Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

April Killian

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV6J6_0k6cBscb00
Tinglewood ParkPhoto by(Wiki commons)

Orr Park / Tinglewood (Montevallo)
This is a traditional city park with a very non-traditional and unique attraction within it's borders. It also holds a great story behind it's creation. In the early 1990's, a disastrous storm hit Orr park, destroying many of it's cedar trees and leaving only trunks and stumps of the once lively old cedars. Rather than toss the remains of the trees away, a resident took it upon himself to make something beautiful out of the disaster. Mr. Tim Tingle, an Alabama coal miner by trade, began transforming the Cedars that were damaged in the storm into beautiful works of art. From quirky faces to whole wooden sculptures of anything from gnomes to dragons, Mr. Tingle certainly found his calling and has helped transform Orr Park into one of the most unique parks in the south. Mr. Tingle continues his work to this day. As older trees die, he goes to work carving them into another treasure for the park and the city of Montevallo. His artwork can be seen along the nearly mile long "Tinglewood Trail," named in his honor. The park offers much more along with Mr. Tingle's artwork. According to the City of Montevallo (click here for park info):

Dubbed one of the most unique parks and nature preserves in the south, Orr Park is Montevallo's crowning jewel. Bordering the picturesque Shoal Creek, this forty-acre park features traditional amenities such as athletic fields, pavilions, a gazebo, and restroom facilities, but the magical tree carvings throughout Tinglewood remain our greatest local attraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gmly_0k6cBscb00
Orr ParkPhoto byRivers Langley; Saverivers (wiki commons)

Neversink Pit (Fackler) *BY PERMIT ONLY*
Nothing to see here but a hole in the ground...but you need to see this amazing hole! A permit is required, but worth it (read on for more info). This Alabama limestone geological oddity could best be described as the hybrid of a sinkhole and cave - and it's huge! It has a 40 ft opening that drops 16 stories (162 feet) into an even larger space at the bottom that's about 100 feet wide - complete with a waterfall which gives life to an abundance of ferns and other native greenery that dangle over the rim of the cave. It's an extremely beautiful and almost magical place. In fact, Neversink Pit has become one of the most photographed caves in North America because of it's unique beauty. There is a hiking trail that leads to the cave through the Neversink Nature Preserve. It's a bit of a hike, but well worth it if you can make the trek. In the spring and summer, you can view the thousands of bats that live in the pit take flight at dusk. If you're a bit more skilled and adventurous, you can repel into the cave. The pit and surrounding land is owned by the Southeastern Cave Conservancy. In order to preserve the natural integrity of the cave and the surrounding nature preserve, you must register and have a permit to enter. Persons without a permit are considered to be trespassing - and they take this very seriously. For information on a permit to hike to the cave or repel, visit here at the Save Your Caves Organization website.  Speaking of bats, by the way, Alabama has several caves that the public can visit (without a permit) that are home to some of the largest bat populations in the U.S. Watching the bats take flight from these caves in the spring and summer is an unforgettable experience! See my article with all the details here. Below is a great video by Brian Miles rapelling into the amazing Neversink Pit.


Rattlesnake Saloon (Colbert County)
Dinner and dancing in a cave. Seriously. This unique bar and restaurant is situated underneath a huge ancient natural rock shelter - one of the most uniquely odd places in the world! The Saloon is just the tip of the iceberg! It's part of the Seven Springs Lodge, offering horseback riding, hiking trails, cabins, and camping. Their website gives much more info (see it here):

No matter if you are here to enjoy the horseback riding and hiking trails and staying the night with us at Seven Springs Lodge or savoring the great food and live music under the rock at the Rattlesnake Saloon, you will agree this is an unique experience the whole family will enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkxOX_0k6cBscb00
Rattlesnake SaloonPhoto byMike Tilley (wiki commons)

