If You See This Rare Black Snake In Alabama, Don't Kill It!

There's a general consensus among a lot of Alabamians that "the only good snake is a dead snake." People hate snakes because they're afraid of them or think they're all scary, slimy or evil. Some people kill any snake they encounter "just in case" it's venemous. But what if the snake they kill is non-venemous and actually keeping the poisonous snakes away? There is an extremely rare black snake being spotted in Alabama that does just that. Not only is this snake harmlesss to humans, it actually kills and eats venomous snakes like the cottonmouth, copperhead and rattlesnake! In fact, most black snakes in Alabama are more beneficial to keep around than you may think. If you see this black snake in Alabama, don't kill it! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDALP_0jnwaxwy00
Photo byPublic Domain (wiki commons)

Not Your Ordinary Black Snake
At first glance, the black snake in the photo above could easily be mistaken for one of Alabama's more common black snakes. In fact, Alabama is home to several species of black snakes that are non-venemous. So, chances are, if you see a black snake, it's harmless. The only snake in Alabama that is occasionally black in color and also venomous is the adult cottonmouth....but once you know how, they're easy to spot. Here is a list of some of the more common black snakes found in Alabama, how to identify them, and how they benefit us by keeping the venomous snakes away - plus how to tell the difference between a harmless black snake and a cottonmouth. Keep reading to find out about Alabama's new black mystery snake, too!

▪︎Black Kingsnake
This is one of the larger black snakes in Alabama that can grow up to 5 feet long. They often have small yellow or white spots that vary in pattern, a small head and white throat. These snakes are very beneficial! This is one snake that will definitely keep the "bad snakes" away! According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website, "Kingsnakes are resistant to the venom of pit-vipors and they readily eat copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes." They are commonly found around human dwellings hiding under old boards, tin, or tarps. They are very docile and not aggressive. Here is a video by Mostlysnakes that will help you identify the black kingsnake:

▪︎ Black Racer
The quick movement of this snake is what gives it the name "racer." This snake can zip away at amazing speeds when approached. It would definitely rather bask alone in the sun or hunt small rodents, frogs and lizards than have an encounter with humans. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website describes the black racer as: "solid deep black in color on their upper side. Their bellies vary from dark gray to black, and some white frequently occurs on the chin and throat. Their eyes are brown, and their scales are smooth. Young snakes are tan or grayish in color with a series of brown or reddish blotches running down the center of the back. The color pattern present in juveniles fades to black as they grow older." Unlike most black snakes, the Black Racer can be very aggressive if it feels threatened and can't race away. It will actually strike and bite - which makes a lot of people assume it's dangerous. Although it may sting, it's bite has no venom. If given a little space, the black racer will do what it's named for and simply race away. Unlike our mystery black snake, the Black Racer doesn't eat poisonous snakes - but it does keep the rodent population in check which doesn't leave much for poisonous snakes to hang around and eat! Here's a great video below of an encounter with a Black Racer by the GoHerping channel. Watch this and you'll know exactly how to spot a Black Racer! 

▪︎Black Rat Snake (Eastern Rat Snake)
This is another non-venemous snake that is often killed out of fear due to their size and nature. These snakes can grow up to 7 ft in length! When threatened by humans or predators, the black rat snake will sometimes vibrate it's tail - so they are often mistaken as a rattlesnake and killed. This is only when they feel extremely threatened, however, and usually, they are quite docile. These snakes are constrictor snakes and hunt small mammals such as rodents, squirrel, chipmunks and rabbits. They are also known to climb trees to hunt birds and even climb into the rafters of old buildings and barns. Their usual size is 3 to 5 feet, they are shiny black, often with a white chin and neck. One unique identifier of this snake is the shape of it's body. If you could imagine a cross section of this snake, it could best be described as shaped like a load of bread. They are also commonly known in some areas as chicken snakes or pilot snakes. According
to the Chattahoochee Nature Center of Georgia website, "Black rat snakes are extremely beneficial since they eat large amounts of rats, mice, and other pest animals. Farmers appreciate having snakes around for this reason." Below is another great video from the guys at The Wild Report where they catch and identify a black rat snake:

▪︎Cottonmouth (Water Moccasin)
The cottonmouth is one of the most feared venomous snakes in the south - but once you learn how, it's easy to identify and very different from the common black snakes found in Alabama. Only the adult cottonmouth can appear black colored - but even then, it's not the shiny solid black like the snakes we've already covered. It's usually more of a very dark brown to black, very dull looking (not shiny) and may have a pattern left from it's juvenile days. Cottonmouth snakes are banded with a pattern when they are young and usually a lighter brown. As they grow, they darken and lose their banding - thus often appearing almost solid black as adults. According to the Livescience website, "They have thick, muscular bodies covered in ridged scales and blocky heads with large jowls. Their pupils are vertical, similar to cat pupils, and they have dark stripes next to each nostril. Their coloration varies from dark brown or black to olive, banded brown or yellow." Here's a very unique thing about the cottonmouth:  it will often take an aggressive stance when threatened and open it's jaws, revealing it's solid white mouth and deadly fangs. No other snake in Alabama does this. That's where it got the name "cottonmouth."
They're also usually found around water - thus their alternate name of water moccasin. Still not sure what they look like? Here's a great short video produced by Shawnee Community College that will help you quickly identify a cottonmouth:


The Black Mystery Snake Making a Comeback In Alabama!
Finally....about the rare and mysterious black snake in the first photo. This snake was believed completely extinct in Alabama for decades - but with the help of conservationists, it's returning to it's sweet home Alabama. It's name is the Eastern Indigo Snake. It's a beautiful, non-poisonous, and extremely beneficial snake - and the largest snake in North America! It can grow up to 8 feet long! For the record, it's another snake that keeps away the posionous snakes as a natural predator!  It's named "indigo" because it actually glistens with a deep blue or purple hue to it's smooth black scales in the sun. It often has white or vibrant red scales under it's chin and neck. With it's size, majestic color, and apex predator abilities, it is often called the "Emperor of the forest." Although it once dominated forests in the southeast, it almost disappeared completely. According to biologist Rebecca Smith in an article published by the National Wildlife Federation,

Eastern indigo snakes, once found from Mississippi to South Carolina and south through the Florida peninsula, today occur only in southern Georgia and Florida. But even in most of these areas the snake is becoming increasingly rare. Habitat loss and fatal encounters with cars have contributed significantly to the population decline. There are other reasons for their dwindling numbers: Some people kill indigo snakes simply because they are snakes, while others -poachers - collect them for the pet trade.

The pet trade is still a big threat to the Eastern Indigo snake. The beauty and docile nature of these snakes make them highly desired as pets. If you must have an Eastern Indigo snake, please buy from a reputable source where the snake was bred in captivity and not sourced from the wild. In the following video hosted by Ewan Wilson, wildlife expert Hugh Taylor of Florida's Birch State Park explains how poachers in the pet trade almost made the Eastern Indigo completely extinct in Florida: 

In March of 2022, a juvenile Eastern Indigo snake was spotted and verified to have been born in the wild in south Alabama....and it was actually the second wild Eastern Indigo juvenile found! Another juvenile had been spotted and verified in 2020 in the Conecuh National forest of Alabama. The return of these snakes to Alabama was not by accident - it was from years of hard work to bring them back to the state by the Eastern Indigo Project. In 2006, this project began working with conservationists in Florida and Georgia to reintroduce adult Eastern Indigo snakes to Alabama. For years, it wasn't known if the project would work - but with the confirmation of these juveniles, the program seems to be having success. The first sighting in 2020 was literally the first sighting of an Eastern Indigo born in the wild in Alabama in 60 years! The second sighting of another juvenile last March was like icing on the cake. The Eastern Indigo is still extremely rare and endangered, however, and conservation efforts are also underway in Florida and Georgia to ensure this snake has a chance of survival. If you'd like to read more, the "Save the Snakes" website has a great in depth article about Florida's conservation efforts which made the Alabama Eastern Indigo reintroduction possible (read it here).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298c4o_0jnwaxwy00
Eastern Indigo SnakePhoto byGlenn Bartolotti (Wiki Commons)

What If You Spot One?
The Eastern Indigo snake is still a federally protected snake. If you think you see this snake in Alabama, don't kill it! Even if you don't like snakes, remember that it's non-venemous and will keep the poisonous snakes away! If you do think you've spotted one of these snakes, take a photo and send it to the Eastern Indigo Project here via the Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries Division. Then, leave the snake as you found it. In fact, you're not even supposed to handle these snakes unless you are federally licensed. These snakes are important. Their disappearance was a tragedy and caused an upset in the balance of nature. Remember, most black snakes in Alabama are harmless and very beneficial to us. Think twice before you randomly kill a snake - and never take a wild snake or animal home as a pet. 

Why Care About These Snakes?
I'm sure a lot of people who don't like snakes will still say "who cares?" For one reason, the disappearance of this snake, an apex predator, caused a surge in the population of dangerous copperhead snakes when it disappeared. According to an article by Auburn University, 

The copperhead is responsible for more venomous snake bites in the Southeastern U.S. than any other snake, and their populations are increasing. In south Alabama population growth of the copperhead may be due in part to the absence of the once-prevalent eastern indigo snake."

Herpetologist and Professor Craig Guyer goes on to say, "Copperheads used to be a very rare snake to see in south Alabama. Now copperheads are the most commonly occurring snake in the region. Eastern indigo snakes eat other snakes, including venomous snakes like copperheads, and the decline of the eastern indigo snake has corresponded to an increase in copperheads.” That's a big reason to care...not only for the protection of the Eastern Indigo snake, but all other snakes in Alabama who help keep poisonous snake populations in check - especially black snakes!

Want more information on snake identification in Alabama? The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has an online identification guide where you'll find snakes categorized by color (find it here). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TA0F6_0jnwaxwy00
Black Rat SnakePhoto byJarek Tuzsinski (Wiki Commons)

