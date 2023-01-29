Is This Invasive Flying Fish Going To Take Over The Tennessee River?

Will we ever learn? How many times has a non-native species of animal or plant been introduced in the United States that actually ended well? Think kudzu. You'd think the story of the "vine that ate the south" would give a strong lesson about importing a non-native species. Then there's the Asian lady beetle, Africanized Honey Bees - I could go on and on with "regrets" of such imports. Yet, here we are, facing another crisis with a foreign invasive species. This time it's the Asian carp - in particular, the Asian silver carp: a fish poised to destory habitat for our native fish and make recreational boating impossible along our beautiful Tennessee River. Here's what you need to know about this "flying fish" and just how dangerous a threat it actually is.



Silver carp Photo by Michigan Dept of Natural Resources (public domain)

How They Got Here And How They've Spread

There are actually 4 types of invasive Asian Carp: bighead carp, grass carp, black carp, and silver carp. The National Park Service says:



Asian carp cause serious damage to the native fish populations in the lakes and rivers that they infest because they out-compete other fish for food and space. Carp are also thought to lower water quality, which can kill off sensitive organisms like native freshwater mussels. Asian carp have been known to dominate entire streams, effectively pushing out the native species.



The silver carp, out of the 4 species of Asian carp, is the most prolific at reproduction and poses the most viable threat to native fish and humans. The Silver Carp is a freshwater fish native to China and Eastern Siberia. According to biologist Jim Lamer on an interview with MPR news in August 2022:



"Invasive carp were introduced in the U.S. in the 1970s to control algae in aquaculture ponds. The fish began turning up in Illinois rivers in the 90s, but populations really took off in the mid-2000s. Now there are more silver carp than any other fish in the Illinois River and officials are trying to keep them out of the Great Lakes." That's not the only river system where the silver carp is taking over. Invasive silver carp have invaded nearly every part of the Mississippi River already, devouring plankton and leaving native fish like walleye, perch and whitefish to go hungry. "They’re voracious eaters,” said Lamer, “and they’re eating the base of the food web.”



But that's not the only reason the silver carp is such a danger. If you are boating or water skiing, this fish could actually kill you.

Silver carp Photo by Ryan Hagerty US Fish and Wildlife (public domain)

Dangers of the "Flying" Silver Carp

Besides it's threat to native fish and food sources, the silver carp poses a distinct danger to boaters, fishermen, and recreational craft. When excited by the noise of a boat motor or other water craft, the silver carp in North America literally become "flying fish," leaping up to 10 feet out of the water. These fish can weigh up to 60 pounds. Having a 10, 20 or up to 60 pound silver carp hit you while boating or skiing can be deadly. This crazy behavior of the silver carp has lead to broken bones, concussions,and other dangerous accidents as these large fish have collided with persons on the water. Check out this video below which shows how the fish leap around a running boat. A woman was hit in the face in the video and her jaw was broken instantly by a single silver carp.



Oddly enough, the crazy leaping or flying out of the water is a characteristic that only the invasive silver carp in North America exhibit. They don't exhibit this behavior in their native Asia or quite as bad anywhere else in the world. Scientists cannot give a definitive answer as to why the silver carp respond to the noise of boat motors this way in North America. According to wikipedia,



Peculiarly, the extreme jumping behavior appears to be unique to silver carp of North America; those in their native Asian range and introduced to other parts of the world are much less prone to jumping. Although theories have been proposed (for example, the high densities the species reaches in parts of North America, or that the introduced North American population may have been based on a small number of particularly "jumpy" individuals), the reason for these geographic differences is not known for certain.



Whatever the cause: either dense populations or "jumpy fish dna," these fish could make recreational boating and fishing impossible if their invasion is not halted.



Silver carp leaping from river Photo by USGS.gov (public domain)

Tennessee River Invasion

In 2020, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources found silver carp in Alabama's Pickwick and Wheeler reservoirs on the Tennessee River. Lake Guntersville has had a small amount reported, as well. The hardest hit areas so far seem to be Kentucky Lake and Lake Barklay - and wow, have they been hit hard. It's literally been an invasion since 2010. The battle they have fought in those two lakes proves that prevention of silver carp is a much better alternative to eradication once the carp have a foothold. Here's what's happened at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barclay...



The Invasion of The Land Between the Lakes

A 2021 article published in The Nashville Scene says,

"For several years, invasive carp have destroyed local tourism and potentially changed lake ecology in the Twin Lakes region, which straddles Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. The area, also known as the Land Between the Lakes region, is named for the parallel Barkley and Kentucky lakes. Now a coalition of fishermen, biologists and conservationists are at war with the fish, turning the lakes into a laboratory and battleground with the hope of restoring balance."



The biggest success thus far in eradicating the silver carp from the twin lakes have been yearly huge "roundups" or harvests by commercial fishermen. Since 2013, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has opened up areas of the lakes previously closed to commercial fishing and declared "open season" on silver carp. According to local station WLWT, commercial fishers removed 9.5 million pounds of invasive Asian carp from Kentucky waters in 2021 alone. As you can see, prevention of this invasive species from getting a foothold in other lakes is critical. "Electrofishing " is also being used as a last resort in cases of dense infestations such as Barkley Dam where huge schools of the silver carp are safely electrocuted and then harvested. See the video below taken at Barkley:

East Tennessee: The Last Frontier

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, East Tennessee has the last section of the Tennessee River where the invasive silver carp is not currently known to be established. The map below, produced by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA, shows distribution of the silver carp in red in the Tennessee River.

