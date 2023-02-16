Why Do Southerners Call A Skunk A Polecat?

April Killian

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was just a southern thing - or maybe another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get much more country than that- and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term polecat is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of our country. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429Ppt_0kpdp4Ut00
SkunkPhoto byPearson Scott Foresman (public domain, wiki commons)

Will the Real Polecat Please Step Forward?
The animal that we know of today as a skunk in the United States - the small mammal with the big smell - doesn't exist in Europe. They do, however, have a similar animal across the big pond that is able to produce a big stink and that's where the mistaken identity comes into play. When the first European settlers came to North America, their encounters with the skunk of North America reminded them of a familiar animal back home: the European polecat. The polecat and skunk are close to the same size, each nocturnal, both can have distinctive bands of different colored fur, and both can emit a horrible odor. So, naturally, the first European settlers equated the North American skunk with the more familiar European animal and began calling the skunk a polecat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrfVs_0kpdp4Ut00
European PolecatPhoto byPeter Trimmings (wiki commons)

European Polecat
The European polecat is in the mustelid family and is the sole ancestor of the domesticated ferret. They are usually dark brown with a lighter underbelly and have a light colored mask across the face. Some have stripes that extend down their backs or sides similar to skunks, too. They emit a bad smelling liquid in order to mark their territory. They are native to all areas of Europe all the way to Asia and parts of north Africa.  It's easy to see...or should I say, "smell"...how the European polecat was easily assumed to be related to the newly found North American skunk by early European settlers. Thus the name "polecat" stunk...I mean, stuck. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZjxB_0kpdp4Ut00
North American Striped SkunkPhoto by(Wiki commons)

North American Skunk
The North American skunk is from the Mephitidae family. They are most closely related to the European Stink Badger. Their relation to the European polecat is very distant - although they are both in the weasel family. Besides the most familiar color of solid black with a distinctive white stripe, skunks can also come in variations of brown, cream or a ginger color. Their stink comes from a liquid produced  by their anal glands and they can spray that liquid toward a predator or threat up to 15 feet. Trust me, this is some foul smelling liquid and VERY hard to wash off. One of my dogs took a direct spray to his chest one night and it took me days of bathing him in every anti-skunk concoction I could find to make it bearable to be around him. The actual term, "skunk," dates back to the early 1600s and is believed to come from the Native American Algonquin language. Nobody told this to the first Europeans, however - they still called it a polecat. 

A Skunk by Any Other Name....
So, there's how the skunk came to be known as a polecat. Different names, same animal - at least in North America. What do you call them: skunks or polecats? Have you even ever heard the term polecat? Leave a note in the comments!

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, places to go and see, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 

As always, thanks for reading! Please share!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Southern# History# Nature# Outdoors# Wildlife

Comments / 2

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
5K followers

More from April Killian

Alabama State

These Amazing Lakeside Weekend Rental Homes Can Only Be Found In Alabama!

Getting away with the family for a fun time on the water may be just what you need this summer! Forget crowded hotels and beaches when you can have a whole roomy lakehouse to yourselves! These beautiful full sized homes available for short term rentals are all located on one of the beautiful lakes of Alabama. Whether you want to spend a weekend or a whole week, you're sure to find the perfect rental for making family memories in the list below! Take a look at these amazing waterfront homes and what they have to offer...

Read full story
Shorter, AL

Alabama Has The Largest No-Kill Dog Rescue Shelter In The USA!

100 acres of wet noses and wagging tails! That's what you'll find at one of Alabama's newest no-kill dog shelters...and it happens to be the biggest in the country!

Read full story
11 comments
Lauderdale County, AL

Chronic Wasting Disease In Deer: Is The Meat Safe To Eat? Third Deer With CWD Found In North Alabama

Officials near Florence, Alabama have confirmed that a third deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, has been found in Lauderdale County. This discovery has prompted a lot of debate about the safety of eating local deer meat. Some people think that freezing the meat or cooking it well done will kill any trace of CWD. I hate to be Captain Killjoy here - but neither of those work. Here's what you need to know about consuming meat from a deer with CWD.

Read full story
36 comments
Las Vegas, NV

How Did A Cat From Alabama End Up In Las Vegas?

