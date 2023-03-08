Broke in Alabama? 10 Ways To Earn Some Honest Quick Cash

According to statistics, The cost of living in Alabama is 12% lower than the national average and housing is 30% lower - but that doesn't mean we are all "livin' large" in Bama.

Utilities in Alabama are higher than the national average and depending on where you live, a job with a decent wage can be hard to find. Then there's the huge increase in grocery prices over the last year. WBRC of Birmingham just reported that the cost of groceries is higher in Alabama than other states. Grocery prices have increased from 50% to a whopping 217% on various items and Alabama is still one of three states in the U.S. that applies the full 4% tax limit on food items in addition to local county and city tax. This statewide grocery tax Is currently being challenged by some Alabama lawmakers who hope to end or reduce it - but in the meantime, what are Alabamiams to do to survive? Where can you get some extra cash when an unexpected medical bill or car repair bill hits? Here are ten ways to earn some honest quick cash if you find yourself broke in Alabama.



1. Sell Items On Facebook Marketplace

Most of us have some extra things around the house that we can sell. Anything from kids clothes, household items, tools, or furniture can sell fairly quickly in a local group on Facebook Marketplace if the price is right. Vintage and unique items may surprise you, too, and there are usually specialty selling groups for those items in every community. There's also the option of selling items with shipping which opens up a whole other opportunity on Marketplace. Just be aware that you won't get paid for the item if it's sold with shipping until a few days after the item is delivered to the buyer - so you won't get paid for a couple of weeks at least. Selling outside your community, however, can quite often fetch a better price for an item which makes it worth the wait. Here's a good example: I sell on marketplace and had a really nice vintage set of flatware that I was only offered around $20 for locally. I listed it on Marketplace and sold it to a customer in Miami for $120 and he paid for the shipping. Big difference! Selling locally, however is the best way for immediate cash.

Selling Locally On Facebook Marketplace: A Safety Guide



2. Have A Yard Sale

Here again, we all have some extra items around the house that we can part with and y'all know we love our yard sales in Alabama! Low on things to sell? Let your friends and family know ahead of time that you're having a sale and ask for donations to put in the sale. Most people are willing to help in some way and it can add up! Springtime is a great time to de-clutter, too. Offer to help friends and family clean out extra items from sheds or garages in exchange for keeping their unwanted items for your sale. That's a win/win situation for you both. Then make sure you advertise your sale for the best turnout. That's where social media is a great place to advertise for FREE. Take clear photos of some of your items to include in your posts and make sure you give the date(s), time, and location in all of your ads. Also put up signs around your neighborhood the night before the sale with a clear address or arrows pointing the way. There are a lot of people with cash on hand who ride around on the weekends looking for yard sales! If you're left with a lot of small items after the sale, bundle them at a bargain price and list them on Marketplace. That way you'll at least make a little more for your efforts. Something is better than nothing!



3. Start A Side Business With No Investment

You'd be surprised at the extra cash you can generate if you're willing to do some work in your spare time. Think about what skills or services you have to offer. Also think about what equipment you may have already that you could use to earn some extra money. For example, are you good at housecleaning or gardening? Offer your cleaning services on social media or make some flyers to put on local community bulletin boards. Sell your homegrown veggies or potted plants on the weekends at your local farmers market (most offer booths for free). Do you have a pressure washer, garden tiller, lawnmower or other equipment? People are willing to pay for someone to do that kind of work - especially in the springtime. There again, you just have to be willing to advertise and do the work. There's money to be made for those who put forth the effort. Ask your friends and neighbors to help spread the word, too. Sometimes word of mouth is the best way to find a customer! Show up on time, provide a good service at a fair price and word of mouth referrals will be your biggest asset!



