Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To Iran

An Alabama business owner based in Harvest, Alabama of Madison County is in big trouble with the U.S. Federal Government over recent business dealings where he is accused of evading U.S. sanctions and smuggling parts to Iran.

Iranian flag Photo by Ak Ba (wiki commons)

In a press release issued by the Department of Justice November 28, 2022:

An indictment was unsealed today charging Ray Hunt, 69, of Madison County, Alabama, with federal offenses related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods to Iran.The 15-count indictment charges the defendant with conspiracy to defraud the United States, sanctions violations, smuggling goods from the United States and submitting false or misleading export information.

The DOJ press release goes on to say:

"According to the indictment, since at least November 2017, the defendant conspired to export U.S.-origin parts used in the oil and gas industry, including control valves and oil tubing, through his Alabama-based company, Vega Tools LLC, to customers in Iran. The defendant transshipped the goods to Iran through Turkey and the UAE to evade U.S. sanctions."



Who is Ray Hunt and how did an Alabama businessman get involved with Iran? According to an article on CNBC, "Hunt is a naturalized citizen born in Iran, according to the indictment. He is also known as Abdolrahman Hantoosh, Rahman Hantoosh and Rahman Natoosh.



Banknote of Iran Photo by Public Domain (wiki commons)

The business, Vega Tools, LLC, owned by Ray Hunt is registered with the Alabama Secretary of State as a domestic limited liability company with an address listed on Hwy 53 in Harvest, Alabama. This information is public and available on the Alabama Secretary of State website here.



If convicted, according to the DOJ, Hunt faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine for violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. In addition, he faces up to five years for the conspiracy charge, 10 years for the smuggling offense and up to five years for the false information offense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.



The case was a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security and the FBI. The prosecutors for the case are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Henry Cornelius and Jonathan “Jack” Harrington for the Northern District of Alabama and Trial Attorneys Emma Dinan Ellenrieder and Adam P. Barry of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.



An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.