For two years, pet owner Tracy Cost searched for her cat that went missing from her home in Jemison, Alabama. She never gave up hope that she would see her sweet kitty again. She was heartbroken when her cat, Raven, went missing in December 2021 and said she cried her eyes out. Her tears of sadness, however, would soon turn to tears of joy when she recieved a phone call that Raven had been found - but it wasn't in Alabama. Somehow Raven had ended up all the way in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Read full story
30 comments
Alabama State

People Are Flocking To These Alabama Bat Caves That Are Straight Out Of A Horror Movie!

Terror...bloodsuckers...VAMPIRES! Does the image of thousands of bats emerging from their darkened cave at sunset sound terrifying? You don't have to visit the dark forests of Transylvania to see this spectacle of horror. It's right here in our back yard - and surprisingly, it's one of the coolest things you can do in Alabama this summer! Thousands of people have discovered these unique "only in Alabama" attractions and visit each year! Read along to find out where and when you can visit these seven popular bat caves in Alabama!

Read full story
4 comments
Florence, AL

The Night That Florence, Alabama Police Confronted A Ghost

My dad worked as an investigator with the Florence, Alabama Police Department a little over two decades. In that time, he worked hundreds of local cases - from homicides to thefts to bootlegging (this was back when Lauderdale was a dry county). Of all the stories he told me about his years serving the public, this is one of my favorites: the night that the Florence Police confronted a ghost.

Read full story
15 comments
Alabama State

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!

Read full story
32 comments
Alabama State

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."

Read full story
18 comments
Cloverdale, AL

The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama

You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.

Read full story
24 comments
Huntsville, AL

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.

Read full story
27 comments
Alabama State

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.

Read full story
74 comments

My Haunted Estate Sale

I've been conducting estate sales in the Shoals area of north Alabama for close to 10 years. In that time, I've met some of the most wonderful people that walk this earth - from the families who hire me to my amazing customers. I've made life long friendships in my line of work and cherish every single one. I've also had a lot of very strange things happen while prepping for my sales - things I can't explain. This story is about one of the more notable experiences I've had. You can believe it or not - but this is what happened.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Egg Prices In Alabama Prompt Petition To Investigate Price Gouging

It's a case of "he said/she said." Egg producers say the bird flu, the price of feed and fuel, and even effects of the Covid pandemic have caused egg prices to soar...but an organization called Farm Action says the industry has egg on their face. Farm Action thinks the FTC and DOJ should investigate the corporate egg industry and they've started a petition to get it going. Read along to see why they accuse the egg industry of price gouging and how you can sign the petition if you agree!

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

Is This Invasive Flying Fish Going To Take Over The Tennessee River?

Will we ever learn? How many times has a non-native species of animal or plant been introduced in the United States that actually ended well? Think kudzu. You'd think the story of the "vine that ate the south" would give a strong lesson about importing a non-native species. Then there's the Asian lady beetle, Africanized Honey Bees - I could go on and on with "regrets" of such imports. Yet, here we are, facing another crisis with a foreign invasive species. This time it's the Asian carp - in particular, the Asian silver carp: a fish poised to destory habitat for our native fish and make recreational boating impossible along our beautiful Tennessee River. Here's what you need to know about this "flying fish" and just how dangerous a threat it actually is.

Read full story
8 comments
Florence, AL

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....

Read full story
64 comments
Tennessee State

Hellbender: The Tennessee Valley's Giant Salamander!

There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Thriller Parasite Mansion Was Based On A Story By An Alabama Author

If you're a fan of the original classic black and white episodes of The Twilight Zone or Alfred Hitchcock Presents, you may have heard of an early 1960s television anthology named Boris Karloff's Thriller or simply Thriller as it was named by producers. The show ran for two seasons from 1960 through 1962, producing a total of 67 hour long episodes which aired on NBC. The show was hosted by iconic horror actor, Boris Karloff, and was intended to appeal to the audience of Alfred Hitchcock Presents which had been very successful. At the end of Season I, an episode titled "Parasite Mansion" aired which was taken directly from the short story, "Parasite Mansion," that was written by a well known horror writer from our own state of Alabama. Read along to find out more about this native Alabama author and view "Parasite Mansion" as it appeared on Thriller in 1961 for yourself.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?

This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy