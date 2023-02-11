You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.



Spook light Photo by Flivver 99 (wiki commons)

Cloverdale is a small unincorporated community in the northwest corner of Alabama just northwest of Florence. It's in this area along with two other small communities in Lauderdale County where mysterious glowing orbs of light have been seen and documented for decades. One small town is called St. Florian (we pronounce it locally as Saint Flor-een for unknown reasons) and the other is the Waterloo Community. A specific area in Cloverdale, however, seems to be the most consistent hotspot for the lights. I'll inlcude directions later in the article if you want to try to spot them yourself!



From all the eye witness accounts I could gather, there seem to be several commonalities. The lights appear after dusk and in the early evening hours (or at least that's the time they are most visible), are spherical in shape and vary in size from that of a basetball up to 8 feet or more in diameter. They have a yellowish-orange glow that many have compared to the flame of a lantern or candle. It's not a bright light such as the LED flash on a cellphone - the light has been described to have more of a "glowing" characteristic. The lights appear out of nowhere usually in a field or near the treetops. They don't appear in the sky like a flying craft or UFO - but are are usually fairly close to the earth. They may hover in one place or bounce along the fields or treetops. They can last a few seconds up to several minutes - and seem to disappear very quickly with no warning. The lights seemingly have no logical source. They're not car lights or train lights. In fact, many locals have gotten fairly close to the lights and have verified that there was no visible source such as a vehicle, a 4-wheeler, a neighboring house or someone with a flashlight. The mysterious nature of these glowing orbs has brought forth a lot of speculation over the years. Researchers believe they are some sort of natural phenomenon - while many people believe they are not of this world at all. That's why lights such as these have commonly been given creepy names over the years such as "spook lights" or "ghost lights." To this day many people think they are supernatural. Some people even go as far to say they believe the lights have some kind of intelligence.



Painting "Will o the wisp and snake" Photo by Herman Henrich (wiki commons)

There are eerie tales and local folklore surrounding spook lights in practically every place they occur around the globe. For centuries, ghostly tales of wandering souls have been told to explain the lights. In Joplin, Missouri, for example, there is a tragic tale of two young Native American lovers. The spook lights seen there are said to be their souls, ever searching for one another in the afterlife. Several other locations that have spooklights such as the Paulding Light of Michigan, the Maco Light of North Carolina, and the Light of Saratoga in Texas, oddly share the same legend that is centered around the local railroad. Each tale attributes the light to the wandering spirit of a railroad worker who was tragically decapitated in a railroad accident years and years ago. The light is said to be a railroad lantern that he carries nightly while searching for his missing head.



Scientists and ordinary citizens have dedicated years to the study of spook lights around the world - and Cloverdale is no different. One man in particular, Wyatt Cox, who grew up in the area, has spent years researching the phenomenon of the Cloverdale spooklights. Year after year, Wyatt has returned to his hometown collecting stories and data about these mysterious lights. In fact, he's written a book titled: "Spooklights: The Amazing Cloverdale Alabama Spooklight Mystery," where he takes a deep dive into the phenomena including sightings and possible causes (see it here). He thinks the lights are purely a natural occurrence when conditions are just right. He believes there may be a fault line in Lauderdale County or some other subterranean geological feature producing essentially a type of static electricity that combines with elements present in the soil to produce the lights. He also explores the association that many sightings around the world have with railroad tracks in the same vicinity. Many other researchers adhere to similar theories such as the lights being the result of piezoelectric energy emitted from crystals present underground and under stress from a fault line. There's also the ever present "swamp gas" theory which has been tossed around for decades as the cause for everything from spook lights to UFOs. Swamp gas called phosphine gas actually can cause illuminated spheres of light - I've actually witnessed this myself in a swampy area close to Savannah, Tennessee where there was a lot of natural phosphorus present in the soil. In times past this light from swamp gas was often called a "will-o-the-wisp" and thought to be paranormal in nature. We now know it's a natural occurence. The spook lights of Lauderdale County have been described as something completely different and have not appeared solely over swampy areas. There does seem to be a lot of natural methane gas in the area, however, which many speculate could be the source of the lights. Whatever the cause, the lights exist - far too many people have witnessed them both here and around the world.



Australia Spook Light Photo by Gondwananet.com (wiki commons)

Here are several other places famous for spooklights:

Cohoke Light, a phenomenon reported near West Point, Virginia Light of Saratoga, a legend from the Big Thicket region of southeast Texas. Brown Mountain Lights, lights that can be seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Maco light, occasionally seen between the late 19th century and 1977 in North Carolina

Marfa lights, a phenomenon reported in west Texas

Min Min light, an unexplained light phenomenon that has often been reported in outback Australia. Paulding Light, a light that appears in a valley outside Paulding, Michigan. The Spooklight, a ghost light on U.S. Route 66

St. Louis Light, also known as the St. Louis Ghost Light, Saskatchewan, Canada. Spook Light Road, Peoria, Oklahoma

If you'd like to take a look for yourself and try to see the Cloverdale spook lights, author Wyatt Cox says your best chance to see them is along County Road 272 in Cloverdale (which connects highway 157 to highway 11). In an article from last September featured in the local Courier Journal, Cox also gives this advice:

"If you decide to drive up to State Road 272 looking for these amazing orbs, please be mindful there is no public parking areas. All the property is privately owned. Most of the sightings in this area are seen from about 7:30 - 11pm."

Waterloo and St. Florian are good spots for seeing the spook lights, too! Good luck and let me know in the comments if you see them or have ever seen them in the past!

