Florence, AL

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

April Killian

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RNbj_0kRaiKeW00
Alabama Law Enforcement Missing PersonsPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdKQw_0kRaiKeW00
Robert Gene WeemsPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Robert Gene Weems
This is the oldest active missing persons case in the Florence area. The description on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website reads:
"On June 5, 1997, Robert Gene Weems was last seen walking from his residence on Julia Street in Florence, Alabama. He was wearing dark blue pants, a light colored shirt and black walking shoes. Robert Weems did not take his identification, glasses, money or medication which is needed to treat a medical condition. ANYONE HAVING ANY INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE ALABAMA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN."
Robert was 30 years old when he seemingly just walked away from his father's residence and disappeared into thin air. In 2013, WHNT reported on the cold case (read the full article here). In the report, authorities said they have not given up on the case even after all these years. Investigator Richard Richey added that "Throughout the years, several law enforcement agencies contacted him when they had unidentified remains.  Every time, Richey sent off Weems’ dental records, but no matches were ever made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qu8aN_0kRaiKeW00
Jessica HambyPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Jessica Lee Ann Hamby
This remains a heartbreaking case for the Shoals area. Although huge searches were undertaken, the whereabouts of Jessica remain unknown. According to the ALEA website:
On January 2, 2018, Jessica Lee Ann Hamby left the area of Highway 195 and has not returned. She was possibly last seen in Marion County on January 3, 2018. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, please contact the Haleyville Police Department at (205) 486-5201. This case remains active and has caught the attention of several national cold case websites. The case was featured on Uncovered.com with the following description:

"Jessica Lee Ann Hamby was last seen on Jan. 2, 2018 with another young woman. The other young woman dropped Jessica Hamby off at a house and then returned to her hometown of Cullman. Her phone was tracked to Elgin Cochran Road at approximately 7:30 am, January 3, 2018. No one has seen or heard from Jessica Hamby since then."

If you have any information, please help the family of this young woman and come forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UAzA_0kRaiKeW00
Courtney StaggsPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Courtney Vivian Staggs
Although this case may have been solved, it remains listed on the ALEA website pending verification from federal authorities - which has been a long heartbreaking process according to the family. The ALEA missing persons file reads:
On August 10, 2020, Courtney Vivian Staggs left the area of Irvine Street in Florence, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leggings, and black sandals. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Courtney Vivian Staggs, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.
According to a report from WAAY in August of 2022, however, 3 months after Courtney Staggs went missing, human remains were found less than 20 miles away in Leighton. The remains were believed to be those of the missing woman. In the report, Tammy Barrett, who is Courtney Staggs' aunt told WAAY:

The human remains were found in a wooded area off Jarmon Lane in Colbert County. At the time, family members "were assured because of the items found with this body, these remains, that it was believed to be Courtney," explained Barrett. However, investigators needed to run some forensics for confirmation. Barrett said they collected DNA from one of Staggs' daughters. The family also provided dental records and anything else investigators asked for. That was in November 2020, and the family still doesn't know if there was a positive match. The Florence Police Department said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was not able to identify the remains, so they were sent to an FBI lab for more testing.

I was not able to confirm if the family has been given a positive identification of the remains yet. I hope they are able to have closure as soon as possible. To read the full interview and see the news broadcast of this latest development on WAAY, please click here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCJ5h_0kRaiKeW00
William Glen JonesPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

William Glen Jones
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating William Glen Jones. Mr. Jones is a 24-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on November 22, 2022, at approximately 1130, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans in the area of Cypress Landing in Florence, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Glen Jones, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phsq7_0kRaiKeW00
Michael ThompsonPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Michael Eugene Thompson
On November 4, 2022, Michael Eugene Thompson left the area of Belview Rd in Florence, Alabama and has not returned. He was last seen wearing purple shorts and a blue t-shirt. He was last seen driving a black 2010 Mazda 6 with a broken passenger side headlight. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Eugene Thompson, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5XeC_0kRaiKeW00
Eric MansellPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Eric D. Mansell
On September 1, 2021, Eric D. Mansell was last seen in the Florence, Alabama area. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eric Mansell, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BToa_0kRaiKeW00
Teresa Shook HendrixPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Teresa Shook Hendrix
On September 1, 2021, Teresa Shook Hendrix left the area of Park Street in Florence, AL and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Teresa Shook Hendrix, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MYU7_0kRaiKeW00
Robert ChildersPhoto byALEA.gov (public domain)

Robert Deshawn Childers
On Monday 19 September 2016, Robert Deshawn Childers left his residence and has not returned. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Childers, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 760-5769

Closure for Families. If you have any information about any of these missing persons cases - please contact the authorities listed with each case. My heart goes out to the local family and friends of each of these missing persons. May you have closure soon and peace always. 

Click "follow" to see my future articles about the Tennessee Valley, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals, Alabama. I write about nature, current laws and events, and delve into the weird and paranormal from time to time. To see my past articles, click on my photo and scroll down. If you have a topic you'd like to see me write about, email me at: april.newsbreak@gmail.com 
As always, thanks for reading! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Crime# Missing persons# Law enforcement# Cold case

Comments / 60

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
4K followers

More from April Killian

Tennessee State

Is This Invasive Flying Fish Going To Take Over The Tennessee River?

