The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

April Killian

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother.

Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjS23_0im3LymG00
Old HouseFrancis Benjamin Johnson (public domain/ Library of Congress)

The Old Mansion
My grandparents were married in the 1920's just before the Great Depression. Money was tight in those days - so when they found a place to live that was affordable, they jumped at the opportunity and rented a place near Spring Valley in rural Colbert County. It was a huge old house - a mansion, actually. Although the house was in a sad state of disrepair when they moved in, my grandma said that at one time it was a grand estate owned and built by a very wealthy man and prominent citizen of the area. Time and nature had taken it's toll on the estate, however, as it sat empty for many years. After the old man who owned the house passed away, his family tried renting the house to several families over the years - but each time they did, the new tenants would break their lease and leave in a hurried rush. After a while, rumors spread that nobody could stay there very long because the house was haunted. The resident spirit at this old mansion, however, was not the usual ghost. It wasn't the typical spectre of an old woman or misty phantom soldier from the civil war. This haunting was very different than any you've probably ever heard of. The ghost at this house....was an infant.

The Tragedy
It was said that years ago, the rich old man who built the house lost his wife suddenly and found himself a very lonely widower. His kids were grown, moved off and married, and he was left there all alone. Then, his daughter and her husband returned to the area to start a family. Within a few months, the old man became the grandpa of a beautiful baby boy. Suddenly, the lonely man had hope and a reason to live again. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his new baby grandson. There was laughter in his house and he had a spring in his step. Then, when the old man had finally found happiness again, tragedy struck suddenly. One day, as the old man who was getting up in years was jostling and playing with his grandson, he tried to pitch him up in the air just a little - but he lost his grip and balance. The poor baby fell to the floor and then soon died from his injuries.

The Grieving Old Man
In the weeks and months following the death of his grandson, locals say that the old man slowly fell into a state of sorrowful despair and madness, blaming himself for the tragedy and missing his grandson horribly. Although the community reached out to him, he rejected their efforts and became fully reclusive - often seen wandering his house in the dead of night by the light of a kerosene lamp - calling out and searching for his deceased grandbaby. He would swear to visitors that the baby was in the house and tell them that he could hear his grandson playing with a toy - a baby's rattle. He would interrupt their pleas with him to stop his searching and say,

"Don't you hear that? Don't you hear his rattle? He's playing with his rattle. I hear it all night. He's here, I tell you! Help me find my grandbaby or leave me alone!"

Although they tried to talk some sense into the old man, he persisted to say that he could hear the baby all night playing with his rattle. Soon the visits stopped and the neighbors left the man alone as he requested. One day, after noticing no activity at the house for quite some time, the nearest neighbors gathered to go check on the old man. Upon entering his home, they found a dreadful sight. There, on the floor lay the body of the old man. He had passed away while clutching a baby doll that he had dressed in the clothes of his grandson. All over the house, they found small shrines and effigies the old man had created for the baby. The old man, it seemed had grieved himself to death. The old man was laid to rest in the family graveyard....next to his beloved grandson.

The Haunting
After the old man had passed away, rather than let the house sit empty, his children made the decision to rent it out. By this time, the legends of the crazy old man who stayed up all night searching for his dead grandbaby were very well known throughout the community. Everyone felt sorry for what became of the old man - but never considered that the old man could possibly be telling the truth. No one entertained the thought that he might have actually been hearing a baby's rattle. No one, that is, until the first tenants moved into the house. It wasn't long at all until the renters were awakened one night...to a faint but present "chk chk chk"...the unmistakable sound of a baby's rattle. When those tenants fled the house and told everyone the story of what they had heard, people thought they were crazy. However, the next tenants confirmed the story...and eventually, the next tenants did, too. Pretty soon, there were dozens of people who had attempted to live in the mansion...and each one would swear the house was haunted. They said the grandson of the old man must haunt the house because they could hear the baby playing with his rattle in the still of the night. Thus, the legend of the infant ghost was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T30f_0im3LymG00
Baby with rattle, EngravingWikimedia Commons

Ain't Skeered
When my grandma and grandpa were newlyweds and looking for a place to live, the family of the old man offered to rent the old mansion to them at an unbelievably low price. With the rural economy slowing and money tight, they couldn't believe their good fortune. Although they had heard the legend about the infant ghost, they shrugged off the story as just another exaggerated southern folktale...and not being afraid of such tales, they signed the lease and moved in promptly. For a while, life was wonderful and normal. They had wed in the very late summer and were ecstatic to begin married life in their new place and hopefully start a family soon. Fall and winter came and left - and although the drafty old house had been freezing cold that winter, things had been quiet with no signs of anything out of the ordinary. That spring, however, everything would change. That was the first time they heard it. In the middle of a warm spring night, clear as a bell, they were awakened to the distinct sound of "chk chk chk"....the sound of a baby's rattle. All that spring and into summer, on any given warm quiet night, my grandma said that it was not uncommon to hear the infant ghost...ever playing with his rattle. Hearing my grandmother tell her story, in such a matter-of-factly way, always amazed me. I asked her many times, "Grandma, weren't you scared when you heard it?" She would just smile, as always, and say with her southern country drawl, "Naw. Ain't skeered."

