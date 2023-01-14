Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie

One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.



Elvis will forever be remembered for his famous pink Cadillac. Elvis loved cars - and in pure Elvis style, he went over the top and turned his love for cars into an amazing and massive car collection over his lifetime. A little known fact about Elvis was also his love for jet aircraft and his plans to assemble his own fleet. In typical Elvis fashion, he started big. He bought a decommissioned Convair 880 jet from Delta Airlines which is just a little smaller than a Boeing 707. Buying a used aircraft may not sound very impressive, but this was in 1974 - way before rock stars and celebrities were circling the globe in private jets. Immediately, Elvis hired a design team to customize the jet. Not just any team, mind you, he hired the team that had just customized Air Force One for the White House and gave them a budget of $300,000 - $400,000. That's the equivalent of around 3 million dollars today. While the Convair 880 was being renovated in Texas, Elvis bought an additional jet, a Lockheed Jetstar, just so he could fly friends and family back and forth to see every step of the custom work. The Lockheed Jetstar was also customized in epic Elvis style with 1970s scarlet red crushed velvet upholstery and red shag carpet. Gotta love the 70s!



The design team in Texas fulfilled every wish of the "King of Rock n Roll" and created an interior that was suited for royalty. There was a private bedroom on the plane with a queen sized bed, a conference/dining room, personal library, a full sized restroom complete with a golden sink and gold plated faucet. The aircraft could hold up to 28 people while they relaxed in suede upholstered seats complete with gold plated clips on the seatbelts and leather covered trays and tables. There was also a state of the art music and video system with 52 speakers throughout the plane. "State of the art" in 1974, by the way, was a quadrophonic 8-track stereo system! Unbelievably, the jet also had a sky to ground telephone system. This was way before cell phones - quite the technology for it's era. When the Convair 880 was finished, the aircraft was so customized and plush, Elvis jokingly called it, "the flying Graceland" as told by the official blog of the Graceland website. He also called it, "The Pride of Elvis Presley Airways." This was to be his personal aircraft and the centerpiece of his fleet. It was his "baby." In fact, he gave the highest honor to the Convair 880 jet: he officially christened it the "Lisa Marie," after his beloved daughter.



The first official flight for Elvis and his crew was in late November of 1975. Elvis was the headliner for two weeks worth of concerts in Las Vegas. From 1974 to 1976, in fact, Elvis performed 285 concerts - so, it's obvious why traveling by jet was the way to go! (See his full concert history here at Concert Archives).



One of the most touching stories by far of the "Lisa Marie" aircraft involves a young Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis, who spared no expense to put the world at her fingertips. The story, as told on the Graceland website, goes like this:



One of the most memorable trips Elvis made on the Lisa Marie was with the plane's namesake. He realized that Lisa Marie had never experienced a winter with real snow - Memphis rarely sees snow - so he flew his daughter to Denver, Colorado on the Lisa Marie. The two played in the snow and returned to Graceland soon after.



Once again, Elvis never did anything halfway - and he definitely had the ability to grant every wish his daughter may have had. With his own childhood being spent in abject poverty, he probably went overboard with the materialistic aspect of things - but he didn't lavish her with things to make up for a lack of love. The people closest to Elvis have always said that Lisa Marie was, without a doubt, the greatest love of his life. I think the best part of the story is not that they did something only the wealthy could do - but that they made a memory that day that actually cost nothing: simply playing together in the snow. Yes, Elvis may have had all the wealth and fame in the world, but his real treasure was something far beyond material things...it was the love in his heart for his little girl...and, as always, there he put his whole heart.



Unfortunately, Elvis would not live to see his airline fleet completed. Elvis passed away only two years past the completion of the "Lisa Marie" in 1977. The last passengers to fly on Elvis' favorite jet were Priscilla Presley, actor George Hamilton (a family friend), and lastly...Lisa Marie herself. They were flown from California to attend the funeral of Elvis...and then returned to California. The flight back to Memphis was made alone by the pilot and was the very last flight of the "Lisa Marie."



Although the "Lisa Marie" was sold by Elvis' father in 1978, the jet was loaned back to Graceland in 1984 by the new owners where it became a part of the Graceland experience. Lisa Marie remained the sole owner of the Graceland Mansion and all of her father's other personal effects - but not the jet. In 2015, Graceland was at risk of losing the aircraft again. Fans around the world rallied around Lisa Marie and pleaded for the jet to remain at Graceland. When Lisa Marie managed to get full ownership of the jet, she chose to announce the good news to fans herself. The following announcement was posted on her public Twitter account:



It seemed that once again, the girl whose father had put the world at her fingertips, was seeing her wishes come true and a small part of her father's legacy that shared her name had been restored. Over the following years, Lisa Marie would have many ups and downs in her life. The most devastating event would come in 2020 when her son, Elvis' grandson, took his own life at the young age of 27. He was laid to rest at Graceland. According to their Facebook page:



Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley."



Lisa Marie, who passed away suddenly on January 12, 2023, will also be laid to rest at Graceland - by her son's grave, near her father and grandparents...as the jet, the "Lisa Marie" remains at Graceland. Although the "Lisa Marie" will never fly the skies again, I like to think that Elvis and his daughter were able to reunite for one more special flight. We don't know what lies on the other side - but if we could fly away and experience a new joy - like Lisa Marie experienced when her dad flew her to see the snow for the first time....that would be a wonderful thing.