4. Cut Back On Everyday Expenses

Cutting back on things you spend a few extra dollars on daily can really add up to big savings monthly. Do you eat out a lot? Try cooking inexpensive meals at home or taking your lunch to work rather than eating out. Do you buy a coffee or energy drink each day? For one month, try cutting back. If you have to have caffeine every morning, and trust me, I understand, try making a pot of coffee at home instead. You can also buy energy drink packets for a fraction of the cost of energy drinks. If you're spending $3 to $6 each weekday on coffee or energy drinks, cutting out those two things alone can put an extra $60 to $120 in your wallet each month.



5. Cut The Cable And Get A Roku

When my dad passed away a few years ago, I had to help my mom adjust to living on a much lower income alone. The first thing I did was cut out her cable subscription, help her get wifi and set up a Roku on her TV. Her cable bill was around $130 to $150 a month at the time. We were able to get wifi for about half that cost and I bought a Roku for around $30 (one time investment). With a Roku, she still gets local news channels for free plus there are all kinds of free channels available such as Tubi, PBS, ESPN, Fox Weather, YouTube and hundreds more. If she can adjust and love her Roku at 89 years old, anyone can! It's saving her at least $75 to $100 a month because we bundled her wifi with her phone service which saved on that bill, too. You'll just have to shop for the best deal on wifi in your area. Saving money is like earning money!



6. Recurring Payments Can Rip You To Shreds!

Keep a watch on your checking or other payment accounts for recurring payments for subscriptions or services that you don't use or didn't authorize. Remember that trial subscription you signed up for that was good for two weeks but you forgot to cancel? Yep...that's an extra $20 yanked out of your bank account every month for something you probably haven't even thought about since...and sometimes scammers can find a way to put a recurring cost on your account that you didn't even realize you had signed up for! Keep a watch out for those. What about that Netflix or Amazon monthly subscription? Are you really using them enough to justify the monthly bill? If it's something you're not using, there's no use in paying for it. Cancelling monthly subscriptions can really add up each month!



7. Become A Metal Head

Every kind of scrap metal such as aluminum, copper and steel can put some extra money in your pocket at your local scrap yard. The trick to this little money maker is learning to sell when the prices are up and how to separate the different kinds of metal before you go to your local scrapyard. The market for metal fluctuates daily - so it's best to go online and keep an eye on the charts for metal prices and cash in when the prices are high. The going price for any metal and what a scrapyard actually pays you can vary, however - and on average you can expect to be paid around 10% to 20% less than the price you may find online. That's because the scrapyard has to leave some headroom for themselves to re-sell to the processing plants that melt it all down. You can call ahead to any local scrapyard and ask how they calculate prices. Then, to maximize your earnings, especially if you've never "scrapped" before, learn how to identify and separate the different types of metals and learn the difference between things like "clean aluminum" and aluminum with other metals present and the different ratings of scrap copper which all bring different prices. Knowing these and separating your scrap metal can make a huge difference in how much money you make. Prices on scrap metal have been down for several years, but with a good truckload properly separated, you can walk away with $50 to upwards of $500 depending on what you have. Don't forget soda cans, either. Saving those can add up to money when you take a load to the scrapyard! If you're a beginner, here's a great video to get you started posted by the "thubprint" channel on YouTube: here.



