Hellbender: The Tennessee Valley's Giant Salamander!

There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.



Eastern Hellbender Photo by Kristoff Zyskowski (wiki commons)

Catching "Waterdogs"

One of my favorite childhood memories was camping out at Panther Creek near Waterloo, Alabama, playing in the creek for days, and catching salamanders. We called them "waterdogs." They were slimy little 4 legged creatures that you could barely hold on to. Although the salamanders that I caught were not the giant Hellbenders, freshwater creeks across the Tennessee Valley have been known for their abundance of these slick little guys in all shapes and sizes. They go by a lot of names depending on the area, including: snot otter, lasagna lizard, devil dog, mud-devil, mud dog, water dog, grampus, Allegheny alligator, and leverian water newt, even slick lizards. As you travel across the state of Alabama, the giant Hellbender becomes more plentiful in the fast moving streams of eastern Alabama in the foothills of the Appalchian Mountains. Although the Hellbender has been spotted as far west in Alabama as Colbert County, they're most plentiful in northeast Alabama and their range extends all the way up through the mountains into the state of New York. They can be found across Tennessee into northern Georgia, including parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. They live completely underwater in fast moving fresh water streams - lurking underneath large rocks - which is why they are very elusive and hard to spot. There is another species of Hellbender native to the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, but for this article, we will concentrate on the Eastern Hellbender of the Tennessee Valley and eastern United States.



Distribution of the Eastern Hellbender Photo by Nrg800 (wiki commons)

Why "Hellbender?"

So, why the horrific name for this docile, harmless water creature that has quietly survived millions of years? Well, we don't really know why the term "Hellbender" was coined unless it's the salamander's scary appearance or it's ability to contort and bend around itself. Whatever the reason, the name stuck and it's been called the Hellbender for generations since it's discovery by early settlers. They don't bite or sting - they just want to get away as quickly as possible if you happen to encounter one.



USFCS Biologist holds Eastern Hellbender Photo by USFWS (wiki commons)

Description

The Hellbender is most easily identified by it's large size in comparison to other fresh water salamanders. The National Wildlife Federation gives the following description of the Hellbender:



The hellbender—sometimes called a “snot otter”—is a large, fully-aquatic amphibian with a flat head, wrinkled body, and paddle-shaped tail. Its body is usually dark gray or brown with irregular dark spots along the back. Although sometimes confused with mudpuppies, hellbenders are easily distinguished by their lack of external gills. Reaching four to five pounds, the hellbender is the largest salamander in North America by weight. Adults average 20 inches in length, but can grow up to 29 inches.



Hellbenders have been known to live up to 30 years in captivity and are believed to live up to 50 years in the wild! If you're lucky enough to spot a really large Hellbender, you can bet it's been around a lot of years! Hellbenders are mostly believed to be nocturnal and their main source of food are the crawfish or "crawdads," as many of us call them, that live alongside them in freshwater creeks.



Eastern Hellbender in Greenbiar River Photo by USDA Forest Service (public domain)

Endangered Status

You probably knew this was coming, right? Like so many of our unusual native species, the Hellbender has become a threatened species as it's natural habitat is destroyed. In 2019, the state of Pennsylvania adopted the Hellbender as it's official state salamander in hopes of bringing awareness to it's threatened existence in the state. Conservation efforts are also underway in several other states. In Tennessee, Hellbenders have recently been released into the Buffalo River. Check out this video produced by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency...



Help a Salamander Out

If you do happen to know where these large Hellbenders live, you can help them out by not moving large rocks in stream beds. Popular "rock stacking" and playing in streams by damming them up can destroy the Hellbender's habitat. In many streams in the Smoky Mountains, conservationists have begun putting up signs to make visitors aware of this. They have also begun putting out concrete "houses" for the Hellbender. Here's another video produced by StoneAgeMan for YouTube with more information about the endangered Hellbender and conservation efforts in North Carolina....



As always, thanks for reading!