A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.

Former Gravesites Pickwick Reservoir Photo by C.R. Willis, Facebook (used with permission)



The photo above was taken at Pickwick Lake recently when the water level was extremely low. The row of indentations that you see are the sites of former graves. The remains in these graves were moved by TVA in 1937 prior to the building of Pickwick Dam and the formation of Pickwick Lake - and yet the former plots remain visible today almost one hundred years later. I found some historic photos (below) taken in 1937 of the actual disinternment of remains at this very site. This was at the Old Cemetary in Waterloo, Alabama. There is also a

photo of reinterment to nearby Richardson Cemetery. These photos were found in the historic TVA records of the National Archives in Atlanta. Note that all of the disinterments were done by hand - backbreaking work that was carried out on thousands of graves.

Old Cementary Disinterment, Waterloo, June 23, 1937 Photo by National Archives of Atlanta

New Waterloo Reinterment Cemetery, June 23, 1937 Photo by National Archives of Atlanta



How It All Began

The Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA, was formed by Congress in 1933. It was part of President Roosevelt's "New Deal" - a massive federal plan to help pull the U.S. out of the Great Depression. Rural southern areas had been hit especially hard during the Great Depression and TVA was formed as a public corporation to put people to work and improve the quality of life in the Tennessee Valley. At the center of the plans for TVA, was hydroelectric power. Although electricity had become a vital part of everyday life in urban areas in the U.S., most homes of the rural south did not have electricity. TVA would build and oversee a total of 16 hydroelectric dams in the Tennessee Valley with plans to provide cheap electricity to every home. It was a massive undertaking that covered parts of seven states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Not only would the dams provide public utilities, they would also help control flooding and make the waterways navigable to barge traffic. TVA was poised to change the life and landscape of the Tennessee Valley for generations.



Eminent Domain

Between the years of 1933 and 1944, TVA built a series of 16 hydroelectric dams in the Tennessee Valley. These dams and their subsequent lakes affected thousands of acres of property and tens of thousands of residents. People were forced from their homes, farms, and communities. The power of the federal government to take people's homes and property via "Eminent Domain" made TVA the villain in the eyes of many residents of the Tennessee Valley. Although residents were compensated for their property, and TVA was creating jobs and electricity all across the Tennessee Valley, the entire project was often criticised as an act of socialism with unfair practices toward affected residents. According to an article on History.com:



Some communities, however, were displaced by TVA projects. For instance, roughly 3,500 families in eastern Tennessee lost their homes when the Norris Dam was built. The project flooded an area of roughly 239 square acres in the Norris Basin. The federal government offered little help in resettling displaced families.



With regards to graves and cemeteries in the paths of future lakes, however, TVA had a strict outlined process that they followed - mainly because they had to abide by strict state laws concerning the interment/reinterment of graves. Here's what happened to the dead in the Tennessee Valley...



The Next of Kin

Soon after TVA was formed and their massive plans for hydroelectric power were being drafted, a special department allocated solely for grave relocation was formed. According to the TVA website:



Surveys were conducted of all cemeteries in the project areas. Beginning in 1933, more than 69,000 graves were investigated, and over 20,000 graves were relocated. TVA moved the graves from areas that were to be flooded and from isolated sites to comparable burial places nearby. The removal was done in accordance with state law and the wishes of the next of kin. In addition to relocating the graves, TVA cleaned, repaired and reset monuments and headstones at the reinterment sites.



So, the fate of the deceased and their final resting place ultimately lay with the wishes of the next of kin. That is, if a "next of kin" could be found. For the thousands of graves in the Tennessee Valley where no living relatives could be found, those graves were left in place. The following photograph is of a 1934 TVA document that was given to the next of kin which detailed the grave relocation process (transcribed below photo):

TVA Grave Relocation Procedure 1934 Photo by National Archives of Atlanta

The document reads:



GRAVE REMOVAL OPERATIONS



The Tennessee Valley Authority, if required to do so, sends a car to bring relatives to witness the removal operations if they live within a reasonable distance of the cemetery. Upon completion of these operations, such persons are taken back to the point from which they were brought. It is seldom that some relatives or local citizens are not present to view the removals.