The Rosenbaum Home (Florence)
This local home turned into a museum which lies tucked away in a small neighborhood in Florence should definitely be on your bucket list. The house and original furnishings, which remain in the home, were all designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and is the only building of his design in the state of Alabama. Although the house was built in the late 1930's, it's "Usonian" style developed by Wright definitely influenced the later American mid century modern style. Sleek lines and a unique floor plan with lots of glass elements "blur the distinction between outdoors and indoors," according to a write up in USA Today. Wright was hired by the Rosenbaum family of Florence to design and build the home originally. The home was donated to the city, fully restored, and opened as a museum in 2003. It continues to recieve national acclaim since opening to the public. For more information about the home and how to tour it, visit the Rosenbaum Home website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yx0k_0k6cBscb00
Rosenbaum HousePhoto by(Florence, Alabama website)

Ave Maria Grotto (Cullman)
You don't have to be Catholic or religious in the least to appreciate the intricate and prolific creations at Ave Maria Grotto. Brother Joeseph Zoettl was a Bavarian born monk who came to live at Alabama's only Benedictine Abbey in Cullman as a teenager in the late 1800s. In 1912, Brother Zoettl began building miniature replicas of famous biblical locations, Catholic locations, and even secular landmarks around the world. He continued building these minatures for decades until close to his death in 1961. The miniatures were transferred in 1932 to a 4 acre space that was formerly a rock quarry near the abbey. There, a winding trail leads through a lush shaded hillside that perfectly displays over 125 intricate works of minuatures and grottos. Brother Zoettl truly gave Alabama a gift that would bring thousands of people joy and wonder for decades. Give yourself at least an afternoon to stroll the trail. There is so much to see, you'll want to stop at every turn to really appreciate this monk's life work. The trail is especially beautiful in the spring and summer when the path is lined with blooming plants. There is a charge for entrance to the Grotto. For hours and other information including lodging, visit the Ave Maria Grotto website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD7X8_0k6cBscb00
Ave Maria GrottoPhoto byCarol M Highsmith (wiki commons)

Berman Museum of World History (Anniston)
When this museum opened in 1996, it quickly gained notoriety for it's vast collection of guns, weaponry, and historical memorabilia. But don't scroll away if you're not a fan of guns or history because this Alabama gem has a lot more to offer! The museum is adjacent to the Anniston Museum of Natural History and surrounded by 125 acres of land with trails that meander through native and exotic landscaping including the Longleaf Botanical Gardens. When Covid shut down the world in 2020, the city took the opportunity to re-do the whole museum.  So, if you think you've "been there and seen that," you may want to stop in again! You'll still find a world class weapons collection there including items that belonged to historic figures such as Catherine the Great, Jefferson Davis, Belle Starr, Kaiser Wilhelm and Napoleon III, but you'll also find items that you would never believe are housed in a museum in Alabama. In fact, the museum has gained the reputation of being the "Smithsonian of Alabama" along with a touch of "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" according to an article by the "This Is Alabama" website. Displays include: Mussolini's sword, the diamond studded sword of a 16th century Persian ruler, the 14th century crown from a Czech king, Napoleon's personal dressing case, plus oil paintings, jade sculptures and priceless works of art from around the globe. There is also a large section of unique asian artifacts and artwork. So, how did this collection end up in Anniston, Alabama? It's the lifelong work of the Museum's namesake: Farley Berman. Berman is originally from Anniston and settled there with his wife after they both served in WWII. Mr. Berman served in U.S. Intelligence and his wife worked  for the French Intelligence service - so, the museum incidentally has a large section of authentic espionage and spy memorabilia and concealed weaponry that is very popular. The Bermans brought back much of the collection after their service in the war and then spent decades acquiring the rest. The entire collection was donated to the city of Anniston upon their deaths. This truly is a must see in Alabama! For information, directions and hours, see the city website here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eV6fW_0k6cBscb00
Berman Museum of World HistoryPhoto byK.Ansel (wiki commons)