Will we ever learn? How many times has a non-native species of animal or plant been introduced in the United States that actually ended well? Think kudzu. You'd think the story of the "vine that ate the south" would give a strong lesson about importing a non-native species. Then there's the Asian lady beetle, Africanized Honey Bees - I could go on and on with "regrets" of such imports. Yet, here we are, facing another crisis with a foreign invasive species. This time it's the Asian carp - in particular, the Asian silver carp: a fish poised to destory habitat for our native fish and make recreational boating impossible along our beautiful Tennessee River. Here's what you need to know about this "flying fish" and just how dangerous a threat it actually is.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

Hellbender: The Tennessee Valley's Giant Salamander!

There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Thriller Parasite Mansion Was Based On A Story By An Alabama Author

If you're a fan of the original classic black and white episodes of The Twilight Zone or Alfred Hitchcock Presents, you may have heard of an early 1960s television anthology named Boris Karloff's Thriller or simply Thriller as it was named by producers. The show ran for two seasons from 1960 through 1962, producing a total of 67 hour long episodes which aired on NBC. The show was hosted by iconic horror actor, Boris Karloff, and was intended to appeal to the audience of Alfred Hitchcock Presents which had been very successful. At the end of Season I, an episode titled "Parasite Mansion" aired which was taken directly from the short story, "Parasite Mansion," that was written by a well known horror writer from our own state of Alabama. Read along to find out more about this native Alabama author and view "Parasite Mansion" as it appeared on Thriller in 1961 for yourself.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?

This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!

Read full story
17 comments

Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie

One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.

Read full story
20 comments
Tennessee State

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...

Read full story
25 comments
Alabama State

Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend

This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!

Read full story
13 comments

Hilarious New Year's Resolutions By A Redneck Couple And Their Dog

Can you believe it's been a whole year since failing last year's resolutions? Neither can these people..but they're ready to try another round. Here we go: a couple, their dog, and a whole list of redneck new year's resolutions...

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....

Read full story
41 comments
Florence, AL

Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland Park

Start the new year off with a....splash! This Sunday at 1pm, hundreds of people are expected to gather and brave the frigid waters of the Tennessee River at the annual "Plunge Into The New Year" at McFarland Park in Florence. The story behind this event and the reason it continues into it's 7th year, is one of love, compassion, re-birth and remembrance. It started small - as a way for a few people to honor the life of a friend but has grown into a big event for bringing awareness to suicide prevention in the Shoals. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss!

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!

Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"

Read full story
12 comments
Ashland, AL

Ashland, Alabama Fair Housing Act Lawsuit Settled

A fair Housing Act lawsuit has been settled in Ashland, Alabama.The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama has approved $275,000 in damages that will be paid to 23 current or former tenants of public housing. The lawsuit involved The Public Housing Authority of Ashland, Southern Development Company of Ashland Ltd., Southern Development Company of Ashland #2 Ltd., and Southern Development Company LLC who were the private owners and agent of two of the low-income housing communities managed by the Housing Authority. These defendants denied the accusations but were able to reach a settlement. They will also face a civil penalty.

Read full story
2 comments
Harvest, AL

Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To Iran

An Alabama business owner based in Harvest, Alabama of Madison County is in big trouble with the U.S. Federal Government over recent business dealings where he is accused of evading U.S. sanctions and smuggling parts to Iran.

Read full story
33 comments
Alabama State

If You See This Rare Black Snake In Alabama, Don't Kill It!

There's a general consensus among a lot of Alabamians that "the only good snake is a dead snake." People hate snakes because they're afraid of them or think they're all scary, slimy or evil. Some people kill any snake they encounter "just in case" it's venemous. But what if the snake they kill is non-venemous and actually keeping the poisonous snakes away? There is an extremely rare black snake being spotted in Alabama that does just that. Not only is this snake harmlesss to humans, it actually kills and eats venomous snakes like the cottonmouth, copperhead and rattlesnake! In fact, most black snakes in Alabama are more beneficial to keep around than you may think. If you see this black snake in Alabama, don't kill it!

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse

This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse. 

Read full story
43 comments
Alabama State

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....

Read full story
180 comments

White Dog Poo From the 70s: Why We Never See It Anymore

In 1970, I was 5 years old. I spent the first half of the 70s begging my parents for a dog - and the last half of the 70s finally having my own pup and also having the job of picking up it's poo from the yard. It wasn't that hard to do. Every Saturday, I spent the morning scouring the back yard with shovel in hand - easily spotting the little white "packages" left by my dog, Rusty. Wait...did I say "white?" Yes, I did - and I bet if you're old enough, that you remember when dog poo was chalky, dry, and white, too. In the 70s and 80s, even into part of the 90s, bright white, dry, chalky dog poo was common....and everywhere. We never see that now. So, what happened to white dog poo?

Read full story
4 comments
Florence, AL

Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama

If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy