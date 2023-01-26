Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....



Alabama Law Enforcement Missing Persons Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Robert Gene Weems Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Robert Gene Weems

This is the oldest active missing persons case in the Florence area. The description on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website reads:

"On June 5, 1997, Robert Gene Weems was last seen walking from his residence on Julia Street in Florence, Alabama. He was wearing dark blue pants, a light colored shirt and black walking shoes. Robert Weems did not take his identification, glasses, money or medication which is needed to treat a medical condition. ANYONE HAVING ANY INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE ALABAMA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN."

Robert was 30 years old when he seemingly just walked away from his father's residence and disappeared into thin air. In 2013, WHNT reported on the cold case (read the full article here). In the report, authorities said they have not given up on the case even after all these years. Investigator Richard Richey added that "Throughout the years, several law enforcement agencies contacted him when they had unidentified remains. Every time, Richey sent off Weems’ dental records, but no matches were ever made."



Jessica Hamby Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Jessica Lee Ann Hamby

This remains a heartbreaking case for the Shoals area. Although huge searches were undertaken, the whereabouts of Jessica remain unknown. According to the ALEA website:

On January 2, 2018, Jessica Lee Ann Hamby left the area of Highway 195 and has not returned. She was possibly last seen in Marion County on January 3, 2018. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, please contact the Haleyville Police Department at (205) 486-5201. This case remains active and has caught the attention of several national cold case websites. The case was featured on Uncovered.com with the following description:



"Jessica Lee Ann Hamby was last seen on Jan. 2, 2018 with another young woman. The other young woman dropped Jessica Hamby off at a house and then returned to her hometown of Cullman. Her phone was tracked to Elgin Cochran Road at approximately 7:30 am, January 3, 2018. No one has seen or heard from Jessica Hamby since then."



If you have any information, please help the family of this young woman and come forward.



Courtney Staggs Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Courtney Vivian Staggs

Although this case may have been solved, it remains listed on the ALEA website pending verification from federal authorities - which has been a long heartbreaking process according to the family. The ALEA missing persons file reads:

On August 10, 2020, Courtney Vivian Staggs left the area of Irvine Street in Florence, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leggings, and black sandals. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Courtney Vivian Staggs, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

According to a report from WAAY in August of 2022, however, 3 months after Courtney Staggs went missing, human remains were found less than 20 miles away in Leighton. The remains were believed to be those of the missing woman. In the report, Tammy Barrett, who is Courtney Staggs' aunt told WAAY:



The human remains were found in a wooded area off Jarmon Lane in Colbert County. At the time, family members "were assured because of the items found with this body, these remains, that it was believed to be Courtney," explained Barrett. However, investigators needed to run some forensics for confirmation. Barrett said they collected DNA from one of Staggs' daughters. The family also provided dental records and anything else investigators asked for. That was in November 2020, and the family still doesn't know if there was a positive match. The Florence Police Department said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was not able to identify the remains, so they were sent to an FBI lab for more testing.

I was not able to confirm if the family has been given a positive identification of the remains yet. I hope they are able to have closure as soon as possible. To read the full interview and see the news broadcast of this latest development on WAAY, please click here.

William Glen Jones Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

William Glen Jones

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating William Glen Jones. Mr. Jones is a 24-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on November 22, 2022, at approximately 1130, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans in the area of Cypress Landing in Florence, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Glen Jones, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.



Michael Thompson Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Michael Eugene Thompson

On November 4, 2022, Michael Eugene Thompson left the area of Belview Rd in Florence, Alabama and has not returned. He was last seen wearing purple shorts and a blue t-shirt. He was last seen driving a black 2010 Mazda 6 with a broken passenger side headlight. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Eugene Thompson, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.



Eric Mansell Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Eric D. Mansell

On September 1, 2021, Eric D. Mansell was last seen in the Florence, Alabama area. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eric Mansell, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.



Teresa Shook Hendrix Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Teresa Shook Hendrix

On September 1, 2021, Teresa Shook Hendrix left the area of Park Street in Florence, AL and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Teresa Shook Hendrix, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.



Robert Childers Photo by ALEA.gov (public domain)

Robert Deshawn Childers

On Monday 19 September 2016, Robert Deshawn Childers left his residence and has not returned. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Childers, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 760-5769

Closure for Families. If you have any information about any of these missing persons cases - please contact the authorities listed with each case. My heart goes out to the local family and friends of each of these missing persons. May you have closure soon and peace always.

