Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland Park

Start the new year off with a....splash! This Sunday at 1pm, hundreds of people are expected to gather and brave the frigid waters of the Tennessee River at the annual "Plunge Into The New Year" at McFarland Park in Florence. The story behind this event and the reason it continues into it's 7th year, is one of love, compassion, re-birth and remembrance. It started small - as a way for a few people to honor the life of a friend but has grown into a big event for bringing awareness to suicide prevention in the Shoals. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss!



Shoals residents, Josh Miles and his wife, Melissa, are the founders and coordinators of the event. Josh was kind enough to tell me about the event and how and why it started. "We started doing this as a way to honor a friend who had taken his life," said Josh. "We started with 18 people seven years ago and it's grown into around 300 people showing up."



When we started, we thought that taking this plunge was a way to 'wash off' the year before. It had been a rough year. A friend had committed suicide and we thought this would be a good way to honor him, too. We started small and it grew from there.



Josh, a U.S. Marines veteran, went on to say that the friend he lost was also a Marine. "We lose 20 to 22 veterans each day to suicide in the U.S. - but the event is not just about veterans. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death among 15-24 year olds in our country. Our event is for everyone."



You don't have to take the plunge to be a part! Just showing up as a bystander lends support! Acording to their Facebook page, last year's event, raised over $1,000 that was donated to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, or AFSP. Josh and Melissa Miles want to emphasize that the event is planned simply as a way of bringing people together - whether you take the plunge or not. "Your presence alone can make a difference, and we'd love to have you," as stated on their page. The event is completely free - there are no fees or charges to participate. Just show up!



Although this event in the Shoals is not officially affiliated with any others, you may have heard of other similar "plunges" happening around the world called "The Polar Plunge" or the "Polar Bear Club" or even "ice swimming." In Canada, Norway, and many other countries around the world, tens of thousands of participants take to the beaches on January 1st to bring in the new year with an icy dip into frigid waters. In Nordic cultures, ice swimming is common - and not only on new year's day. Apparently, there are health benefits to this practice. According to the National Today website, "There are both mental and physical benefits said to be derived from cold-water swimming. Some studies confirm that even taking a cold shower can elevate blood levels of the body’s own mood-regulating- and painkilling hormones. These naturally occurring chemicals are essential in combating depression. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, a mood disorder common in the most northern latitudes where sunlight can be scarce for extended months, may be the reason why ice swimming has been practiced for many generations in Nordic cultures." Considering those benefits, describing our own Polar Plunge in the Shoals as a "feel good" event is definitely spot on! Plus, it's a great cause, so it's a win/win situation. Get your towels and bathing suits ready! Or just show up to watch the freezing fun!



I hope you'll come out this Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1pm at McFarland Park in Florence and show your support. Then, througout the coming year, remember to keep the conversation about suicide prevention going. That's what this event is all about. As Josh said,

"It's about bringing people together. We want to break the stigma associated with talking about suicidal thoughts. It's about spreading love and awareness - it's just a good way to spread love in the Shoals."

For more information or directions, visit the "7th Annual Plunge Into the New Year" event page on Facebook here.



If you know someone who may be having depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out to them. Talk about it. It's nothing to be ashamed of and it's nothing to hide. If you are having suicidal thoughts, as many people do this time of year, please reach out. You're not crazy, you're not unimportant in this world, and you're not alone. Reaching out is easier than ever. Take that step.

▪︎Dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

▪︎Text 741741 for live help via SMS/text

▪︎ To chat online, visit here

▪︎Visit 988lifeline.org for more information and to find resources in your area (visit link here).



