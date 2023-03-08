American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know

April Killian

UPDATE as of 3/8/2023 After this article was published, it was announced that Westlake Portfolio Managment (WPM), a loan service company based in Los Angeles, California, would service all outstanding leases for American Car Center. According to the announcement,  "In light of ACC’s recent and abrupt closing, WPM has immediately begun taking over the servicing of ACC leases to continue to support customer needs, although not all leases have been transferred yet. WPM’s primary responsibility is to process lease payments and handle all lease-related customer service needs as soon as practicable." 
It also says on their website that customers will recieve a letter in the mail detailing the transfer of their contract. American Car Center has not updated their website with any new information. 
If you have questions, visit the Westlake Portfolio Managenent website here. We will continue to post updates as they are announced. 

Hundreds of Alabama customers at American Car Center locations in Florence, Huntsville, Birmingham, Dothan, Montgomery, Pelham, Tuscaloosa, and two locations in Mobile have been left stranded concerning their car purchase and payments. American Car Center was well known as a "buy here, pay here" used car retailer - but with all locations closed and all employees laid off, what happens now? Read on to find out what to do if you are one of their Alabama customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSP2S_0l6MDsb000
FrustrationPhoto bysvetlanasokolova (freepik)

American Car Center (ACC) representatives say that customers still need to make their payments on their regular due date - but payments can no longer be made in person at their car lots. If you are one of their customers, ACC is offering four options for you to pay (details for each option will follow):
▪︎ Online at www.amfinancial.com
▪︎ By phone 877-720-4477
▪︎ By mail to their home office (address below)
▪︎ In person at any CheckFreePay location

Online Payments
Payments can be made with your bank card at the American Financial customer portal at www.amfinancial.com (link here). You will need to follow directions to create a new customer account if you do not already have one. There is also an option to "explore other payment options" if you scroll down the page.

Pay By Phone
Payments can be made via an automated system at 877-720-4477 at no extra charge 24/7. Please note that you must call this number - not your local car lot number. Choose the "one time payment option" when you call. There is also a note on the website that says: "American Financial is currently not able to accept payments to a live representative." In other words, you must use the automated system for now. 

Pay By Mail. Send a money order or cashier’s check (NO PERSONAL CHECKS) to:

American Financial
6400 Winchester Road
Memphis, TN 38115
ATTN: Payments
(May take 3-5 business days to process mail-in payments.)

Pay In Person At A CheckFreePay Retailer
This is the only option for customers to pay with cash and/or pay locally. CheckFreePay is a payment service located inside many retail stores such as Walgreens and Walmart. To find a CheckFreePay retail location near you, search the locator map here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZA3M_0l6MDsb000
Car paymentPhoto byJcomp (freepik)

So far, this is the only info that ACC has offered the public. There has been no information about car titles, repossessions or other issues - but  more updates are expected according to a banner on their official website. Many people have wondered about late fees but the company has made no announcement to waive them. On the contrary, they have told customers to follow the terms of their agreement and to make their  payments as scheduled. The latest announcment on the ACC website reads:

Dear Customers: Please continue to make payments on your car to American Financial per the terms of your agreement. However, American Financial is not currently able to accept payments to a live representative. The following options are available for you to make payments: • Pay online through our payment portal, which is located at www.amfinancial.com • Pay by phone by calling (877) 720-4477 • Pay in person at a CheckFreePay location, which can be located at https://www.checkfreepay.com/en/payment-locator.html Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please check this page for further updates.

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, places to go and see, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 
As always, thanks for reading! Please share! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# American Car Center# Money# Car loan# Car payment

Comments / 18

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
6K followers

More from April Killian

Alabama State

Broke in Alabama? 10 Ways To Earn Some Honest Quick Cash

According to statistics, The cost of living in Alabama is 12% lower than the national average and housing is 30% lower - but that doesn't mean we are all "livin' large" in Bama.

Read full story
10 comments
Alabama State

Five More Haunted Alabama Backroads And Bridges

I wrote an article last fall about "Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges" You can find it here in case you missed it. There's no doubt that our state has the lions share of dark forested areas ...but I had no idea how many of those places are said to be haunted. After my first article, stories began pouring in about more lonely stretches of haunted roads and bridges in Alabama. Readers told me of places where they witnessed terrifying paranormal events. Are you ready for another midnight drive? Here are five more haunted Alabama backroads and bridges...

Read full story
13 comments
Alabama State

These Amazing Lakeside Weekend Rental Homes Can Only Be Found In Alabama!

