These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama.



Little River Bus Stop, Fort Payne, Alabama Photo by Tonya, host (airbnb)

Little River Bus Stop, Fort Payne

Can we all say "adorable!" How cute is this conversion from a school bus to tiny home? Don't let the word "tiny" throw you off. This listing can sleep 4 adults and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It's located near the beautiful and scenic Little River Canyon in Northeast Alabama and has it's own secluded and beautiful mountain view. Check out the listing on airbnb here.



Carriage House, Florence, Alabama Photo by Caleb, host (airbnb)

Cozy Carriage House in Downtown Florence

This newly renovated one bedroom efficiency unit was repurposed from a former carriage house. It's beautifully done inside and out! Close to the University of North Alabama and historic downtown Florence, you'll find yourself nearby lots of unique restaurants, shops, and downtown activities. Reserve in advance! This weekender stays booked most of the year! For a availability and more photos, visit their Airbnb listing here.



Luxury Treehouse, ReTreet Resort Scottsboro, Alabama Photo by ReTreet, host (airbnb)

Luxury Treehouse Near Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro

The best of nature and luxury combined! Lake Guntersville is a beautiful place to getaway in Alabama. This location has six identical treehouses built in sturdy oak trees with resort style luxury in each one. On site activities include disc golf, hiking trails, and a horseshoe pit plus there is a public boat launch nearby. Spend the day outdoors on the lake and come home to a king sized bed at night! Check out all they have to offer here.



Waterfront Tiny Cabin Rental, Rogeraville, Alabama Photo by Stacy, host (airbnb)

Dreamy, 2 Bdrm Waterfront Tiny Cabin on the Bluffs, Rogersville

One look at the photos on this Airbnb listing and you'll see why this location is a wildlife lover's paradise! Just a few miles from Joe Wheeler State Resort, this cosy cabin is located on the banks of Bluewater Creek with waterfront access and is also minutes from Florence and the Muscle Shoals area. Wifi is available on the premises and they also offer Belle Luxury Tent Camping on the property. "Glamping" at it's finest! Check out all they offer on Airbnb here.



The Haven Treehouse Rental, Huntsville, Alabama Photo by Jacqueline, host (airbnb)

The Haven Treehouse in Huntsville

Wow! What a gorgeous place to getaway! This is one of the most beautifully furnished cabins on Airbnb! Located on 10 private acres just minutes from Huntsville. This amazing, peaceful place is a great way to detox from modern technology and they encourage use of their "media drop zone" located just inside the door. Get back to nature and real communication with family or a special person here. You have to view this listing here to see this amazing place!



The Cottage at Winchester Manor Photo by Bethany and Whitney, hosts (airbnb)

The Cottage at The Winchester Manor

"Dollhouse" and "Fairytale Cottage" are the first things that come to mind with this adorable listing located in New Market. The cottage is 100 years old and has been fully renovated. Here's a feature on their airbnb listing that really caught my eye as a history lover:

"We're told this property was the first post office in North Alabama, later used as a jail and then later on a doctors office, before being an antique store right before we bought the property. We are across the street from New Market's historic downtown..."

Minutes from downtown Huntsville. Located at the historic Winchester House which is a beautiful event venue. Check out their listing for more info here.



Yellow Cottage Rental Hartselle, Alabama Photo by Leah, host (airbnb)

Yellow Cottage With A View, Hartselle

The listing should probably say "Magical Yellow Cottage With A View Just As Amazing!" This cozy studio sized cottage sits on the backside of the owner's 40 acre property close to a tranquil pond which gives the amazing view. Such a peaceful setting, it's a great place to unwind. Hartselle is close to several large cities and the cottage is only 10 minutes off I65 Interstate. The listing says:

"Drive time to Madison 25 min. Drive time to Huntsville 30 min. Drive time to Decatur 15 min."

Check out the whole listing on Airbnb here.



