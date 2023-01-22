Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?

April Killian

This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!

Morel Mushrooms have seen a huge increase in popularity over the last several years. These oddly shaped edible fungi have often been called the "rock stars" of the mushroom world and definitely have a huge fan base. Want to try them yourself? Read along to find out when and where you have the best chance of finding morel mushrooms in Alabama! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wmy1_0kMl0g2l00
Morel mushroomPhoto byHeinz Bunse (wiki commons)

What is a Morel Mushroom?
Morels are best described as...well, weird looking. They're not your typical mushroom. They are hollow inside (keep that little fact tucked away - it helps with identification!), they have a pointy or bulbous cap that has a honeycomb pattern. There are some look alikes, which we'll cover later. The "true morel" or "morchella" is the gourmet mushroom that sends foragers into a tizzy each spring. They can appear black colored or light colored known as "blonde morels" but the hollow stem and head with the unusual honey comb patterned cap are always present on a true morel. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMb0o_0kMl0g2l00
MorchellaPhoto byJohannes Harnisch (jrussula) wiki commons

Why Forage Them?
Morels are best found in the forest unless you're willing to pay the price. You can find a few morel sources online but be willing to pay around $200 a pound for dried morels. Fresh morchella runs anywhere from $50 to $80 but they don't ship well fresh. Morels have also eluded successful cultivation to be sold on a commercial scale thus far. A couple of guys in Denmark say they have successfully cultivated morels as of 2021 - but the world has yet to see (read about the Danish Morel project here). China also claimed morel cultivation a few years ago but harvests didn't pan out. Even if morels are successfully cultivated in the future, the price is not expected to go down....so here we are again, finding the elusive morel in the forest is your best bet. 

Do Morels Grow In Alabama?
The good news is yes...and no. Depends on where you live in Alabama. Fortunately, for folks in north Alabama - your chances of finding morels are very good. Northeast Alabama has the best chance in the higher elevations, with northwest Alabama coming in a close second for finding true morels. If you are in south Alabama, your chances are diminished, unfortunately - and the closer you get to Florida, the less chance you have. Florida is one of the few places in the U.S. that morels don't grow. It has to do with climate. Below the "frost line," your chances of finding morels decrease in Alabama. But don't give up completely - with our unpredictable Alabama weather and climate, morel hunters are saying that the mushroom has been found farther south than expected in the past few years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmMrE_0kMl0g2l00
Yellow morelPhoto byTom Zucker-Scharff

When Do Morels Appear? 
I would love to give a definitive date that morels appear in Alabama - but the truth is: the date changes every year depending on the weather. There does seem to be a window of anywhere from early to mid March to mid April that morels have been known to be harvested in Alabama. That's right around the corner - and who knows, they could come early this year! The Great Morel website has an interactive calendar where you can watch for morels spotted in your area (see it here). The website is probably the best morel resource online for finding and identifying models! 

Where Do Morels Appear?
I live in Florence in extreme northwest Alabama and can testify that morels do grow here. Last year, I had a single true morel sprout in the middle of my front yard next to the roots of a very old elm tree. Which brings me to where morels are mostly found. True morels have a symbiotic relationship with certain kinds of trees: the elm being one of them. The morel mushroom is the "bloom" of a larger fungus found underground. That fungus grows best around the roots of certain plants and trees. Find clusters of those trees and your chances of finding morels goes up. Morel hunters in Tennessee say they have found a correlation with sycamore trees while hunters in Georgia have found morels growing with tulip poplar trees. Another place morels are said to sprout are along dry creek beds and burned out parts of the forest. Definitely, forests are your best bet for finding morels...and as with all mushrooms, after a good rain is prime sprouting time. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAqEG_0kMl0g2l00
False morelPhoto byDick Culbert (wiki commons)

The False Morel: Beware! 
There is a "false morel" out there - nature loves to play tricks. Although this mushroom is very different from the true morel, it has fooled people and made them sick. The false morel has a purplish cap that is convoluted with smooth ridges - but not the deep honeycomb pattern of the true morel. The main difference is that the true morel is hollow from stem to cap whereas the false morel is not - it's solid. Also be aware that even true morels need to be cooked well and never eaten raw and they don't need to be eaten with alcoholic beverages which can cause a bad stomach ache. Per the disclaimer at the top of the article, please do your own dillegent research! 

True Morel Resources
1) Morels.com (this site has a huge forum with lots of friendly Alabama hunters!)
2) TheGreatMorel.com (a huge resource for all things morel! Identification, recipes, plus an interactive map that will let you know when morels have been spotted popping up in your area!)
3) Alabama Cooperative Extension Systems (Alabama Forestry blog about finding morels in the state)
4) Alabama Mushroom Society (page with information for finding and identifying morels and dangerous look-alikes in Alabama)

