Ashland, Alabama Fair Housing Act Lawsuit Settled

A fair Housing Act lawsuit has been settled in Ashland, Alabama.The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama has approved $275,000 in damages that will be paid to 23 current or former tenants of public housing. The lawsuit involved The Public Housing Authority of Ashland, Southern Development Company of Ashland Ltd., Southern Development Company of Ashland #2 Ltd., and Southern Development Company LLC who were the private owners and agent of two of the low-income housing communities managed by the Housing Authority. These defendants denied the accusations but were able to reach a settlement. They will also face a civil penalty.



HUD Fair Housing Exibit Photo by Public Domain (wiki commons)

A press release in December 2022 from the U.S. Department of Justice states:



The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, alleged that since at least 2012, the defendants maintained largely segregated housing and steered residents to different housing communities based on race. For example, the defendants steered Black applicants away from four overwhelmingly white communities (known as Ashland Heights I, Ashland Heights II, East Side, and Clay Circle) that are located in predominately white neighborhoods to two predominantly Black communities (known as West Side and Pine View) that are located in predominately Black neighborhoods.



The DOJ press release goes on to say:

"Under the court-approved decree, the defendants are required to pay $275,000 in damages to 23 current or former tenants who were allegedly harmed by the defendants’ conduct and pay a civil penalty to the United States; implement policies and procedures to remedy the alleged segregation and to ensure nondiscrimination, transparency and consistency in processing applications and offering units to applicants; contact a group of approximately 145 individuals who are disproportionately Black who applied to Ashland Heights I or II but were not placed on the waiting list(s), and offer them spots on the waiting list based on their original dates of application if they still qualify; undergo fair-housing training; and submit periodic compliance reports to the Justice Department."



Ashland, Alabama in Clay County Photo by Arkyan (wiki commons)

Assistant Attorney General, Kristen Clarke, for the civil rights division went on record in the press release to say:



“Racial steering is a patently unlawful practice that destabilizes communities, fuels racial tensions, and perpetuates modern day racial segregation in communities across the country,” Racial steering violates federal law, and runs contrary to the principles of equal housing opportunity."



The DOJ gives the following information and contacts for anyone concerned about housing discrimination:

The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability. More information about the Civil Rights Division and the civil rights laws it enforces is available at www.justice.gov/crt. Individuals may report housing discrimination by calling the Justice Department at 1-833-591-0291, emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov, or submitting a report online. Individuals also may report discrimination by contacting HUD at 1-800-669-9777, or by filing a complaint online.