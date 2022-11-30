Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

April Killian

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee,  Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1ACC_0jRmLlZl00
Photo byAcreterion (Wiki Commons)

Get Off My Lawn!
Purple is no longer simply the symbol of passion or royalty. If you see a post, fence or a tree marked with a splash of purple paint, it doesn't mean that you're about to enter the King's domain, there's a dragon's lair ahead, or that some graffiti artist got really lost in the middle of nowhere. Nope, the color purple doesn't even represent a movie anymore. The color once associated with passion or royalty is now an official warning color that you're about to trespass on private property. Purple essentially means: "Get off my lawn."

Here's Your Sign
Traditionally, landowners have been required to place highly visible signs on their property to mark boundaries or warn would-be trespassers. Posting signs can get expensive, however - plus signage can be prone to theft, vandalism, and sometimes knocked down by wind or critters. The Purple Paint Law was designed to give a cheap and easy alternative to signage. Landowners can now just slap a little purple paint on their fence posts or trees. 'Nuff said!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbKij_0jRmLlZl00
Photo byMark Buckawicki (Wiki Commons)

Proper Purple Placement
Before a landowner is allowed to use purple paint, they are required to say "Proper Purple Placement" ten times as fast as possible without studdering. Not really, but congrats if you can! According to "officials" with the Alabama Farmers Federation, here's what's actually  required according to the ALFA website:

To properly mark property with purple paint, Alabama Code § 13A-7-1 requires:
a. Vertical stripes at least 8 inches tall and at least 1 inch wide; 
b. The bottom of the stripe must be at least 3 feet from the ground but no higher than 5  feet from the ground;
c. The marks must be 100 feet or less apart on forestland and less than 1,000 feet apart on non-forestland. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTdzn_0jRmLlZl00
Photo byPetr Ganaj (Pexels)

For the Illiterate?
As usual, there's a lot of misinformation floating around about the new purple paint laws. For example, a lot of people are under the impression that states, especially in the south, have adopted the purple color warnings rather than using "posted" or "no tresspassing" signs because there are so many people in these states who can't read. Yes, I've actually seen a lot of comments on social media saying that very thing. But, really? Y'all seriously think that's true? Ummmm...we may talk a little slower down here in the south, but most of us can read. Accommodating the Illiterate has nothing to do with the Purple Paint Law. It has more to do with giving landowners an easier and more economical option to signage, something that's easy to spot on the landscape, and something that's much harder to shoot or steal than a sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOgEq_0jRmLlZl00
Photo byVisually Us (Pexels)

Why Purple and What Shade of Purple?
For a long time, fluorescent orange was the color of choice to mark boundaries and "no tresspassing" signage. There are actually a couple of states that still use fluorescent orange as the legal color to mark private property. My thought, when I first learned of the Purple Paint Law in Alabama, was why purple? Why not stick with tradition and keep using fluorescent orange? How did our lawmakers decide they preferred purple - did they all get together and look over a bunch of color swatches and decide purple was "prettier?" Did Mo Brooks and Kay Ivey have a spat over whether to use a nice light lavender or a deep sultry plum? That didn't happen, of course, but makes for a funny mental image. Purple was chosen as the color for "no trespassing" and put into law first in the state of Arkansas in 1987. It's worked well and now 15 states have similar Purple Paint Laws. I could never find the exact reason that purple was chosen, but I'll assume it's because purple is a color that is rare in nature and easy to spot. Some people say it's because even colorblind people can see purple - but that's not true. There are several types of colorblindness that prohibit the color purple being seen. Whatever the reason, purple was chosen and purple has stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBFwN_0jRmLlZl00
"No Hunting Purple"Photo by(Amazon)

Not Just Any Old Purple Color
Some of the states with Purple Paint Laws have designated a very specific shade of purple as the "official" color and most states passing the law are expected to follow. After all, we can't have any hunters or hikers out there confused over a competing shade of periwinkle or pink! And just so that there's absolutely no confusion, good old capitalism has done all the work for us. Several paint companies are now offering the fresh new color choice of "No Hunt Purple" in the form of latex, outdoor, and spray paints. Don't ya just love America? If there's a dime to be made, some corporation is gonna make a bunch of 'em! But, in the end, the paint law does save people money, so it's a win/win situation. Everyone is happy, I guess - except the sign makers.

Run, Forest, Run! 
So, if you're out for an adventure and you see purple - be aware that you may face trespassing laws in Alabama or Tennessee if you ignore the purple warning. Of course, it's not as bad as some articles say that I've read on the subject. I've seen a few articles that make it sound as if you're in imminent and mortal danger if you happen across a splash of purple paint in the forest. Although....there may be a purple people eater lurking nearby...maybe? In that case, run, Forest run!

*For a list of public outdoor spaces for hiking or just getting outdoors in the Shoals area of north Alabama, please read my article: Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest Alabama. 

Click on "follow" below to see more of my articles in the future about the south, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals!  Click here to see all of my past articles. If you have an interesting story, send it to me: april.newsbreak@gmail.com. I may feature it in an upcoming article! As always, thanks for reading! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Tennessee# Hunting# Hiking# Outdoors

Comments / 133

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
2953 followers

More from April Killian

White Dog Poo From the 70s: Why We Never See It Anymore

In 1970, I was 5 years old. I spent the first half of the 70s begging my parents for a dog - and the last half of the 70s finally having my own pup and also having the job of picking up it's poo from the yard. It wasn't that hard to do. Every Saturday, I spent the morning scouring the back yard with shovel in hand - easily spotting the little white "packages" left by my dog, Rusty. Wait...did I say "white?" Yes, I did - and I bet if you're old enough, that you remember when dog poo was chalky, dry, and white, too. In the 70s and 80s, even into part of the 90s, bright white, dry, chalky dog poo was common....and everywhere. We never see that now. So, what happened to white dog poo?

Read full story
3 comments
Florence, AL

Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama

If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!

Read full story
26 comments

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.

Read full story
17 comments
Florence, AL

Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest Alabama

There's no better time than now to be outdoors! The brutal southern summer heat has passed and the trees are showing their spectacular colors of autumn. We have lots of great places to enjoy nature in the Shoals - so, no excuses! Get out there and take a hike, a bike ride, or simply relax and watch the leaves fall. Here are some of the best places in the Shoals to enjoy the great outdoors!

Read full story
3 comments
Colbert County, AL

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!

Read full story
10 comments

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!

Read full story
34 comments
Alabama State

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Creepy Alabama Bat Caves You Can Actually Visit!

Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AL

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.

Read full story
44 comments
Alabama State

What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?

Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!

Read full story
19 comments
Alabama State

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.

Read full story
21 comments

What's the Difference Between a Skunk and a Polecat?

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was a southern thing - or just another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get more country than that - and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term "polecat" is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of North America. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

Read full story
6 comments
Alabama State

"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?

Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!

Read full story
77 comments
Alabama State

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?

Read full story
145 comments
Florence, AL

Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.

This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.

Read full story
236 comments
Limestone County, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

Read full story
25 comments
Huntsville, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!

Read full story
26 comments
Florence, AL

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)

This is part 3 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here and part 2 here). All entrie are found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy