(Opinion) I Caught The Flu and It Was Terrible!

This year, I hosted our family's Thanksgiving celebration. As usual, it was a time for good company, conversation, and delicious home cooking. There's nothing like family and our Thanksgivings are like a scaled down family reunion. So much love, togetherness, and sharing. So, tell me...who's the jerk that brought the flu germ??!!! Someone did...and that someone took this whole "sharing" thing way out of context! Since I'm the "baby" among my siblings and can basically do no wrong, I'm thinking it had to be my brother. He's the middle child, after all. I realize there's no use in pointing the finger now that we're all sick - but why should I pass up a perfectly good chance to take a jab at him? I also realize that sibling rivalry is silly and immature at our age....but, na-na na-na boo boo, he's gonna be in trouble! Since the holiday, my three adult children, my daughter's boyfriend, my 89 year old mom and I have all been sick. I'm no medical professional, so absolutely none of this is medical advice - but I can tell you about our experiences and symptoms in case you're wondering what to expect if you catch the flu. In my opinion, it's as bad as everyone says!

Photo by Stockking (Freepik)

Mama Got It First

Either mom caught it first or was the first to show symptoms - but hearing my sweet little 89 year old mama fall in the kitchen on the day after Thanksgiving is a sound that will haunt me for quite a while. Mom is a diabetic amputee of nearly two years, gets around well with her prosthetic, and is not very frail considering what she's been through. She's a tough cookie! Hearing her fall was terrifying. Of course, my daughter and I, who were home at the time, came running immediately. "My legs just gave out on me," mama said, as she sat there in the kitchen floor. After making sure nothing was broken and she seemed okay to lift into a chair, we thought that maybe she had just overdone it a little. She had been up and active a lot more than usual for two days - helping with the cooking and cleaning - but that's what my sweet mama loves to do and it makes her happy. Asking her to sit out a holiday would be like a slap in the face. After we got her up, I took her vitals, including her temperature, even checked her blood glucose levels and everything seemed fine. She showed no signs of a stroke, she had not hit her head and it wasn't a "hard fall" - so, we hoped the weakness was just from over exertion and she'd be better after a good night's rest. Her home health care nurse came early the next day and thought the same thing we did until she took mom's vitals and noticed a slight fever of 100.9°. Her nurse immediately did a home Covid test (which turned out negative) and warned us that she had been seeing a LOT of the flu going around. How dare that nurse drop the "f" bomb in front of my little mama! Not the usual "f" bomb, mind you - but around here, the "flu" is a dirty word! From there, it was all downhill. Her fever went up throughout the day and night. Thankfully, we were able to mostly keep it under control with tylenol. She was sick all day Sunday: fever, chills, some nausea, extreme fatigue and muscle aches. We figured we would just have to do what you do with viral infections: let it run it's course and treat the symptoms. With it being the weekend, we opted to not go to the ER and sit there six or seven hours, for which our local ER is infamous. We did end up going to the ER Monday night - not because she had the flu - but because my poor little mama simultaneously had an infection starting on her foot. If you're a diabetic or know one, you'll probably know what an ordeal it can be to have a wound that takes forever to heal. Bless her heart, Mom's had a rough couple of years! By Monday, however, as far as her flu symptoms, she was beginning to feel slightly better and her symptoms were subsiding a little. At least she wasn't getting worse! For me, however, it was just the beginning.



My Turn

Monday night it started hitting me hard. In fact, I was feeling so sick and weak that I had to leave mom in the ER - the first time I've ever done that. But they had already told us that she was being admitted and I figured I was leaving her in good hands. Considering it took over FOURTEEN hours to get mom into a room from the ER, I'm proud I was a trooper for the first SEVEN HOURS! I stayed as long as I could. I was getting sick so fast that I knew I'd better get some rest or I would end up in the hospital with her! I'm not sure I've gone from feeling absolutely fine to barely having the strength to hold my head up so quickly....ever. Well...there was that one night years ago when I was greatly incapacitated by a friend of mine very quickly. You may know my friend: his name is Quervo, Jose Quervo....but that's a whole other story from a different time. I choose my friends more carefully now. Anyhoo, my initial symptoms were: a very slight sore throat, some nausea and vomiting in the first few hours, fever that gradually crept higher and higher spiking at a little over 103°, body aches, extreme chills with whole body shakes, and a feeling of extreme tiredness and weakness. Those last two symptoms really socked me out the next day, so I cleared my busy social calendar (if you knew me, you'd laugh at that) and I slept...and I slept...and then I slept some more. I was so tired and weak, in fact, it was a chore just to keep myself hydrated. Never mind eating anything, I had zero appetite. I could feel this crud going quickly into my chest all day Tuesday - so fast that by Tuesday night I was wheezing and crackling and had a horrible wet cough. At least my dogs were amused. I got the head tilting look of "why is mom barking?" whenever I coughed. I suppose it did sound like barking. So, that's what my Tuesday and Wednesday were like: sleep, wake up and force liquids, high doses of vitamin C, zinc nasal swabs, and over the counter flu meds, with intermittent coughing fits. I'm not sure how much the medications and supplements helped but they made me feel like I was doing something proactive to help myself and I am a firm believer in high doses of vitamin C! By Thursday morning I was feeling a little better. I was still tired and weak - but with a small improvement. I was still having crazy fever spikes of up to 103° which tylenol helped subdue down to around 100°. With the fever spikes, I was also still having extreme chills and shaking. The chills, sleepiness and extreme malaise were exhausting. As of writing this article on the following weeken, I finally feel as if I'm waking back up to a bit of normalcy and my chest congestion seems to be clearing up with every coughing episode - although it hurts like heck. I don't think I mentioned that one, by the way. After my lungs became conjested in the first 24 hours, coughing was extremely painful. I've had pneumonia and pleurisy several times and this cough was just as painful as any of those times, if not more. Hopefully the worst is over. Just in time, too. I found out mom's coming home from the hospital tomorrow and, thankfully, she is also much better.



My Youngins

My three adult children and my daughter's boyfriend, all under thirty years of age, started having symptoms on Tuesday after Thanksgiving. I was hoping that their youth would stave off the worst of the symptoms, but this flu doesn't seem to discriminate with respect to age. It hit them just as hard and fast as me and my mom. A very mild sore throat at first, some nausea, then increasing fever with chills, weakness, and overwhelming malaise, or tiredness. It also went quickly and directly into their lungs with the exception of my youngest daughter, 18. They've all had to take a couple days off work or school. Trust me, that's understandable. I can't imagine working while having this bug because it will definitely incapacitate you a couple days - I don't care how "tough" you normally are!



That's All Folks!

My family has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving - that we all survived the flu! I joke around a lot - but this is seriously one nasty bug and nothing to play around with! Sadly, it has already claimed the lives of several Alabamians. I lost two of my dearest friends in the past two years to Covid - I know the pain of having someone taken too soon due to illness. Don't hesitate to go to the doctor or ER if you catch the flu! Catching the flu slammed me at a time that I was busy taking care of my mom, or I probably would have made time to see my doctor. Be aware, also, that this flu seems to hit the lungs extra hard - at least it did with my bunch. If you have asthma, COPD, or any other breathing issues - see a doc asap! Again, I'm no medical expert. All I can share is my own experience. Everyone is different and symptoms may vary - but hopefully sharing mine will help someone out there! I suspect it's very contagious given the way it spread though my little circle so quickly. It made us all sick...that is, except for my brother. Hmmm...that in itself is very suspicious, don't you think? I should have known he was up to no good. Just wait 'till mom gets home. I'm telling! Na-na na-na boo boo!