Map of silver carp in Tennessee (in red) Photo by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency



According to the TWRA website:

"In the Tennessee River, Silver Carp are most abundant in Kentucky Reservoir, with an emerging population in Pickwick Reservoir as well. The most upstream report of Silver Carp on the Tennessee River was a fish leaping into the boat of an angler on Chickamauga Reservoir in October 2019. On the Cumberland River, they have been observed as far upstream as Cordell Hull Dam."

They are also asking for help from the public in tracking Asian carp in the Tennessee River:



If you catch an invasive carp anywhere in Tennessee other than the Mississippi River OR If you catch any invasive carp in East Tennessee or other water where invasive carp are not known to be established, the agency is asking that you put it on ice or freeze it and contact them immediately. If you are unable to keep the fish, the TWRA asks you to take photos of the fish and send the image to us including information on location of capture. You can contact the nearest TWRA office by phone here, or by email at ans.twra@tn.gov.

Can They Be Stopped? Efforts have been underway in several states for years to prevent the spread of Asian carp - especially, the silver carp. TVA, the Army Corp of Engineers, and state conservation agencies have experimented with different types of underwater barriers. Since 2002, an underwater electric barrier has been in used by the Army Corp of Engineers in the man-made Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canals, or CSSC, to prevent silver carp from entering the Great Lakes from the Mississippi River. What is basically an "underwater electric fence" (that is safe for people, by the way) may deter the fish - but are not 100% foolproof. Several Asian carp have still been caught on the other side of the barrier over the past 10 years. TVA has experimented with a bio acoustic fish fence which uses a combination of light, underwater sound, and bubbles. Sounds more like a silver carp disco, actually. Maybe that's why the fish are so jumpy - they think they're at a fish rave. Joking aside, scientists say that silver carp are obviously very sensitive to sound - as evidenced in their extreme jumping when exposed to the sound of a boat motor. Because of this sensitivity, barriers that use underwater sound seem to have the best outlook for future control of the silver carp and several state agencies along with TVA are conducting experiments with such sound barriers.

Silver carp Photo by USGS (public domain)

If Ya Can't Beat Em....Eat 'Em.

The million pound harvests of silver carp in Kentucky Lake, although successful at keeping the carp population in check temporarily, have also opened up a whole other can of worms...or can of fish and a million dollar question: exactly what do you do with all that fish? Carp, after all, has not been known in the past as a gourmet fish. Although it supposedly has a good taste being a freshwater fish and can grow extremely large, any fisherman can tell you that carp has always been known as a very bony "junk fish." To help change that image, several state agencies are out to give the carp a PR makeover, and make it a competitive fish on the commercial market. So, how do you go from "bony, junk fish" to "a southern gourmet fish?" For one, you can re-name the fish and leave out the undesirable "carp" part of the name - and that's just what some state agencies are trying to do to boost the fish's image. The state of Illinois announced in August of 2022:

Following more than two years of consumer research and planning, the State of Illinois unveiled “Copi,” the new name for Asian carp. The new name and brand are designed to address public misconceptions about this delicious top-feeding fish, which is overrunning Midwest waterways.

In fact, their campaign motto says it all: "If you can't beat 'em, eat 'em." And actually, we may have all been overlooking the lowly carp. According to the Illinois website, Asian Carp have the highest content of Omega-3 fatty acids per gram among fresh-water fish, on par with wild-caught salmon, while having only trace amounts of mercury or lead. They are top-water filter feeders, not at all like their cousins the Common Carp which are bottom feeders. Additionally, they do not eat other fish, making them a very healthy clean source of protein. In fact every 100g of Asian Carp meat contains about 20g of pure fish protein, again on par with wild-caught salmon.

Look for more alternative names for silver carp in the future and more carp or "copi" or whatever they name these fish in the future on your grocery shelves.

In the Meantime... It looks like the battle with the Asian carp and silver carp, in particular, is going to be raging on for quite some time. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources warns that "Silver carp, known for their tendency to jump when disturbed, have been found in increasing numbers in Pickwick Lake in northwest Alabama." They are also highly concerned with silver carp in the Tombigbee River. In Tennessee, state conservationists are trying desperately to keep the invasive fish out of the Tennessee River in East Tennessee. A multi state group called the "Mississippi Interstate Cooperative Resources Association" has been formed by 28 states in the Mississippi River basin to address the invasive carp issue. In the meantime, if you are not used to this species and encounter them while boating, slowing down and backing away slowly from areas with carp leaping from the water is the safest way to avoid getting smacked by one of these crazy flying fish. We can only hope that efforts to halt the spread of this invasive species are successful and life along our beautiful Tennessee River remains the same for generations to come.

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com

As always, thanks for reading!