Getting away with the family for a fun time on the water may be just what you need this summer! Forget crowded hotels and beaches when you can have a whole roomy lakehouse to yourselves! These beautiful full sized homes available for short term rentals are all located on one of the beautiful lakes of Alabama. Whether you want to spend a weekend or a whole week, you're sure to find the perfect rental for making family memories in the list below! Take a look at these amazing waterfront homes and what they have to offer...

Read full story
1 comments
Shorter, AL

Alabama Has The Largest No-Kill Dog Rescue Shelter In The USA!

100 acres of wet noses and wagging tails! That's what you'll find at one of Alabama's newest no-kill dog shelters...and it happens to be the biggest in the country!

Read full story
14 comments
Lauderdale County, AL

Chronic Wasting Disease In Deer: Is The Meat Safe To Eat? Third Deer With CWD Found In North Alabama

Officials near Florence, Alabama have confirmed that a third deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, has been found in Lauderdale County. This discovery has prompted a lot of debate about the safety of eating local deer meat. Some people think that freezing the meat or cooking it well done will kill any trace of CWD. I hate to be Captain Killjoy here - but neither of those work. Here's what you need to know about consuming meat from a deer with CWD.

Read full story
36 comments
Las Vegas, NV

How Did A Cat From Alabama End Up In Las Vegas?

For two years, pet owner Tracy Cost searched for her cat that went missing from her home in Jemison, Alabama. She never gave up hope that she would see her sweet kitty again. She was heartbroken when her cat, Raven, went missing in December 2021 and said she cried her eyes out. Her tears of sadness, however, would soon turn to tears of joy when she recieved a phone call that Raven had been found - but it wasn't in Alabama. Somehow Raven had ended up all the way in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Read full story
34 comments
Alabama State

People Are Flocking To These Alabama Bat Caves That Are Straight Out Of A Horror Movie!

Terror...bloodsuckers...VAMPIRES! Does the image of thousands of bats emerging from their darkened cave at sunset sound terrifying? You don't have to visit the dark forests of Transylvania to see this spectacle of horror. It's right here in our back yard - and surprisingly, it's one of the coolest things you can do in Alabama this summer! Thousands of people have discovered these unique "only in Alabama" attractions and visit each year! Read along to find out where and when you can visit these seven popular bat caves in Alabama!

Read full story
4 comments
Florence, AL

The Night That Florence, Alabama Police Confronted A Ghost

My dad worked as an investigator with the Florence, Alabama Police Department a little over two decades. In that time, he worked hundreds of local cases - from homicides to thefts to bootlegging (this was back when Lauderdale was a dry county). Of all the stories he told me about his years serving the public, this is one of my favorites: the night that the Florence Police confronted a ghost.

Read full story
19 comments
Lincoln County, TN

Why Do Southerners Call A Skunk A Polecat?

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was just a southern thing - or maybe another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get much more country than that- and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term polecat is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of our country. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!

Read full story
36 comments
Alabama State

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."

Read full story
18 comments
Cloverdale, AL

The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama

You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.

Read full story
24 comments
Huntsville, AL

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.

Read full story
27 comments
Alabama State

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.

Read full story
74 comments

My Haunted Estate Sale

I've been conducting estate sales in the Shoals area of north Alabama for close to 10 years. In that time, I've met some of the most wonderful people that walk this earth - from the families who hire me to my amazing customers. I've made life long friendships in my line of work and cherish every single one. I've also had a lot of very strange things happen while prepping for my sales - things I can't explain. This story is about one of the more notable experiences I've had. You can believe it or not - but this is what happened.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Egg Prices In Alabama Prompt Petition To Investigate Price Gouging

It's a case of "he said/she said." Egg producers say the bird flu, the price of feed and fuel, and even effects of the Covid pandemic have caused egg prices to soar...but an organization called Farm Action says the industry has egg on their face. Farm Action thinks the FTC and DOJ should investigate the corporate egg industry and they've started a petition to get it going. Read along to see why they accuse the egg industry of price gouging and how you can sign the petition if you agree!

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

Is This Invasive Flying Fish Going To Take Over The Tennessee River?

Will we ever learn? How many times has a non-native species of animal or plant been introduced in the United States that actually ended well? Think kudzu. You'd think the story of the "vine that ate the south" would give a strong lesson about importing a non-native species. Then there's the Asian lady beetle, Africanized Honey Bees - I could go on and on with "regrets" of such imports. Yet, here we are, facing another crisis with a foreign invasive species. This time it's the Asian carp - in particular, the Asian silver carp: a fish poised to destory habitat for our native fish and make recreational boating impossible along our beautiful Tennessee River. Here's what you need to know about this "flying fish" and just how dangerous a threat it actually is.

Read full story
8 comments
Florence, AL

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy