Thriller Parasite Mansion Was Based On A Story By An Alabama Author

April Killian

If you're a fan of the original classic black and white episodes of  The Twilight Zone or Alfred Hitchcock Presents, you may have heard of an early 1960s television anthology named Boris Karloff's Thriller or simply Thriller as it was named by producers. The show ran for two seasons from 1960 through 1962, producing a total of 67 hour long episodes which aired on NBC. The show was hosted by iconic horror actor, Boris Karloff, and was intended to appeal to the audience of Alfred Hitchcock Presents which had been very successful. At the end of Season I, an episode titled "Parasite Mansion" aired which was taken directly from the short story, "Parasite Mansion," that was written by a well known horror writer from our own state of Alabama. Read along to find out more about this native Alabama author and view "Parasite Mansion" as it appeared on Thriller in 1961 for yourself. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKArg_0kNd6X7f00
Boris Karloff's Thriller "Parasite Mansion" opening scenePhoto byposted by Far Out Theatre

The Author
The author who penned the original short story, "Parasite Mansion," may surprise you. Sometimes writing under the pen name of Charles Dubois, Sanders McCrorey, or John Starr, the writer was Birmingham born, Mary Elizabeth Counselman. Counselman lived on a houseboat most of her life in Gadsden, Alabama, with her husband and was known by her married name of Mrs. Horace Vinyard to most locals. Having established herself as a "weird fiction" writer and poet at a young age, Counselman led a quiet, unassuming life on the river with her husband and self proclaimed "large entourage of cats." In later years, Counselman taught creative writing at Gadsden State Junior College (now the Wallace Drive Campus of Gadsden State Community College) and at the University of Alabama. She also worked for The Birmingham News. Her "breakthrough" short story, "The Three Marked Pennies," written when she was only 15, was published in the magazine, Weird Tales, in 1934 when Counselman was only 23 years old. The short story is said to have been one of the three most popular stories ever published in the magazine and helped establish Counselman as a horror fiction writer (read the original short story here). "The Three Pennies" was republished 17 times in nine languages. She also wrote articles for other publications including: The Saturday Evening Post, Good Housekeeping, Collier's and the Ladies Home Journal. In 1981, she received the Phoenix Award for lifetime achievement as a southern science fiction or fantasy writer. Counselman had attented the University of Alabama and Montevallo. She passed away in 1995, leaving a wealth of short stories, articles and anthologies to her credit including:
Half in Shadow: A Collection of Tales for the Night Hours (1964) African Yesterdays: A Collection of Native Folktales (1975)Move Over - It's Only Me (verse) (1975) Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Supernatural - But Are Afraid to Believe (1976) SPQR: The Poetry and Life of Catullus (1977) The Eye and the Hand (1977) New Lamps for Old (1978) The Face of Fear and Other Poems (1984) Masters of Horror, Vol. Three: Mary Elizabeth Counselman—Hostess of Horror & Fantasy (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0EtN_0kNd6X7f00
Mary Elizabeth CounselmanPhoto byEncyclopedia of Alabama (public domain)

Boris Karloff's Thriller 
Having established herself as a popular horror writer, it's not surprising that one of Counselman's short stories was chosen to be featured on the TV anthology, Thriller. The TV series was created for NBC as a sort of "copycat" to the successful weekly suspense/thriller series: Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btIBM_0kNd6X7f00
Boris Karloff's Thriller Promo Images 1960Photo byNBC (Wiki commons)

Thriller featured "macabre horror tales and suspense thrillers" each week in the form of an hour long show hosted by the iconic horror actor, Boris Karloff. In case you're not familiar with Boris Karloff, he is one of the most well known actors and voices of the 20th century. He portrayed "Frankenstein's Monster" in the original 1931 horror film, Frankenstein, appeared as Imhotep in the 1932 film, "The Mummy," and was the infamous voice of the "Grinch" in the original 1966 animated television special: "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." In his series, Thriller, he also starred in five episodes, himself. Other famous actors starring in episodes of Thriller include: William Shatner, Leslie Nielsen, Rip Torn and Mary Tyler Moore. The short story, "Parasite Mansion," written by Elizabeth Counselman was adapted into a screenplay by Donald S. Sanford and was the Season I finale to Boris Karloff's Thriller series. It was directed by Herschel Daugherty and aired on NBC on April 25, 1961. In a featured review of the episode on IMDb:

"A pretty young woman is driving to New Orleans in a bad storm when shots are fired at her and she loses control of the car. While unconscious, she is taken to run down house peopled be a pack of depressed and violent characters. One of them is responsible for her staying alive. He is taken with her beauty but is terrified of what goes on in the house. There is one woman who goes by Grannie. It is Jeanette Nolan and she is almost a prototypical witch. She controls everything, including a psychotic young boy and another sibling, a girl who is kept in a room. The pretty prisoner begins to explore, getting closer and closer to a spirit that seems to pervade the place...."

Here is the original classic black and white episode of "Parasite Mansion" as posted to YouTube courtesy of Far Out Theatre. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy