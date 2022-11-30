Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....



Photo by Acreterion (Wiki Commons)

Get Off My Lawn!

Purple is no longer simply the symbol of passion or royalty. If you see a post, fence or a tree marked with a splash of purple paint, it doesn't mean that you're about to enter the King's domain, there's a dragon's lair ahead, or that some graffiti artist got really lost in the middle of nowhere. Nope, the color purple doesn't even represent a movie anymore. The color once associated with passion or royalty is now an official warning color that you're about to trespass on private property. Purple essentially means: "Get off my lawn."



Here's Your Sign

Traditionally, landowners have been required to place highly visible signs on their property to mark boundaries or warn would-be trespassers. Posting signs can get expensive, however - plus signage can be prone to theft, vandalism, and sometimes knocked down by wind or critters. The Purple Paint Law was designed to give a cheap and easy alternative to signage. Landowners can now just slap a little purple paint on their fence posts or trees. 'Nuff said!



Proper Purple Placement

Before a landowner is allowed to use purple paint, they are required to say "Proper Purple Placement" ten times as fast as possible without studdering. Not really, but congrats if you can! According to "officials" with the Alabama Farmers Federation, here's what's actually required according to the ALFA website:



To properly mark property with purple paint, Alabama Code § 13A-7-1 requires:

a. Vertical stripes at least 8 inches tall and at least 1 inch wide;

b. The bottom of the stripe must be at least 3 feet from the ground but no higher than 5 feet from the ground;

c. The marks must be 100 feet or less apart on forestland and less than 1,000 feet apart on non-forestland.



Photo by Petr Ganaj (Pexels)

For the Illiterate?

As usual, there's a lot of misinformation floating around about the new purple paint laws. For example, a lot of people are under the impression that states, especially in the south, have adopted the purple color warnings rather than using "posted" or "no tresspassing" signs because there are so many people in these states who can't read. Yes, I've actually seen a lot of comments on social media saying that very thing. But, really? Y'all seriously think that's true? Ummmm...we may talk a little slower down here in the south, but most of us can read. Accommodating the Illiterate has nothing to do with the Purple Paint Law. It has more to do with giving landowners an easier and more economical option to signage, something that's easy to spot on the landscape, and something that's much harder to shoot or steal than a sign.



Photo by Visually Us (Pexels)

Why Purple and What Shade of Purple?

For a long time, fluorescent orange was the color of choice to mark boundaries and "no tresspassing" signage. There are actually a couple of states that still use fluorescent orange as the legal color to mark private property. My thought, when I first learned of the Purple Paint Law in Alabama, was why purple? Why not stick with tradition and keep using fluorescent orange? How did our lawmakers decide they preferred purple - did they all get together and look over a bunch of color swatches and decide purple was "prettier?" Did Mo Brooks and Kay Ivey have a spat over whether to use a nice light lavender or a deep sultry plum? That didn't happen, of course, but makes for a funny mental image. Purple was chosen as the color for "no trespassing" and put into law first in the state of Arkansas in 1987. It's worked well and now 15 states have similar Purple Paint Laws. I could never find the exact reason that purple was chosen, but I'll assume it's because purple is a color that is rare in nature and easy to spot. Some people say it's because even colorblind people can see purple - but that's not true. There are several types of colorblindness that prohibit the color purple being seen. Whatever the reason, purple was chosen and purple has stuck.



"No Hunting Purple" Photo by (Amazon)

Not Just Any Old Purple Color

Some of the states with Purple Paint Laws have designated a very specific shade of purple as the "official" color and most states passing the law are expected to follow. After all, we can't have any hunters or hikers out there confused over a competing shade of periwinkle or pink! And just so that there's absolutely no confusion, good old capitalism has done all the work for us. Several paint companies are now offering the fresh new color choice of "No Hunt Purple" in the form of latex, outdoor, and spray paints. Don't ya just love America? If there's a dime to be made, some corporation is gonna make a bunch of 'em! But, in the end, the paint law does save people money, so it's a win/win situation. Everyone is happy, I guess - except the sign makers.



Run, Forest, Run!

So, if you're out for an adventure and you see purple - be aware that you may face trespassing laws in Alabama or Tennessee if you ignore the purple warning. Of course, it's not as bad as some articles say that I've read on the subject. I've seen a few articles that make it sound as if you're in imminent and mortal danger if you happen across a splash of purple paint in the forest. Although....there may be a purple people eater lurking nearby...maybe? In that case, run, Forest run!



