Egg Prices In Alabama Prompt Petition To Investigate Price Gouging

It's a case of "he said/she said." Egg producers say the bird flu, the price of feed and fuel, and even effects of the Covid pandemic have caused egg prices to soar...but an organization called Farm Action says the industry has egg on their face. Farm Action thinks the FTC and DOJ should investigate the corporate egg industry and they've started a petition to get it going. Read along to see why they accuse the egg industry of price gouging and how you can sign the petition if you agree!

Farming Has Become Big Business
Remember when there were mom and pop stores on every corner? When small businesses were the backbone of every town? Before big corporations like Walmart took over, we had more choices of where we shopped, what we shopped for, and how we were treated. Now, with more and more small businesses being driven out of the market, we are literally at the mercy of big corporate retailers such as Walmart. They have closed down the competition. We have fewer choices of what we buy and how we are treated. It's the same with farming. Big corporations are taking over the farming, egg, poultry, and livestock industries. These big corporations decide what we eat, what we pay for our food, and what local and small farmers grow. An article on the Greeenpeace website, for example, says,

A small handful of corporations control the world’s food industry from farm to fork. This means a few powerful companies dictating what farmers can grow and how—and almost no choice for consumers.

Although the egg industry is not currently under the complete control of big corporations, it's headed in that direction. Small egg farms are being bought up or squeezed out of business and mega-sized egg farms are emerging. According to foodandpower.net, 
"As such, the egg industry is consolidating into fewer, larger farms. In 1982 half of all egg laying hens lived on farms with 62,000 hens or less. In 2012, half of all hens lived on farms with over 925,000 hens, and average farm size has only continued to increase. The number of industrial egg farms fell 17% between 2012 and 2017, but the total number of birds at each facility grew nearly 50% in major egg regions, such as Iowa."
Just like all other categories, egg farming is big business and will soon enough be completely under big corporate control - from the corporate egg distributors who buy from the farms and sell to retailers to the big corporate retailers themselves. 

Rage Against The Machine
The Farm Action network is fighting against  corporate control in the farm industry. Their mission statement declares they want to "help create a food and agriculture system that works for all people and the planet, not just a few powerful corporations." They've kept an eye on the drastic increases in egg prices - particularly in states like Alabama - and they don't like what they've seen. They believe it's time that the FTC and DOJ step in to investigate and they've started a petition to "egg them on." On their website for the petition, Farm Action states:

The egg industry blames inflation and the avian flu for these outrageous price hikes, meanwhile, companies that haven't reported a single case of avian flu are raking in record profits. The math doesn't add up. These are just more excuses to cover up the egg industry's scheme to extract maximum profits from consumers' pockets. The American people deserve to get their stolen money back from greedy egg corporations.

Click here to visit the Farm Action website and view the petition. You can also check out their Facebook page here. Farm Action is an organization fighting against the big corporate powers that have taken over the farming industry. 

What Alabamians Are Saying
Some of the egg producers in Alabama think that big corporations running the egg industry are the reason why we're seeing such a huge increase in the price of eggs. WAFF talked to some local Alabama egg farmers in December (see the full story here) and here's what one farmer said:
"Tevin Thurmond at New Horizon farm and hatchery says if you shop at a major grocery chain, you’re likely seeing an impact from major egg distributors. He claimed big companies are contributing to price hikes. “It’s big box-door companies that are raising the prices, and in return, they aren’t paying farmers their worth,” he said."
Local farmers are sympathetic to the costs the industry is seeing overall, however, and many say this contributes to rising egg costs. In the same article from WAFF:
"Chickens that are eating the grains to lay the eggs are being fed a food that’s going out through the roof,” he said. “The industry is providing jobs for 20 dollars an hour, that’s probably double what they used to pay. Diesel fuel is running about 5 dollars a gallon, and all of our food industry relies on diesel to transport things from one place to another. You add all of it together, and the consumer’s going to pay for it at the grocery store.”

What About Avian Flu?
So, does the increased cost of feed, fuel, and overall inflation account for such a drastic rise in egg prices in Alabama? What about the Avian or bird flu we keep hearing about? Farm Action had this to say in a recent report:
The USDA’s reporting refutes the egg industry’s narrative that the avian flu significantly decreased egg supply in the months following outbreaks. The average size of egg-laying flocks never dropped more than six to eight percent lower than it was a year prior. Moreover, the effect of the loss of egg-laying hens on production was itself blunted by “record-high” lay rates throughout the year, which increased by one to four percent. And there’s one other critical piece missing from this industry narrative — Cal-Maine, which controls 20 percent of the egg market, hasn’t reported a single case of avian flu at any of its facilities. 

Inflation- Everything Has Gone Up!
The inflation we are experiencing across the board has definitely had an impact on eggs - but there again, do the numbers add up? Groceries have gone up overall 12% to 15%, gas has increased - but eggs have seen a whopping 138% increase according to Farm Action who also points out:  

Cal-Maine’s own documents indicate that increased production costs did not justify their excessive increase in the price of eggs. In a presentation to investors just this month, Cal-Maine noted that total farm production and feed costs in 2022 were only 22 percent higher than they were in 2021. 

Pandemic Costs
Another reason tossed out by the egg industry for the huge price increase is that it's the result of the Covid pandemic. There again, Farm action says that's just another excuse and notes that
"While consumers have become increasingly cash-strapped since the pandemic, corporations have enjoyed their most profitable two years since 1950 as their profits jumped 35 percent.

Alabama Has Been Hit Hard
According to Business Insider that analyzed Instacart prices for a dozen eggs in each state for December 2022, the average price in Alabama was $6.12 per dozen. Neighboring states were not hit quite as hard. The average price of a dozen eggs in Mississippi was $5.04, Tennessee was $5.61 and Georgia was $5.96. The state in the continental US with the highest price per dozen eggs in December 2022 was Florida at $6.36. Alabama is not far behind the highest price at $6.12!!!

What Do You Think?
Do you agree with Farm Action that we are seeing price gouging with rising egg prices? Or do you feel that the prices are completely justified? Did you sign the Farm Action petition (see it here) or do you think it's pointless? Make your opinion heard! Leave a note in the comments! 

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 
As always, thanks for reading! 