Demolition and Discovery
So, after close to a year of living in the old raggedy mansion, fall was approaching and my grandma became pregnant with her first baby. She and my grandpa decided they would try to find a place to live for the coming winter that wasn't so cold and drafty as that old house. They found a nicer place they could afford just down the road. Knowing that everyone else was probably afraid to live in the old haunted mansion after my grandparents moved out, and given that it was in such a bad state of disrepair, the family decided that the farmland the house sat upon was worth more than the house itself and decided to have the whole place demolished. Back in those days, there weren't many bulldozers and other heavy demolition equipment available, so most houses were dismantled by hand with a crew of men. My grandfather was actually hired to help dismantle the old mansion. While on the job, two of the men on the work crew became so frightened at the thought that the house was haunted, that they left and refused to return to work. The rest of the crew, undaunted, began the arduous task of taking down the house - board by board and wall by wall. Now, here's where the story takes a sharp left hand curve. While knocking down the main walls in the house, my grandfather and the other workmen discovered the secret of the infant ghost and the baby rattle. It seems that inside the walls, aided by lots of holes and drafty cracks in the dilapidated old house, there was an infestation of RATTLE SNAKES! That's right, big southern Timber Rattlers! Several were actually living inside the walls of the old house - and by the huge size of some of the snakes, they had been living there for quite some time. The house was in the middle of several farming fields, so there was an abundance of rodents and other small animals that sought shelter in the house that made a convenient meal for the snakes. In the winter, the snakes had a warm place to hibernate - and in the spring when they woke up, that's when you could hear the "chk chi chk" of their rattlers. So, it wasn't a baby's rattle that the poor old man and all those tenants had heard. It was, instead, the tail of the rattlesnakes shaking as they slithered in the walls.

Happy Ending
Thus ended the tale of the infant ghost of Colbert County. My grandpa and the men killed all the rattlesnakes they could find in the walls of the old house. People from all over the community came to see the snakes they had killed - one was said to be as tall as any of the men there when it was held up. My grandparents were able to build their own house in later years near the place where the old mansion had stood - and they told the story of the infant ghost the rest of their lives. Come to think of it, my grandma was always afraid of snakes. I wonder if that's why? She was definitely more afraid of snakes than ghosts - but the experience made for a great story! I can still hear my grandma telling her tales like it was yesterday. I guess I inherited my grandma's love of a good story....and her love to cook. Oh, and best of all, I inherited her "secret recipe" for coconut cake! Now, there's a story I'll never share!

Click on "follow" below to see more of my articles in the future from my home state of Alabama, and my hometown in the Shoals area! Click here to read my past articles. If you have an interesting story to tell, send it to me at april.newsbreak@gmail.com. I may feature it in an upcoming article! As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Ghost# Alabama# Creepy# Folklore

Comments / 8

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama and writes about her home state of Alabama and the Shoals area. She is the mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, the paranormal and anything interesting or weird! Click on "follow" to see more of her articles in the future! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Aprilkillian

Florence, AL
2203 followers

More from April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!

Read full story
24 comments
Alabama State

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Creepy Alabama Bat Caves You Can Actually Visit!

Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AL

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.

Read full story
44 comments
Alabama State

What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?

Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!

Read full story
15 comments
Alabama State

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.

Read full story
17 comments

What's the Difference Between a Skunk and a Polecat?

I always thought that referring to a skunk as a "polecat" was a southern thing - or just another one of those quirky terms that you only hear from "country folks." My dad was born and raised in rural Lincoln County, Tennessee - can't get more country than that - and he never called a skunk a skunk. He always called it a polecat. I found out recently that the term "polecat" is actually not just southern or country - but goes way back to the very early European settlers of North America. It's a case of mistaken identity and two completely different animals that look and stink alike. Here's the story...

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?

Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!

Read full story
71 comments
Alabama State

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?

Read full story
136 comments
Florence, AL

Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.

This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.

Read full story
229 comments
Limestone County, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

Read full story
24 comments
Huntsville, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!

Read full story
24 comments
Florence, AL

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)

This is part 3 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here and part 2 here). All entrie are found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)

This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part One)

I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.

Read full story
11 comments
Alabama State

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals

Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.

Read full story
6 comments
Florence, AL

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy