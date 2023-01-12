Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...



They're Baaaack!

The bald eagle was once common in the Tennessee Valley. In fact, the majestic bird that is our nation's symbol, used to be found in almost every state in the country. Use of the pesticide DDT during the mid 1900s, however, prevented bald eagles from reproducing by weakening the shells of their eggs. Without hatchlings, they nearly became extinct. By the early 1960's bald eagles had died off and almost disappeared in every state but Alaska. With the banning of DDT in 1972, conservationists were determined to bring the bald eagle back to the Tennessee Valley. In 1980, young eagles were brought back to the Tennessee Valley from states such as Alaska and Minnesota where there were still viable populations left. Since that time, the bald eagle has slowly made a successful comeback. The Tennessee Valley is now estimated to have over 200 nesting pairs of bald eagles. "Nesting" means they nest and live in the region year round. In the short video below, presented by the Tennessee State Parks Interpretation channel on YouTube, a park ranger tells the whole story of how bald eagles were brought back to the Tennessee Valley. The video was taken at Reelfoot Lake.



Best Time of Year To Spot a Bald Eagle

Besides the nesting population of bald eagles in the Tennessee Valley, during the months of January and February, hundreds more migrate here for the winter. That makes the colder months the best time to spot an eagle in the Tennessee Valley. According to the VisitKnoxville website,



Wintering bald eagles arrive in late October and peak in mid-February bringing Tennessee's winter population to 300-500 – so it’s the perfect time of year to get out and look up.

Now that we know when to spot a bald eagle, here's where you have the best chance of spotting our nation's symbol...



Best Place To Spot a Bald Eagle

We're fortunate to have plentiful natural resources in the Tennessee Valley that support bald eagles. Typically, eagles nest and live near large bodies of water - and the many lakes of the Tennesse Valley are what attract the birds. If you live near a lake or river, you've got a good chance to spot a bald eagle - but they'll also hang around other bodies of water where they can find prey. Exploringbirds.com gives the eagle's habitat as:



"Forested areas near large bodies of waters, that are rich in fish and other food sources, such as rivers, lakes, canals, mangroves, swamps, and the ocean."



The video below was taken and posted by Cliff Billingsley of an eagle on the Tennessee River:

Best Time of Day To Spot A Bald Eagle

We've all heard the phrase, "The early bird gets the worm," and that's definitely true of bald eagles. They're morning birds. Overwhelmingly the consensus of bald eagle experts give the morning hours between sunrise and 10am as prime time to spot an eagle. This is their hunting time - so you're likely to see them perched on a tree or on a cliff looking for a meal. In the afternoons, according to Exploringbirds.com, they're more likely to be seen soaring which makes them a little harder to spot. It's an amazing sight when you do have the chance to see an eagle soar! Some experts say that the eagles often try to get one more hunt in for the day in late afternoon just before dusk which can make for a great photo opportunity.



Eagle Awarness Weekends, Lake Guntersville

If you're up for a whole weekend centered around the bald eagle, the Eagle Awareness Weekends at Lake Guntersville in Alabama is the place to be. This year they will be the 37th year of celebrating the bald eagle in this Alabama State Park. Via the Alabama Outdoors website:



Lake Guntersville State Park will host the 37th Annual Eagle Awareness Weekends in January and February 2023. The three weekends – January 20-22, January 27-29 and February 3-5 – will feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers and guided safari trips to view eagles in their natural habitat while surrounded by the scenic beauty of the mountains and Lake Guntersville.



For more information about the Eagle Awareness Weekends, visit the Lake Guntersville State Park website here. If you miss it this year, make plans for next year! Spaces and accommodations fill up quickly for this popular event!



Protected Species

Although the bald eagle was taken off the list of endangered species around 2007, it is still on the list of federally protected species. If you happen to spot one of these majestic birds, the only shooting you should do is with a camera. Their nests are also protected and conservationists urge the public to always keep a distance. Hopefully this bird which is our nation's symbol will be here for generations to see in the Tennessee Valley.



