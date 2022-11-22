Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

April Killian

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rn4k_0jJH2EPP00
Former Gravesites Pickwick ReservoirPhoto byC.R. Willis, Facebook (used with permission)


The photo above was taken at Pickwick Lake recently when the water level was extremely low. The row of indentations that you see are the sites of former graves. The remains in these graves were moved by TVA in 1937 prior to the building of Pickwick Dam and the formation of Pickwick Lake - and yet the former plots remain visible today almost one hundred years later. I found some historic photos (below) taken in 1937 of the actual disinternment of remains at this very site. This was at the Old Cemetary in Waterloo, Alabama. There is also a
photo of reinterment to nearby Richardson Cemetery. These photos were found in the historic TVA records of the National Archives in Atlanta. Note that all of the disinterments were done by hand - backbreaking work that was carried out on thousands of graves. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bggIv_0jJH2EPP00
Old Cementary Disinterment, Waterloo, June 23, 1937Photo byNational Archives of Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBhG5_0jJH2EPP00
New Waterloo Reinterment Cemetery, June 23, 1937Photo byNational Archives of Atlanta


How It All Began
The Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA, was formed by Congress in 1933. It was part of President Roosevelt's "New Deal" - a massive federal plan to help pull the U.S. out of the Great Depression. Rural southern areas had been hit especially hard during the Great Depression and TVA was formed as a public corporation to put people to work and improve the quality of life in the Tennessee Valley. At the center of the plans for TVA, was hydroelectric power. Although electricity had become a vital part of everyday life in urban areas in the U.S., most homes of the rural south did not have electricity. TVA would build and oversee a total of 16 hydroelectric dams in the Tennessee Valley with plans to provide cheap electricity to every home. It was a massive undertaking that covered parts of seven states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Not only would the dams provide public utilities, they would also help control flooding and make the waterways navigable to barge traffic. TVA was poised to change the life and landscape of the Tennessee Valley for generations.


Eminent Domain
Between the years of 1933 and 1944, TVA built a series of 16 hydroelectric dams in the Tennessee Valley. These dams and their subsequent lakes affected thousands of acres of property and tens of thousands of residents. People were forced from their homes, farms, and communities. The power of the federal government to take people's homes and property via "Eminent Domain" made TVA the villain in the eyes of many residents of the Tennessee Valley. Although residents were compensated for their property, and TVA was creating jobs and electricity all across the Tennessee Valley, the entire project was often criticised as an act of socialism with unfair practices toward affected residents. According to an article on History.com: 

Some communities, however, were displaced by TVA projects. For instance, roughly 3,500 families in eastern Tennessee lost their homes when the Norris Dam was built. The project flooded an area of roughly 239 square acres in the Norris Basin. The federal government offered little help in resettling displaced families.

With regards to graves and cemeteries in the paths of future lakes, however, TVA had a strict outlined process that they followed - mainly because they had to abide by strict state laws concerning the interment/reinterment of graves. Here's what happened to the dead in the Tennessee Valley...


The Next of Kin
Soon after TVA was formed and their massive plans for hydroelectric power were being drafted, a special department allocated solely for grave relocation was formed. According to the TVA website:   

Surveys were conducted of all cemeteries in the project areas. Beginning in 1933, more than 69,000 graves were investigated, and over 20,000 graves were relocated. TVA moved the graves from areas that were to be flooded and from isolated sites to comparable burial places nearby. The removal was done in accordance with state law and the wishes of the next of kin. In addition to relocating the graves, TVA cleaned, repaired and reset monuments and headstones at the reinterment sites.

So, the fate of the deceased and their final resting place ultimately lay with the wishes of the next of kin. That is, if a "next of kin" could be found. For the thousands of graves in the Tennessee Valley where no living relatives could be found, those graves were left in place. The following photograph is of a 1934 TVA document that was given to the next of kin which detailed the grave relocation process (transcribed below photo):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqZpv_0jJH2EPP00
TVA Grave Relocation Procedure 1934Photo byNational Archives of Atlanta

The document reads:

GRAVE REMOVAL OPERATIONS
The Tennessee Valley Authority, if required to do so, sends a car to bring relatives to witness the removal operations if they live within a reasonable distance of the cemetery. Upon completion of these operations, such persons are taken back to the point from which they were brought. It is seldom that some relatives or local citizens are not present to view the removals.
As to how we disinter and reinter the remains, laborers remove the earth down to the casket or box. At this point a licensed undertaker, employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority, takes over the operation and removes the remains which are placed in a new, sturdily built, wooden box. This box has a large sheet of undertaker's white wrapping (a kind of paper) within it on which the remains are deposited, and the wrapping is folded over the remains after which the top is mailed on the box. The box is placed on a truck and a clean tarpaulin placed over it, and then transported to the place of reinterment. Lowering straps are placed underneath the box and it is carried to the new opening and lowered into it's new resting place. If there are any markers or monuments on the grave, they are moved and reset at the new grave. If the grave has none, the Tennessee Valley Authority furnishes a small metal marker and places it on the grave. 
The Tennessee Valley Authority recognizes the delicacy of this type of work, and is especially alert to see that it is performed in a most respectful manner.
Should it be decided to have the graves of relatives removed, it will be necessary to choose the cemetery in which it is desired to have the graves reintered. In most cases it is not necessary to pay out any money for a lot, if the new lot is chosen in some local cemetery that is out of the inundated or isolated area. Permission is generally obtained from the trustees of the new cemetery to make these reinterments without cost. The Tennessee Valley Authority will not take the initiative in such a service but would render advice and aid to anyone contacting us about this matter. 

