked as an investigator with the Florence, Alabama Police Department a little over two decades. In that time, he worked hundreds of local cases - from homicides to thefts to bootlegging (this was back when Lauderdale was a dry county). Of all the stories he told me about his years serving the public, this is one of my favorites: the night that the Florence Police confronted a ghost.

Read full story
19 comments
Lincoln County, TN

Why Do Southerners Call A Skunk A Polecat?

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was just a southern thing - or maybe another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get much more country than that- and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term polecat is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of our country. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!

Read full story
37 comments
Alabama State

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."

Read full story
18 comments
Cloverdale, AL

The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama

You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.

Read full story
24 comments
Huntsville, AL

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy