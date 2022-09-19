Huntsville, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson

April Killian

"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv2RJ_0i0B6oGi00
Antoine DodaonWAFF-48

Antoine Dodson - who could forget the "Hide yo kids, hide yo wives" bandana wearing guy from Huntsville, Alabama who gained overnight internet fame by simply being himself on a local news broadcast? It's hard to believe that it's been over a decade - 2010, in fact, that the world was first introduced to Antoine Dodson and the video that made him famous (see the original newscast here). So, what has he been doing since then and where is he now? Turns out that Antoine's been busy -  has proven to be quite the enterpriser - and the world hasn't heard the last of the scarf wearing homeboy from Huntsville, Alabama.

Humble Beginnings
According to Wikipedia, "Antoine Dodson is the oldest of nine children. Dodson grew up in Chicago, and moved to Huntsville in 2004, where he attended Virginia College, working on an associate degree in business administration. He also worked as a hairstylist." In 2010, Dodson was living with his mother and sister in Huntsville's Lincoln Park Housing Projects. I'm sure Dodson and his family never dreamed that their lives would change forever from the dramatic events that would soon happen to them while living there.

Overnight Fame from a Horrible Event
In July 28, 2010, a news reporter from local WAFF-48 News was sent to cover a story about an alleged rapist who had climbed through Antoine's sister's second story bedroom window to assault her. Like any good brother, Antoine came to his sister's rescue and defended her from the intruder. The WAFF-48 reporter, Elizabeth Gentle, covered the story along with an interview of Antoine Dodson that would soon spread like wildfire through the internet. Antoine's advice to " hide yo kids, hide yo wife, and hide yo husband cause they rapin' err'body out here" became the biggest thing to come out of Huntsville since the Space and Rocket Center. Antoine's interview that day had racked up over 16 million views by the time he was interviewed a month later on The Today Show (see the interview here)

The Remixes
One of the biggest boosts for Antoine Dodson came in the form of "remixes" that electronically auto-tuned Dobson's interview into music - and some made it BIG. The Gregory Brothers made a remix and video just two days after the original newscast went viral. Their version, "The Bed Intruder Song," exploded online and iTunes purchases soared (see it here ).  According to NPR, "The Bed Intruder Song" reached number 3 on the ITunes chart for R&B singles (read here). That's huge. Plus, there were dozens of spin offs from the original remix.  Paramore's lead singer, Haley Williams even did a punk rock version with several other well known musicians (listen here).

Movin' Out
Even with all the sudden fame, Antoine and his family were still living in the Lincoln Park Projects. In his interview on The Today Show (watch here), Antoine spoke about the irony of having "a hit on iTunes, but we're still in the projects." That wouldn't be much longer, however. Dodson was no fool and made the most of his overnight success. A month later, he told Parade Magazine (read it here) that "The Bed Intruder song is my ticket out of the projects." Dodson had also created a website to help his family raise money - but "The Bed Intruder Song," as Dodson said, was "a golden opportunity."

Making the Most of His Fame
Dodson quickly began selling T-shirts and merchandise through Zazzle.com featuring the original artwork from the Gregory Brothers Remix "The Bed Intruder Song." He also gave interviews all over the world and expanded his merchandise way beyond the T-shirt business. After a dispute over the artwork on his remix merchadise, he opened a store with unrelated merchandise on districtlines.com. He also authorized an offical Halloween costume for 2010 and endorsed an app for smartphones known as a "Sex Offender Tracker." He was featured on a commercial in 2010 for Tosh.0, and got to perform "The Bed Intruder Song" live on the 2010 BET Hip Hop Awards with one of the Gregory Brothers (see his performance here). He was interviewed by George Lopez on Lopez Tonight (see it here), featured on an episode of The Cleveland Show and had a cameo at the end of Tyler Perry's "A Madea Christmas" (see his interview about the cameo here by Hiphollywood). Was he done? Nope, not Antione. In 2011, Dodson filmed a pilot episode for a reality show about moving his family to Los Angeles, as reported by MSN. Apparently, the reality show never took off, but Dodson still was not ready to disappear. After all, he had the most viewed video on YouTube in 2010. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsDfA_0i0B6oGi00
Antoine Dodson celebrity in NYCWikimedia Commons


Since Then...
So what has Antoine been up to since his overnight fame that carried him from Huntsville to Los Angeles and all over the world back in 2010 to 2012? First, he moved himself and  family back to Huntsville. An article by Essense in 2020 said "the shadiness of Hollywood proved too much for him, so he headed back home."  Antoine also says he wants to give back to the community and has since earned his license to be a substitute teacher in Huntsville School System where several of his nieces and nephews attend.


