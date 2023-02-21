These Amazing Lakeside Weekend Rental Homes Can Only Be Found In Alabama!

Getting away with the family for a fun time on the water may be just what you need this summer! Forget crowded hotels and beaches when you can have a whole roomy lakehouse to yourselves! These beautiful full sized homes available for short term rentals are all located on one of the beautiful lakes of Alabama. Whether you want to spend a weekend or a whole week, you're sure to find the perfect rental for making family memories in the list below! Take a look at these amazing waterfront homes and what they have to offer...





Bella Vista on Smith Lake Photo by Kenneth, host, Airbnb

Bella Vista On Lewis Smith Lake, Crane Hill

The scenic view from this lakefront home is absolutely breathtaking! This rental has an amazing amount of extras and is large enough for extended family or two families!. It has a fully stocked kitchen, gameroom with separate TV and full sized pool table, master suite with it's own balcony, roomy living area with 4K TV, outdoor cooking and dining area with a custom

fire pit, Traeger grill, and Green Egg smoker. The home also has a double boathouse and double Sea Doo ramps (rentals available in area - check ahead of visit). Up to 14 guests.

5 bedrooms • 13 beds • 3.5 baths

For more photos plus pricing and availability, see the Airbnb listing here.



Right on the Lake! Killen Photo by Charles, host, Airbnb

Right Over the Lake! Killen

169 pontoon boat available with this darling remodeled mid century house that sits right on the water! Enjoy beautiful Shoal Creek and Wilson Lake in the Shoals area of northwest Alabama. Downtown historic Florence, Alabama only minutes away! Over 4000 feet of deck space makes swimming and fishing easy and it's right from the house! No long treks down to the water. Up to 10 guests!

3 bedrooms • 7 beds • 1 bath

Check out the full listing for more info and photos on Airbnb here.

Farmhouse on the Lake, Scottsboro Photo by Thomas, host, aurbnb

Farmhouse On The Lake, Scottsboro This nearly new home is absolutely gorgeous inside and out. The picturesque setting would make a gorgeous backdrop for family photos! The house sits on an acre lot and has 200 ft. of lakeside frontage with it's own pier and boathouse. Kayaks on site for exploring the lake! Separate TV room upstairs. Up to 10 guests. 4 bedroom • 8 beds • 3.5 baths For more photos of the house, pricing and availability, see their Airbnb listing here .

Escape to the Lake, Guntersville Photo by Alicia, host, Airbnb

Escape To The Lake, Guntersville

Enjoy this newly renovated home on the main channel of beautiful Lake Guntersville! The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with lots of outdoor spaces offering a peaceful getaway for your family. The home is wheelchair accessible with a ramp. Beautiful and roomy inside, you have to see the photos to appreciate it! Up to 13 guests.

5 bedrooms • 9 beds • 3 baths

See photos of the interior and check prices and availability on Airbnb here.



Captain Mac's Cabin on the Lake Photo by Amanda, host, Airbnb

Captain Mac's Cabin on the Lake, Deatsville

If you've dreamed of a log cabin on the lake, this rental can make those dreams come true on your next vacation! Located on Lake Jordan in the town of Slapout. Alabama, the cabin is close to grocery stores and restaurants. The cabin has smart TVs in each bedroom. To keep family entertained, the home has a pool table, dart board, cards and board games. 2 kayaks are available for exploring the lake! Room to bring your own boat or pontoon and park the trailer at the home. Up to 10 guests!

4 bedrooms • 6 beds • 2.5 baths

For more info and photos, visit their Airbnb listing here.



Modern Renovated Lakehome with awesome gameroom Photo by Michael, host, Airbnb

Modern Renovated Lake Home With Awesome Gameroom, Shelby

According to the friendly host of this home on Alabama's Lay Lake, you'll find your own little piece of paradise that he calls "Shangi-Lay!" The home features a home theater, shuffleboard, foosball, arcade game, pinball game and triple bunk bed for the kiddos. Up to 12 guests!

4 bedrooms • 3 baths

For more photos and availability, see their full listing on Airbnb here.



Secluded Lake Mitchell Cottage Photo by Rachel, host, Airbnb

Secluded Lake Mitchell Cottage, Clanton

For the nature lover! The sunrise is stunning at this cottage located on the west side of Lake Mitchell! Lots of wildlife nearby with an bald eagle nest located across the lake. Fishing is great here, too! There is also a nearby Creek with a waterfall - lots of fun for kids to play and catch crawdads. Minutes from I65 with nearby shopping, a farmers stand, bait shops, and fantastic local BarBQue Restaurants! Up to 10 guests!

3 bedrooms • 6 beds • 2 baths

For rental availability dates and prices plus more photos, see their Airbnb listing here.



Vacation Home In Cullman, Alabama Photo by Brandon, superhost Airbnb

Vacation Home In Cullman

Next to I65 with the major cities of Huntsville and Birmingham only about an hour away in either direction! The private swimming pool is absolutely amazing. Private room with wifi in case you need to work while on vacation. Located on Smith Lake, Superhost Brandon says the home is "fully loaded" with "outdoor bar, grill, fire pit, fire table, pool table, kayaks, SUPs, 2 coffee bars, waffle bar, kids room, Xbox, and boundless deck space to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and amazing views." Up to 15 guests!

5 bedrooms • 9 beds • 4.5 baths

For booking, rates, and more photos, see their Airbnb listing here.



This is just a sampling of some of the beautiful waterfront homes that can be found in Alabama the Beautiful! For full listings all across the state, visit Airbnb.com

