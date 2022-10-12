Florence, AL

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

April Killian

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFL75_0iWT8ggB00
Edith Fuqua (via James Spann on Facebook)

It's the Government's Fault
As usual, when something lacks explanation, it's easy to blame it on some government conspiracy. It's the American way, after all. However, this time, it's no conspiracy. The government actually did bring alligators to the Tennesee Valley many years ago. Alligators were listed on the Endangered Species Act of 1973 which prompted the government to find a way to keep them from going extinct. According to a 2016 article on Al.com

In 1979, 56 American alligators from Louisiana were dropped into remote areas of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge as an effort to expand the range of the species, which at the time was listed as endangered and thought to be on the verge of extinction.

Although many people believe that alligators could never withstand the harsh winters that we often have in North Alabama, biologists believe that many of those alligators did survive and are the reason they are spotted in the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge to this day. In the same article in Al.com, Diwight Cooley, manager of the Refuge, goes on to say:

"But those 56 alligators that were released in 1979 are probably why we see alligators here along the Tennessee River today. We do know we have them here," Cooley said. "We have found nests on the refuge and we've heard reports of them elsewhere along the Tennessee River."

Although many people say that the alligators were brought to the wildlife refuge to kill the overpopulation of Beavers, that's not true. They may have helped control the beavers as a bonus, but the official reason the alligators were brought in was to ensure they did not go extinct. 

Not Without A Fight
Introducing Alligators to north Alabama in 1979 didn't go over too well with everyone. In fact, Alabama's representative at the time, Ronnie Flippo of Florence, fought the movement of alligators into Wheeler Wildlife Refuge. Soon after they were dropped off, Ronnie Flippo led efforts to have them removed. That proved to be a task much easier to order than actually execute, however. After 3 weeks of hunting, trapping, and moving, only 10 of the original 56 released into the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge could be found and taken back home to Louisiana. That's why biologists think that most of the alligators seen today in the area of the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge are descendents of the 46 gators left there that were never found. 

Escaped Pets? 
In one of my previous articles about Black Panther sightings in Alabama (read it here), I speculated that some "black panthers" could actually be black leopards or black jaguars that were kept in captivity and escaped to the wild. Many people believe that the same could be true of many alligators spotted in north Alabama. Up until just a few decades ago, tourists could buy real live baby alligators at any roadside attraction in Florida. Thousands of baby alligators were purchased and brought back home across the United States and many were released in local streams, lakes, and rivers. Did some of these survive? It's not likely the very young ones survived - but possible, nonetheless, especially for the larger ones. There's also the current and illegal sale of alligators on the black market today. You may not think there would actually be a market for alligators - but according to an article on the Fastcompany website, a routine traffic stop in Arizona a few years ago revealed a trailer full of 32 alligators headed for sale on the black market. It also says that baby alligators are still available quite easily online in states where there aren't laws against selling them. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bB4j_0iWT8ggB00
Madison alligatorAnya Adams (via WDHN News)

Have They Been Here All Along?
Some people make the argument that alligators have been in north Alabama all along - we just see evidence of them more today thanks to the spread of photos on social media. There's also the factor of the alligator's natural habitat being destroyed. Many think that they've been here - they're just elusive enough that we haven't seen them much - but as we encroach on their areas with more land development, we're seeing them more and more. According to an article in the Decatur Daily posted in Yahoo News, 

Alligators have always been in Alabama. We were actually the first state to ban alligator hunting in 1938," said Marianne Gauldin, a conservation outreach specialist with the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division in Alabama. She said the American alligator is native to Alabama. Gauldin said the increase in reports of alligator sightings in the state in the last 20 years can be attributed to social media. She said thousands of people will find out about a single sighting from shared online posts. "In the past when someone saw an alligator, it was not as easily communicated with the general public as it is now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlrIg_0iWT8ggB00
Decatur, Albama Police Dept find alligatorDecatur Police (Facebook)

The Future of Alligators in the Tennessee Valley

It looks like alligators are definently here in north Alabama - and they're here to stay. While writing this article, I found a Facebook post by the Decatur Police (see photo above and link here) about finding several baby gators on a call today! Just a few months ago, Madison resident, Anya Adams, sent a video to WDHN News of an alligator she spotted on a morning walk (see it here). Alligators have also been confirmed in Tennessee by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (read about it here) - so, maybe they're spreading and multiplying....or maybe they never left in the first place. Perhaps we are just becoming more aware of their presence. What do you think? Leave a note in the comments!