8. Become a Golddigger

When I say "golddigger," I'm not talking about finding a sugar daddy. I'm talking about cashing in on old jewelry, broken jewelry, or what the industry calls "scrap gold" or silver. Take a dig through your jewelry box. If you've got some real gold or silver jewelry lying around that you no longer want, then you've got some easy money. Lots of jewelry stores and pawn shops will buy scrap silver and gold - just google "buy gold near me" and you'll probably see several options. Prices vary daily, so just like scrap metal, it's best to keep an eye on the charts and cash in when the values are highest. I also recommend trying a couple or three places for the best price as there are some businesses in this field who will not offer you a fair price and rip you off. So, how to know if your jewelry is real gold or silver? First, you can do a magnet test. Real gold and silver will not stick to a magnet whereas costume and gold/silver plated jewelry will stick because it has a base metal inside. If your jewelry passes the magnet test, look for a small stamp somewhere on the piece. Real gold (either yellow gold or white gold) will be stamped 10K, 14K, 18K or 24K. The higher the number, the higher the pure gold content and the more it's worth. On a silver item, look for a stamp that says .925, 925 or sterling on older jewelry. Unfortunately, silver is only worth a fraction of gold jewelry, so don't be surprised if you get some really low offers on silver jewelry. Beware, also, that scrap gold buyers strictly buy by weight and offer you a price for the gold content only. If you have an item with a real diamond that is valuable (maybe a 1/4 carat or larger), you're not going to get near what the jewelry is worth by selling it as scrap gold. Best to go to a reputable jeweler and see if they can offer a better price or sell the item yourself online. If you're not sure if the diamond is real, any jewelry store or pawn shop can use a device called a diamond tester to check and see if it's a real diamond or fake. Stones that resemble a diamond such as cubic zirconia, quartz, or moissanite are not considered very valuable and you're not really losing much if you decide to sell the piece as scrap gold. Be aware that really old jewelry can also be platinum, a silver looking metal, that can be more valuable than gold. Again, it's best to go to several places when selling jewelry to make sure you have an idea of what you have and don't get ripped off!



9. Switch To Prepaid

Are you still on a cell phone contract? A prepaid cellphone service can be a great way to cut monthly bills and put some money in your bank account. Personally, I've used a prepaid cell phone service for years, have been very happy with the service, and pay a fraction of the cost my friends do who are still on a traditional contract. But that's only my opinion and there are some drawbacks to prepaid. Here are a few of the pros and cons:

Pros: There is no contract or credit check, costs range from $25 to $65 per line per month depending on the amount of usage/data you want and the prepaid company you choose. Many companies, such as Metro, will give you a decent free android phone such as a Samsung Galaxy or LG or offer a good discount on an iPhone just for transferring your number to their network and getting started.

Cons: There are no phone upgrade offers that contract customers get, many prepaid plans say "unlimited," but there are still caps on data usage and once you reach those caps your data slows down significantly. Those data caps are usually pretty high if you buy a good plan, however.

Keep in mind that prepaid phones use different major cellphone towers and systems. For example, Straight Talk uses the Verizon network and Metro uses the T-Mobile Network. If there is a specific major network you want to choose or avoid, check to see which network a prepaid provider uses before purchase.



10. Pawn Shops and Title Loans

I included these two options last on my list because they really should be used only as a last resort when you absolutely need some money fast and have no other options. You can bet that you'll come out on the short end of the stick, however, and here's why: Pawn Shops in Alabama are allowed to charge an unbelievably high interest rate of up to 25% of the principal amount of the loan each month. That means if you are loaned $100 on an item which they keep as collateral, you'll owe them $125 in 30 days to get the item back. If you can't pay the full amount, you can pay the interest only for those 30 days at $25 and then you'll still have to pay $125 more within the next 30 days to pay off the loan and get your item back. So that's $50 interest on a $100 loan of only 30 to 60 days. Then there's always the chance that you can't pay back the loan at that interest rate and you lose your item which was much more valuable than $100 to begin with since pawn shops will only loan a fraction of an item's value. Title loan places work in the same way with an extremely high interest rate plus you're always at risk of losing your car if you get behind on the monthly payment that only includes the interest on the loan. As far as pawn shops go, the best way to get a fair value on anything taken there is to sell it to them outright- such as jewelry or tools that you don't want back. You'll get a larger amount of money than if you pawn the item. There are some pawn shops out there which are not totally unscrupulous and will give you a decent price for your item if you are selling it. Many pawn shops offer a fair price on scrap gold and old coins, also, and most go by daily market prices minus around 15%. Your best bet, if found in a desperate situation needing money immediately, is to go to several pawn shops and see who offers you the best price.



Have more ideas on making some honest quick cash? Leave a note in the comments!