Here, also, is the copy of a letter dated 1939 from the state of Kentucky which gives permission to TVA to "disinter, remove, and re-bury any and all dead bodies now buried in the Gilbertsville Reservoir area." The letter then advises TVA that the state requires that they consult the next of kin for all removals, provide a list of said removals to the state, and follow the rules set by the State Board of Health. One of those rules from the Board of Health states that "No body may be disintered between May 1st and October 1st of any year unless such body has been buried for five years or longer." It gets hot in the south. Disinterment is not always pretty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqf6J_0jJH2EPP00
Disinterment Permission Letter, TVA, 1939Photo byNational Archives of Atlanta


Records of the Graves That Were Moved
The detailed records that TVA kept and preserved of their grave relocations as required by state laws are an invaluable source of historical information today - especially for persons doing detailed family history. Most of those records have been digitized and are available online. Ancestry.com has grave relocation files that cover 1933 through 1990 (see them here). There are also more records and historic photos in the National Archives collection of the history of TVA and their grave relocation (see them here). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373kv3_0jJH2EPP00
Relocated Grave Pickwick LakePhoto byC.R. Willis, Facebook (used with permission)

Graves Left Behind
Only about one third of the graves surveyed by TVA were moved. Thousands were left behind - forever held under the waters of the lakes. There is a place in Kentucky Lake known locally as Cemetary Island. A sole grave with it's white marble tombstone stands there like a beacon in the center of the lake. Whether the next of kin wished for the grave to be left there or no next of kin could be found, this grave remains a watery secret that is seen only when the water level of the lake is very low. Here is a drone video made by John Hudson of Fourriversexplorer.com on a day when the water level was low and the lake was ready to reveal her secret. There is no sound on the video. An article with the back story about the mysterious Cemetery Island in Kentucky Lake can be found on the Fourriversexplorer website here


More Graves
I found an interesting video taken at Weiss Lake in Alabama where flooded graves can also be seen when the water level is low. Although this lake is not part of the TVA system, it still holds secrets, as all lakes do. It was posted by Kelly Matthews on YouTube. 

And here's yet another video of the site of several very old graves located underwater at Mullins Cove near Hales Bar Dam in Marion County, Tennessee. These watery graves have been a point of controversy for several years as to which agency is responsible for them. TVA says that the graves were flooded prior to the building of the dam at Hales Bar. The "Cemetary Detective" produced and posted this video to YouTube and has done extensive research on this site. Watch his video below and make sure you check out his YouTube Channel here! He has some very interesting content and more history of the location on his website here.


Keeping the Secrets of the Lakes 
As you can see, our lakes in the Tennessee Valley and elsewhere hold many secrets. The places people worked and lived may be long gone, but their graves and former gravesites remain. Please leave these sites as you found them if you happen to be one of the lucky people who chance upon them when the water level is low. Disturbing them is not only morally wrong, it's highly illegal - plus, I'm pretty sure an angry poltergeist would follow you home for revenge...just saying. These places are to be respected - they represent more than just a tiny spot in history,  they represent the lives of the people who lived here. As the character, Marina, of novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón said in his book, "The Shadow of the Wind:"

"The memories of hundreds of people lie here. Their lives, their feelings, their expectations, their absence, the dreams that never came true for them, the disappointments, the deceptions and the unrequited loves that poisoned their existence... All that is here, trapped for ever." 

Click on "follow" below to see more of my articles in the future about the south, my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals area!  Click here to read my past articles. If you have an interesting story to tell, send it to me at april.newsbreak@gmail.com. I may feature it in an upcoming article! As always, thanks for reading! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Tennessee# Kentucky# TVA# Tennessee River

Comments / 13

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
2523 followers

More from April Killian

Florence, AL

Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama

If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!

Read full story
13 comments
Florence, AL

Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest Alabama

There's no better time than now to be outdoors! The brutal southern summer heat has passed and the trees are showing their spectacular colors of autumn. We have lots of great places to enjoy nature in the Shoals - so, no excuses! Get out there and take a hike, a bike ride, or simply relax and watch the leaves fall. Here are some of the best places in the Shoals to enjoy the great outdoors!

Read full story
3 comments
Colbert County, AL

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!

Read full story
10 comments

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!

Read full story
34 comments
Alabama State

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Creepy Alabama Bat Caves You Can Actually Visit!

Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AL

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.

Read full story
44 comments
Alabama State

What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?

Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.

Read full story
7 comments
Alabama State

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!

Read full story
19 comments
Alabama State

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.

Read full story
21 comments

What's the Difference Between a Skunk and a Polecat?

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was a southern thing - or just another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get more country than that - and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term "polecat" is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of North America. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

Read full story
6 comments
Alabama State

"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?

Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!

Read full story
77 comments
Alabama State

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?

Read full story
143 comments
Florence, AL

Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.

This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.

Read full story
236 comments
Limestone County, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

Read full story
24 comments
Huntsville, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!

Read full story
26 comments
Florence, AL

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)

This is part 3 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here and part 2 here). All entrie are found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)

This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part One)

I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy