Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

April Killian

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qifT_0i2uFJNY00
Mickey Paulk Facebook (via WBMA)

It was the day that "Florida man" no longer dominated headlines and the world focused it's attention on "Alabama man." Well played, Alabama man. Well played. It was also the most "methed up" story of 2019: "Alabama Man fed meth to caged attack squirrel named Deez Nutz."

The Backstory
It all began on June 18, 2019, when a story broke locally in Alabama about a Limestone County Sheriff's Office raid. According to Al.com, "Deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the Athens area of Limestone County. One man was arrested on drug charges, but Limestone County deputies say they are still looking for 35-year-old Mickey Paulk, the resident of the apartment." The story continues, “Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Mickey Paulk kept an ‘attack squirrel’ inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive,” said sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young in a news release."
Oh, and one more thing...

"There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely’s office in the press release."

This was not a joke, it was not April Fool's Day...nope, the Limestone County Sheriffs Office actually stated "There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth"....so then they turned it loose. Y'all know what this means, right? It means that during the course of the raid, there were some Sheriff's Deputies contemplating whether it was possible to actually test a squirrel for meth. I wonder if they figured out that it's impossible to get a squirrel to give a urine sample in one of those little cups? ...they were afraid of the squirrel? I know, I would be....just saying. After all, squirrels are crazy to begin with...and then on meth...whew! I imagine that might be something akin to a furry little chainsaw.

Going Viral
By the very next day after the story first broke, news agencies all over the world were running the story of Mickey J. Paulk and his meth fed attack squirrel named Deez Nuts. The pair became known simply as "Alabama man" and "Meth squirrel" as thousands of memes and jokes were passed around and once again, the internet did not fail in the least to bring fame to to the outlandish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQKDJ_0i2uFJNY00
Meth SquirrelDaily Mail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpNBC_0i2uFJNY00
Alabama Meth SquirrelMudflap (Diaspora Social Network)

Plot Twist
Mickey J. Paulk was still on the run as the story about his squirrel and the raid on the apartment made headlines. In a twist, Mickey posted a video to Facebook and gave several interviews stating that he had NEVER given meth to his pet squirrel. Mickey Paulk also had the squirrel back in his possession in the video. He said he returned to the apartment after the police left and found Deez Nutz in a tree and when he whistled, the little furry guy came running back. While on the run, Paulk also called in to local radio station, KiX 96.1 (according to WBTV 3) accusing the Sheriff's department of fabricating the whole story of the squirrel being fed meth and said the squirrel had been placed with friends in Tennessee. I guess this didn't sit well with authorities, though - around July 3, 2019, it was announced that "Alabama man" would be facing new state charges of "illegal possession of Wildlife." According to an article in USA Today, "Paulk hasn't denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive."

Man with Caged Squirrel Now Caged Himself
Freedom for Deez Nuts didn't last long after he was released by the Limestone Sheriff's Deputies...and freedom didn't last long for Mickey J Paulk, either. On June 27th, it was was announced on several news sites including Al.com:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFYvS_0i2uFJNY00
Paulk CapturedLimestone Sheriff's Office

Since then
What have "Alabama man" and "Meth squirrel" been up to since becoming internet infamous? According to posts on Paulk's Facebook page, he has been in jail....a lot. He racked up more charges in 2021 and this time they are more serious. They include:

  • Weapon and drug charges
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Chemical endangerment of a child

Dude, seriously? Chemical endangerment of a child? I realize Paulk is innocent until proven guilty, but if these charges are true:
"Meth squirrel" = funny
"Meth child" = NOT funny. Not cool at ALL. Let's hope this isn't true.
As far as the whole "meth squirrel" ordeal, it appears that the charges levied against Paulk in 2019 have yet to be resolved. Besides delays caused by Covid, NBC reports that court dates for the original 2019 charges have been delayed twice due to the new charges Paulk recieved in 2021 and also due to one court date where his lawyer failed to show up. You can't make this stuff up.

What about Deez Nuts?
Sadly, we don't really know. According to Paulk, in an interview given a year ago to Chason Rupin and posted to YouTube (watch it here), Paulk says that during the last raid done on his residence by the Limestone Sheriff, that officers took "Deez Nuts" and released him in an undisclosed location where Paulk could not go find him. (I was unable to confirm this with the Limestone Sherriff's office). Paulk says that he doesn't believe the squirrel could survive on his own in the wild because he had always been a pet. Squirrels are pretty smart and tough, however. I would like to think that the former "Meth Squirrel" is out there somewhere...running wild in the woods of Alabama all free and happy....and hopefully living a clean and sober life. We wish you well, Meth Squirrel...wherevever you are. Be safe - it's a nutty world!

Thanks for reading! If there's someone you'd like featured in another "Where are they now, Alabama," let me know in the comments! Click "follow" to see more of my articles about the Shoals and Alabama in the future!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Crazy# Drugs# Crime# Animals

Comments / 14

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama. Mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, and the paranormal. Click on "follow" to see more!

Florence, AL
528 followers

More from April Killian

Huntsville, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!

Read full story
20 comments
Florence, AL

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)

This is part 3 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here and part 2 here). All entrie are found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)

This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part One)

I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals

Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, AL

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.

Read full story
22 comments
Florence, AL

From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals

What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:

Read full story
6 comments

10 Crazy Things People Have Asked Me On Facebook Marketplace

If you've ever tried selling locally on Facebook Marketplace, then you probably already know that you get some crazy questions from time to time. I've kept a list of some of my personal best. Here is my Top 10 crazy questions people have asked me while selling locally on Marketplace:

Read full story
1 comments

Giving Without Regret

How many times have you hesitated to help someone for fear they would use the money to buy drugs or alcohol? Have you given someone money only to find out later they have an addiction issue and wish you had never given them anything? A lot of people refuse to help anyone they suspect of being an addict. But what do you do when you truly feel led to help someone? Simple - you do it. It's of no consequence to you how they use the money. The gift and the goodness is in the giving itself- not what the gift is used for. Helping someone - regardless of their personal issues - should always be done with no strings attached. I call it: GIVING WITHOUT REGRET.

Read full story
3 comments

Selling Locally On Facebook Marketplace: A Safety Guide

Whether you're looking to earn some extra cash or simply want to declutter and don't want the hassle of packing and shipping items, selling locally on Facebook Marketplace or through local Facebook sales groups can be a great way to make it happen. For large items that would be expensive and hard to ship, selling locally is a great opportunity, too. Friends and family are a great place to start - but what if you want to sell to the general public in your area? There's always a risk involved in meeting complete strangers. So, how do you safely meet for local sales? Here are a few tips and guidelines that I've gathered as a seller, myself, that will help you stay safe while selling locally.

Read full story

When Mama Makes a Name Salad

Can anyone relate? When calling your name, does your mom or grandma go through a dozen or more names before she finally gets to YOUR name? Does she have "name dementia?" Why do they do this? Why do the women who are supposed to love us the MOST have trouble remembering our name? Do they think we're not special? Turns out, we may be more special than we realize - and when they do this it simply means that we are in their most special and loved group of people. Read on to find out why this happens and what may be going on in their brain that causes this "name salad phenomena."

Read full story

The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight

It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!

Read full story

Are those spider webs in my pecan tree?

Where there's a web, there's a spider, right? Normally, yes - but those huge clumps of spooky looking cobwebs that appear in your pecan trees in late summer to early fall, are not made by spiders at all....and contrary to what my neighbors may think, they're not left over halloween decorations from last fall....although I have been known to be that "one" house on the street. So, what are those globs of webs that seemingly appear overnight? And not just in pecan trees, either... they often appear in Persimmon trees and other hardwood trees. Give up? Think you know? The answer may surprise you. Read the full story below to find the answer!

Read full story
1 comments

Religion, Divorce, and Domestic Abuse

"Your kids won't always do what you tell them to do...but they will ALWAYS do what you SHOW them to do." In other words, your life and how you live is the example your kids will follow. A very wise person told me that years ago when I had my first child. It stuck with me. Little did I know at the time, however, what a profound influence those words would have on my life.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy