Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend

April Killian

This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5vXU_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank WilliamsPhoto byAlabama Archives

Humble Beginnings
Hank William's was born in Mount Olive of Butler County, Alabama on September 17, 1923. His birth name was Hiram, which he later changed to Hank as he began his career. William's father, a WWI Veteran, was hospitalized out of state most of Hank's childhood due to a brain aneurysm, leaving Hank's mother responsible for the family. With the Great Depression underway, Hank's mother moved the family many times as she tried to eek out a living working various jobs and running several boarding houses in small towns in south Alabama. In fall of 1934, they moved to Georgiana, Alabama, where Hank spent most of his childhood. It was during this time that Hank met a local blues musician, Rufus "Tee-Tot" Payne, who taught Hank to play guitar and was a major musical influence in his life. William's childhood home in Georgiana is one of two museums in Alabama dedicated to the life of the legendary country music star (see photo below and information here). The second museum is in Montgomery, Alabama, where Hank's story leads us next (link below)...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3oZA_0kA1sCOJ00
Boyhood Home of Hank Williams in Georgiana, AlabamaPhoto byCarol M Highsmith (wiki commons)

Montgomery, Alabama
In 1937, William's mother moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where she began the familiar business of running a boarding house (see photos below of the house before/after renovations).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r98D_0kA1sCOJ00
Boarding House 324 McDonough St, Montgomery, AlabamaPhoto byJohn E. Scott (Alabama Archives)

It was in Montgomery that William's career would take off. He began by entering and winning a local talent show where he performed a song he had written. Still in school, he would perform on afternoons and weekends on the sidewalk in front of local Montgomery radio station, WSFA. From time to time, WSFA producers would invite the young Wlliams to perform on air. The popularity of his performances soon led to Williams hosting his own radio show twice a week. It was there a star was born. (See photo below taken of Williams in 1938 as a teenager as he performed on the sidewalk in front of the WSFA studio in downtown Montgomery, Alabama along with a rare early promo picture). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsYw6_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank William's on sidewalk at WSFA in Montgonery and early promo photoPhoto byAlabama archives

The Drifting Cowboy
From the money earned by his radio show, the teenage Williams was able to hire musicians and form a band he named "The Drifting Cowboys." William's mother managed Hank and the band during this time and Hank soon quit high school to pursue his musical career full-time as the bookings rolled in. Hank and The Drifting Cowboys traveled and played all over south Alabama and parts of Georgia and Florida, performing at events, opening for movies in local theaters, and playing in southern honky tonk bars. It was the latter gigs where William's unfortunate ordeal with alcohol began. Below is an early photo of Williams and The Drifting Cowboys, circa 1939. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqoPK_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank William's and The Drifting Cowboys 1939Photo byAlabama Archives

War Era
As the country entered WWII in 1941, most of William's band members were drafted into the war. Hank, himself, was medically disqualified due to a back injury he had previously suffered and he had also been born with spina bifida. During the time Williams had been performing on the road over the past two years, his drinking issues turned into major alcoholism and began to interfere with Hank's everyday responsibilities. In 1942, after years of returning to Montgomery each week to host his radio show, Williams was fired by WSFM for "habitual drunkenness." Hank would spend the rest of the war working in Mobile, Alabama at a shipyard while singing in bars at night. In 1943, Hank met his future wife, Audrey Sheppard, at a performance. Audrey, also a performer, helped Hank return to Montgomery and regain his radio show on WSFM. During this time, Hank honed his songwriting skills and published his first songbook to help promote his radio show. A photo of one of the original songbooks can be seen below along with a rare glimpse of a promo appearance in 1946.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0JVW_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank William's SongbookPhoto byAlabama Archives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aRwh_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank Williams at opening of Chevrolet dealership in Luverne" in Crenshaw County, Alabama. 1946Photo byAlabama Archives

The Rise of a Star
After a failed audition to appear on the Grand Ol Opry in 1946, Hank's wife, Audrey, helped secure  an impromptu audition with entertainer/producer Fred Rose during one of his regular afternoon ping pong games with staff at WSM Radio in Nashville. Rose had just formed Nashville's first publishing company with Roy Acuff, Acuff-Rose Music. Rose liked what he heard and signed Hank immediately to a six song publishing contract. Rose then helped secure Williams a recording contract with Sterling Records and would remain William's producer throughout his career. After the release of "Never Again" and "Honky Tonkin" on the Sterling Label, Williams soon had the major label, MGM Records, knocking on his door. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U13TU_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank Williams Photos Circa late 1940sPhoto byAlabama Archives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdzjT_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank Williams performing and in a casual posePhoto byAlabama Archives

MGM Records
In 1947, Williams signed with MGM Records and released his first hit, "Move It On Over." In 1948, Hank and Audrey moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, to join a popular radio show on KWKH, The Louisiana Hayride, which helped fuel his quick rise to stardom. 1949, however, proved to be Hank's biggest year thus far with the release of his cover of the 1922 song, "Lovesick Blues." The song rocketed to number on on the country charts and remained there for four consecutive months. Soon, Williams earned a place on the Grand Old Opry - the very stage that had rejected him just a few years prior. At his first performance there in June of 1949, Hank became the first performer to earn six encores by the audience. The sweet taste of success that had eluded Williams had finally come. It was during that same year, Audrey gave birth to Hank William's, Jr., and Hank formed the most famous lineup of musicians known in his band, The Drifting Cowboys. Photos of the band along with Hank and Audrey can be seen below. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1138qf_0kA1sCOJ00
MGM Records Promo Shots: Hank and Audrey Williams and The Drifting CowboysPhoto byAlabama Archives

From Top to Bottom Again
In 1951, Hank had huge success. He toured the country with Bob Hope and other stars, had several hit songs, and signed a movie deal with MGM Studios. In the fall of that year while on a hunting trip, Hank had an accident which reinjured his back - thrusting him into dependence on painkillers and reactivating his struggles with alcohol. In the late spring of 1951, Hank was treated at a sanitarium for his addictions and had a spinal fusion later in December of that year. After his recovery, he traveled to New York in 1952 where he appeared two times on The Kate Smith Evening Hour, performing with several other members of the Grand Old Opry (view the archived footage of his performance in the video below). It was also in 1952 that William's had a brief extramarital affair with dancer, Bobbie Jett, and fathered daughter, Jett Williams. His marriage to Audrey subsequently ended that year. In the midst of his personal turmoil, he kept recording, producing classics such as  "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)", "Window Shopping", "Settin' the Woods on Fire", and "I'll Never Get out of this World Alive". Hanks addictions and alcoholism would rear their heads again, however, causing him to be fired from the Grand Old Opry lineup in August of 1952. He returned to Shreveport, Lousiana and took up his old job on the radio show, Louisiana Hayride, and set out on a subsequent tour with the show. Associates and friends tried to help Williams - but he missed many shows due to his problems with alcohol. Around this time, he also married Billy Jean Jones whom he had known from his previous days in Shreveport when she was the girlfriend of another performer. Hank had his last recording session in September of that year and gave the world Another string of country classics including "Kaw-Liga", "Your Cheatin' Heart", and "Take These Chains from My Heart." Unfortunately, due to his addictions, his long time record producer, Fred Rose, who had helped Hank get his start in music, vowed never to work with him again. Without loyal and long time friends shielding Williams and looking out for him, he soon fell prey to an ex con named Toby "Horace" Walker whom he met while performing in Oklahoma City. Walker, who had falsely obtained a medical degree and paraded as a doctor, prescribed Williams addictive drugs which worsened an already ongoing heart problem and certainly took William's addictions to an even more out of control level. At 29 years of age, William's health was in a downward spiral. By the end of 1952, the writer/performer who had the world at his talented fingertips, was thin, frail, an alcoholic, and drug addict whose addiction had been worsened by a predatory fraudulent doctor. 

The Death of a Legend
The death of Hank Williams is almost as famous as his short life and career. Exactly what happened on Hank's final night has been the speculation of hundreds of articles, conspiracies, and hundreds of songs. Many accounts found online or in print vary greatly - but the outcome is the same. Somewhere on a lonely highway between Tennessee and West Virginia, Hank Williams passed away quietly of heart failure in the wee hours of the morning in the back seat of his blue Cadillac. He was the sole passenger riding to a 1953 New Year's Day show in Canton, Ohio that he hoped would be the beginning of a comeback for his career. There would be no comeback - but Hank Williams would become more famous after his death than he could probably ever imagine. With classics such as "Your Cheatin' Heart", "Hey, Good Lookin'", and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," William's will remain one of the most influential writer/performers of all time in country music. The photo below is from his last performance in December 1952.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqTIH_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank William's Last Performance December 1952Photo byAlabama Archives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLe7c_0kA1sCOJ00
Last Rites for Hank WilliamsPhoto byAlabama Archives

The World Paused for Hank
The world took notice of the untimely death of the 29 year old star and seemed to pause for a moment to pay it's condolences. The photo in the newspaper clipping above is of Hank's funeral as printed in the Birmingham News and housed in the Alabama Archives. The description reads: 

Hank's funeral drew the largest crowd ever to attend any funeral in Montgomery. The funeral was held in the city auditorium in order that more people might attend but the crowd had to wait outside that cold January day." From The Birmingham News on September 21, 1954. Photo dated Jan 4, 1953. 

Thousands more fans sent their condolences to the Williams family. In the photo below, Hank's mother and his first wife, Audrey, read cards and letters sent by fans after William's death. Seated on his mother's lap is the very young Hank Williams, Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qcw54_0kA1sCOJ00
Lillie Stone, Audrey Williams, and Hank Williams, Jr., seated on a bed looking through letters and cards.Photo byAlabama Archives

To this day, thousands of visitors stop by William's grave each year in Montgomery where he is buried alongside his first wife, Audrey. In fact, so many people stop and pluck grass from his grave as a keepsake, that his family made the decision to cover the grave in astroturf to keep the ground from being completely bare. See photos of William's gravesite below. (For more info on William's grave and other graves of the famous in Alabama, please see my previous article here).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Kjyz_0kA1sCOJ00
Gravesite of Hank and Audrey Williams, Montgomery, AlabamaPhoto byFlinsbach (Findagrave)

Along with visiting Hank's gravesite or his childhood home which is now a museum in Georgiana, Alabama, the definitive visit for any Hank William's fan is the Museum that bears his name in downtown Montgomery. Inside are priceless exhibits of his instruments, clothing, and other rare memorabilia. In 1999, Hank's blue cadillac, the car in which he passed away, made it's way home to Montgomery and is now fully restored and housed in the museum. It remains one of their prized exhibits and a favorite of fans. This September 16-17, the museum will celebrate the 100th birthday of Alabama's own legendary "King of Country Music." Although plans are still underway, the museum is sure to have some spectacular events and guests scheduled at that time. Please mark your calendar and visit their website here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gf91K_0kA1sCOJ00
Hank Williams Museum, Montgomery, AlabamaPhoto byMichael Barera (wiki commons)

Alabama's Own
The legend of Hank Williams is sure to live on another century as one of the most influential artists in America and country music. Most of all, he will live on as one our own here in Alabama. A country boy who made it big - but never left his roots. Thank you, Hank, for the gift you gave Alabama....and the world. 

