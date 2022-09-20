Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

It was the day that "Florida man" no longer dominated headlines and the world focused it's attention on "Alabama man." Well played, Alabama man. Well played. It was also the most "methed up" story of 2019: "Alabama Man fed meth to caged attack squirrel named Deez Nutz."



The Backstory

It all began on June 18, 2019, when a story broke locally in Alabama about a Limestone County Sheriff's Office raid. According to Al.com, "Deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the Athens area of Limestone County. One man was arrested on drug charges, but Limestone County deputies say they are still looking for 35-year-old Mickey Paulk, the resident of the apartment." The story continues, “Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Mickey Paulk kept an ‘attack squirrel’ inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive,” said sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young in a news release."

Oh, and one more thing...



"There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely’s office in the press release."



This was not a joke, it was not April Fool's Day...nope, the Limestone County Sheriffs Office actually stated "There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth"....so then they turned it loose. Y'all know what this means, right? It means that during the course of the raid, there were some Sheriff's Deputies contemplating whether it was possible to actually test a squirrel for meth. I wonder if they figured out that it's impossible to get a squirrel to give a urine sample in one of those little cups? ...they were afraid of the squirrel? I know, I would be....just saying. After all, squirrels are crazy to begin with...and then on meth...whew! I imagine that might be something akin to a furry little chainsaw.



Going Viral

By the very next day after the story first broke, news agencies all over the world were running the story of Mickey J. Paulk and his meth fed attack squirrel named Deez Nuts. The pair became known simply as "Alabama man" and "Meth squirrel" as thousands of memes and jokes were passed around and once again, the internet did not fail in the least to bring fame to to the outlandish.



Meth Squirrel Daily Mail

Alabama Meth Squirrel Mudflap (Diaspora Social Network)

Plot Twist

Mickey J. Paulk was still on the run as the story about his squirrel and the raid on the apartment made headlines. In a twist, Mickey posted a video to Facebook and gave several interviews stating that he had NEVER given meth to his pet squirrel. Mickey Paulk also had the squirrel back in his possession in the video. He said he returned to the apartment after the police left and found Deez Nutz in a tree and when he whistled, the little furry guy came running back. While on the run, Paulk also called in to local radio station, KiX 96.1 (according to WBTV 3) accusing the Sheriff's department of fabricating the whole story of the squirrel being fed meth and said the squirrel had been placed with friends in Tennessee. I guess this didn't sit well with authorities, though - around July 3, 2019, it was announced that "Alabama man" would be facing new state charges of "illegal possession of Wildlife." According to an article in USA Today, "Paulk hasn't denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive."



Man with Caged Squirrel Now Caged Himself

Freedom for Deez Nuts didn't last long after he was released by the Limestone Sheriff's Deputies...and freedom didn't last long for Mickey J Paulk, either. On June 27th, it was was announced on several news sites including Al.com:



Paulk Captured Limestone Sheriff's Office

Since then

What have "Alabama man" and "Meth squirrel" been up to since becoming internet infamous? According to posts on Paulk's Facebook page, he has been in jail....a lot. He racked up more charges in 2021 and this time they are more serious. They include:

Weapon and drug charges

Trafficking methamphetamine

Chemical endangerment of a child

Dude, seriously? Chemical endangerment of a child? I realize Paulk is innocent until proven guilty, but if these charges are true:

"Meth squirrel" = funny

"Meth child" = NOT funny. Not cool at ALL. Let's hope this isn't true.

As far as the whole "meth squirrel" ordeal, it appears that the charges levied against Paulk in 2019 have yet to be resolved. Besides delays caused by Covid, NBC reports that court dates for the original 2019 charges have been delayed twice due to the new charges Paulk recieved in 2021 and also due to one court date where his lawyer failed to show up. You can't make this stuff up.

What about Deez Nuts?

Sadly, we don't really know. According to Paulk, in an interview given a year ago to Chason Rupin and posted to YouTube (watch it here), Paulk says that during the last raid done on his residence by the Limestone Sheriff, that officers took "Deez Nuts" and released him in an undisclosed location where Paulk could not go find him. (I was unable to confirm this with the Limestone Sherriff's office). Paulk says that he doesn't believe the squirrel could survive on his own in the wild because he had always been a pet. Squirrels are pretty smart and tough, however. I would like to think that the former "Meth Squirrel" is out there somewhere...running wild in the woods of Alabama all free and happy....and hopefully living a clean and sober life. We wish you well, Meth Squirrel...wherevever you are. Be safe - it's a nutty world!

Thanks for reading! If there's someone you'd like featured in another "Where are they now, Alabama," let me know in the comments! Click "follow" to see more of my articles about the Shoals and Alabama in the future!