As to how we disinter and reinter the remains, laborers remove the earth down to the casket or box. At this point a licensed undertaker, employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority, takes over the operation and removes the remains which are placed in a new, sturdily built, wooden box. This box has a large sheet of undertaker's white wrapping (a kind of paper) within it on which the remains are deposited, and the wrapping is folded over the remains after which the top is mailed on the box. The box is placed on a truck and a clean tarpaulin placed over it, and then transported to the place of reinterment. Lowering straps are placed underneath the box and it is carried to the new opening and lowered into it's new resting place. If there are any markers or monuments on the grave, they are moved and reset at the new grave. If the grave has none, the Tennessee Valley Authority furnishes a small metal marker and places it on the grave.



The Tennessee Valley Authority recognizes the delicacy of this type of work, and is especially alert to see that it is performed in a most respectful manner.



Should it be decided to have the graves of relatives removed, it will be necessary to choose the cemetery in which it is desired to have the graves reintered. In most cases it is not necessary to pay out any money for a lot, if the new lot is chosen in some local cemetery that is out of the inundated or isolated area. Permission is generally obtained from the trustees of the new cemetery to make these reinterments without cost. The Tennessee Valley Authority will not take the initiative in such a service but would render advice and aid to anyone contacting us about this matter.



Here, also, is the copy of a letter dated 1939 from the state of Kentucky which gives permission to TVA to "disinter, remove, and re-bury any and all dead bodies now buried in the Gilbertsville Reservoir area." The letter then advises TVA that the state requires that they consult the next of kin for all removals, provide a list of said removals to the state, and follow the rules set by the State Board of Health. One of those rules from the Board of Health states that "No body may be disintered between May 1st and October 1st of any year unless such body has been buried for five years or longer." It gets hot in the south. Disinterment is not always pretty.

Disinterment Permission Letter, TVA, 1939 Photo by National Archives of Atlanta



Records of the Graves That Were Moved

The detailed records that TVA kept and preserved of their grave relocations as required by state laws are an invaluable source of historical information today - especially for persons doing detailed family history. Most of those records have been digitized and are available online. Ancestry.com has grave relocation files that cover 1933 through 1990 (see them here). There are also more records and historic photos in the National Archives collection of the history of TVA and their grave relocation (see them here).



Relocated Grave Pickwick Lake Photo by C.R. Willis, Facebook (used with permission)

Graves Left Behind

Only about one third of the graves surveyed by TVA were moved. Thousands were left behind - forever held under the waters of the lakes. There is a place in Kentucky Lake known locally as Cemetary Island. A sole grave with it's white marble tombstone stands there like a beacon in the center of the lake. Whether the next of kin wished for the grave to be left there or no next of kin could be found, this grave remains a watery secret that is seen only when the water level of the lake is very low. Here is a drone video made by John Hudson of Fourriversexplorer.com on a day when the water level was low and the lake was ready to reveal her secret. There is no sound on the video. An article with the back story about the mysterious Cemetery Island in Kentucky Lake can be found on the Fourriversexplorer website here.



More Graves

I found an interesting video taken at Weiss Lake in Alabama where flooded graves can also be seen when the water level is low. Although this lake is not part of the TVA system, it still holds secrets, as all lakes do. It was posted by Kelly Matthews on YouTube.

And here's yet another video of the site of several very old graves located underwater at Mullins Cove near Hales Bar Dam in Marion County, Tennessee. These watery graves have been a point of controversy for several years as to which agency is responsible for them. TVA says that the graves were flooded prior to the building of the dam at Hales Bar. The "Cemetary Detective" produced and posted this video to YouTube and has done extensive research on this site. Watch his video below and make sure you check out his YouTube Channel here! He has some very interesting content and more history of the location on his website here.



Keeping the Secrets of the Lakes

As you can see, our lakes in the Tennessee Valley and elsewhere hold many secrets. The places people worked and lived may be long gone, but their graves and former gravesites remain. Please leave these sites as you found them if you happen to be one of the lucky people who chance upon them when the water level is low. Disturbing them is not only morally wrong, it's highly illegal - plus, I'm pretty sure an angry poltergeist would follow you home for revenge...just saying. These places are to be respected - they represent more than just a tiny spot in history, they represent the lives of the people who lived here. As the character, Marina, of novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón said in his book, "The Shadow of the Wind:"

"The memories of hundreds of people lie here. Their lives, their feelings, their expectations, their absence, the dreams that never came true for them, the disappointments, the deceptions and the unrequited loves that poisoned their existence... All that is here, trapped for ever."



