These Amazing Lakeside Weekend Rental Homes Can Only Be Found In Alabama!

April Killian

Getting away with the family for a fun time on the water may be just what you need this summer! Forget crowded hotels and beaches when you can have a whole roomy lakehouse to yourselves! These beautiful full sized homes available for short term rentals are all located on one of the beautiful lakes of Alabama. Whether you want to spend a weekend or a whole week, you're sure to find the perfect rental for making family memories in the list below! Take a look at these amazing waterfront homes and what they have to offer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DGrL_0kuiCK0700
Bella Vista on Smith LakePhoto byKenneth, host, Airbnb

Bella Vista On Lewis Smith Lake, Crane Hill
The scenic view from this lakefront home is absolutely breathtaking! This rental has an amazing amount of extras and is large enough for extended family or two families!. It has a fully stocked kitchen, gameroom with separate TV and full sized pool table, master suite with it's own balcony, roomy living area with 4K TV, outdoor cooking and dining area with a custom 
fire pit, Traeger grill, and Green Egg smoker. The home also has a double boathouse and double Sea Doo ramps (rentals available in area - check ahead of visit). Up to 14 guests. 
5 bedrooms • 13 beds • 3.5 baths
For more photos plus pricing and availability,  see the Airbnb listing here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ujn3_0kuiCK0700
Right on the Lake! KillenPhoto byCharles, host, Airbnb

Right Over the Lake! Killen
169 pontoon boat available with this darling remodeled mid century house that sits right on the water! Enjoy beautiful Shoal Creek and Wilson Lake in the Shoals area of northwest Alabama. Downtown historic Florence, Alabama only minutes away! Over 4000 feet of deck space makes swimming and fishing easy and it's right from the house! No long treks down to the water. Up to 10 guests!
3 bedrooms • 7 beds • 1 bath
Check out the full listing for more info and photos on Airbnb here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BT12_0kuiCK0700
Farmhouse on the Lake, ScottsboroPhoto byThomas, host, aurbnb

Farmhouse On The Lake, Scottsboro This nearly new home is absolutely gorgeous inside and out. The picturesque setting would make a gorgeous backdrop for family photos! The house sits on an acre lot and has 200 ft. of lakeside frontage with it's own pier and boathouse. Kayaks on site for exploring the lake! Separate TV room upstairs. Up to 10 guests. 4 bedroom • 8 beds • 3.5 baths For more photos of the house, pricing and availability, see their Airbnb listing here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dA0X_0kuiCK0700
Escape to the Lake, GuntersvillePhoto byAlicia, host, Airbnb

Escape To The Lake, Guntersville
Enjoy this newly renovated home on the main channel of beautiful Lake Guntersville! The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with lots of outdoor spaces offering a peaceful getaway for your family. The home is wheelchair accessible with a ramp. Beautiful and roomy inside, you have to see the photos to appreciate it! Up to 13 guests.
5 bedrooms • 9 beds • 3 baths
See photos of the interior and check prices and availability on Airbnb here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJnmQ_0kuiCK0700
Captain Mac's Cabin on the LakePhoto byAmanda, host, Airbnb

Captain Mac's Cabin on the Lake, Deatsville
If you've dreamed of a log cabin on the lake, this rental can make those dreams come true on your next vacation! Located on Lake Jordan in the town of Slapout. Alabama, the cabin is close to grocery stores and restaurants. The cabin has smart TVs in each bedroom. To keep family entertained, the home has a pool table, dart board, cards and board games. 2 kayaks are available for exploring the lake! Room to bring your own boat or pontoon and park the trailer at the home. Up to 10 guests!
4 bedrooms • 6 beds • 2.5 baths
For more info and photos, visit their Airbnb listing here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LE89y_0kuiCK0700
Modern Renovated Lakehome with awesome gameroomPhoto byMichael, host, Airbnb

Modern Renovated Lake Home With Awesome Gameroom, Shelby
According to the friendly host of this home on Alabama's Lay Lake, you'll find your own little piece of paradise that he calls "Shangi-Lay!" The home features a home theater, shuffleboard, foosball, arcade game, pinball game and triple bunk bed for the kiddos. Up to 12 guests!
4 bedrooms • 3 baths
For more photos and availability, see their full listing on Airbnb here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yv2N7_0kuiCK0700
Secluded Lake Mitchell CottagePhoto byRachel, host, Airbnb

Secluded Lake Mitchell Cottage, Clanton
For the nature lover! The sunrise is stunning at this cottage located on the west side of Lake Mitchell! Lots of wildlife nearby with an bald eagle nest located across the lake. Fishing is great here, too! There is also a nearby Creek with a waterfall - lots of fun for kids to play and catch crawdads. Minutes from I65 with nearby shopping, a farmers stand, bait shops, and fantastic local BarBQue Restaurants! Up to 10 guests! 
3 bedrooms • 6 beds • 2 baths
For rental availability dates and prices plus more photos, see their Airbnb listing here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NXdQ_0kuiCK0700
Vacation Home In Cullman, AlabamaPhoto byBrandon, superhost Airbnb

Vacation Home In Cullman
Next to I65 with the major cities of Huntsville and Birmingham only about an hour away in either direction! The private swimming pool is absolutely amazing. Private room with wifi in case you need to work while on vacation. Located on Smith Lake, Superhost Brandon says the home is "fully loaded" with "outdoor bar, grill, fire pit, fire table, pool table, kayaks, SUPs, 2 coffee bars, waffle bar, kids room, Xbox, and boundless deck space to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and amazing views." Up to 15 guests!
5 bedrooms • 9 beds • 4.5 baths
For booking, rates, and more photos, see their Airbnb listing here.

This is just a sampling of some of the beautiful waterfront homes that can be found in Alabama the Beautiful! For full listings all across the state, visit Airbnb.com
(The author of this article was not paid or endorsed in any way to feature above listings).

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, places to go and see, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 

As always, thanks for reading! Please share! 

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

