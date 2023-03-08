American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know

UPDATE as of 3/8/2023 After this article was published, it was announced that Westlake Portfolio Managment (WPM), a loan service company based in Los Angeles, California, would service all outstanding leases for American Car Center. According to the announcement, "In light of ACC’s recent and abrupt closing, WPM has immediately begun taking over the servicing of ACC leases to continue to support customer needs, although not all leases have been transferred yet. WPM’s primary responsibility is to process lease payments and handle all lease-related customer service needs as soon as practicable."

It also says on their website that customers will recieve a letter in the mail detailing the transfer of their contract. American Car Center has not updated their website with any new information.

If you have questions, visit the Westlake Portfolio Managenent website here. We will continue to post updates as they are announced.

Hundreds of Alabama customers at American Car Center locations in Florence, Huntsville, Birmingham, Dothan, Montgomery, Pelham, Tuscaloosa, and two locations in Mobile have been left stranded concerning their car purchase and payments. American Car Center was well known as a "buy here, pay here" used car retailer - but with all locations closed and all employees laid off, what happens now? Read on to find out what to do if you are one of their Alabama customers.



American Car Center (ACC) representatives say that customers still need to make their payments on their regular due date - but payments can no longer be made in person at their car lots. If you are one of their customers, ACC is offering four options for you to pay (details for each option will follow):

▪︎ Online at www.amfinancial.com

▪︎ By phone 877-720-4477

▪︎ By mail to their home office (address below)

▪︎ In person at any CheckFreePay location



Online Payments

Payments can be made with your bank card at the American Financial customer portal at www.amfinancial.com (link here). You will need to follow directions to create a new customer account if you do not already have one. There is also an option to "explore other payment options" if you scroll down the page.



Pay By Phone

Payments can be made via an automated system at 877-720-4477 at no extra charge 24/7. Please note that you must call this number - not your local car lot number. Choose the "one time payment option" when you call. There is also a note on the website that says: "American Financial is currently not able to accept payments to a live representative." In other words, you must use the automated system for now.

Pay By Mail. Send a money order or cashier’s check (NO PERSONAL CHECKS) to:

American Financial

6400 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38115

ATTN: Payments

(May take 3-5 business days to process mail-in payments.)



Pay In Person At A CheckFreePay Retailer

This is the only option for customers to pay with cash and/or pay locally. CheckFreePay is a payment service located inside many retail stores such as Walgreens and Walmart. To find a CheckFreePay retail location near you, search the locator map here.



So far, this is the only info that ACC has offered the public. There has been no information about car titles, repossessions or other issues - but more updates are expected according to a banner on their official website. Many people have wondered about late fees but the company has made no announcement to waive them. On the contrary, they have told customers to follow the terms of their agreement and to make their payments as scheduled. The latest announcment on the ACC website reads:



Dear Customers: Please continue to make payments on your car to American Financial per the terms of your agreement. However, American Financial is not currently able to accept payments to a live representative. The following options are available for you to make payments: • Pay online through our payment portal, which is located at www.amfinancial.com • Pay by phone by calling (877) 720-4477 • Pay in person at a CheckFreePay location, which can be located at https://www.checkfreepay.com/en/payment-locator.html Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please check this page for further updates.