Digital Ventures
Antoine is still capitalizing off of his internet fame. According to the website NFT Evening, "An NFT version of the famous Bed Intruder Song meme has sold to @richerd for just over 6 ETH on the Foundation NFT Marketplace. The price of that at the time of writing is currently $17,000." The website went on to say "This NFT is a 1/1, so is the only version that will exist. Notably, on Foundation earnings can be split, in this case, 30% went to the Gregory Brothers, 40% to Antoine Dodson and 30% to another unnamed wallet." (See the full article here)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csYu5_0i0B6oGi00
Antoine Dodson New BeerTMZ


Hide Yo Beer
Yet one more trick Antoine has up his sleeve - or maybe I should say: under his bandana. According to TMZ, "Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager called "Run N Tell That" ... it's being released Sept. 24 at a huge party, and we're told AD will be filming a commercial. The craft brewery is in Antoine's hometown of Huntsville, AL and we're told one of Antoine's friends set up the partnership. Remember ... Antoine closed out his hilarious "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview by issuing this warning to an alleged rapist, "run and tell that" ... and now the phrase is on the beer can artwork, along with a drawing of Antoine in the same outfit from his TV spot." (See the full TMZ article here). On his Facebook page, Antoine says "his beer will be in every store in the country." If anyone can accomplish that, it's Antoine Dodson - and we here in the Tennessee Valley wish him all the success he can manage to achieve. 

(Note: According to a video on his YouTube channel (here), Antoine lost his mother last year. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.) 

I'll be doing more "Where Are They Now" articles about Alabamians in the future. If there is someone you'd like to see covered - leave a comment! 
Follow me for more local articles from the Shoals and Alabama! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Lifestyle# Trending# Weird# Local

Comments / 19

Published by

April Killian is a native of Florence, Alabama. Mom of many pets and 3 adult children. Along with writing, she sells vintage items online and conducts estate sales in her area. She is a lifelong supporter of charity work, loves life, and tries to be a positive force in this world in everything she does! Her writing passions include: family and social issues, nature, humor, and the paranormal. Click on "follow" to see more!

Florence, AL
502 followers

More from April Killian

Limestone County, AL

Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel

Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!

Read full story
16 comments
Florence, AL

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)

This is part 3 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here and part 2 here). All entrie are found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Alabama State

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)

This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.

Read full story

Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part One)

I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals

Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, AL

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.

Read full story
22 comments
Florence, AL

From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals

What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:

Read full story
6 comments

10 Crazy Things People Have Asked Me On Facebook Marketplace

If you've ever tried selling locally on Facebook Marketplace, then you probably already know that you get some crazy questions from time to time. I've kept a list of some of my personal best. Here is my Top 10 crazy questions people have asked me while selling locally on Marketplace:

Read full story
1 comments

Giving Without Regret

How many times have you hesitated to help someone for fear they would use the money to buy drugs or alcohol? Have you given someone money only to find out later they have an addiction issue and wish you had never given them anything? A lot of people refuse to help anyone they suspect of being an addict. But what do you do when you truly feel led to help someone? Simple - you do it. It's of no consequence to you how they use the money. The gift and the goodness is in the giving itself- not what the gift is used for. Helping someone - regardless of their personal issues - should always be done with no strings attached. I call it: GIVING WITHOUT REGRET.

Read full story
3 comments

Selling Locally On Facebook Marketplace: A Safety Guide

Whether you're looking to earn some extra cash or simply want to declutter and don't want the hassle of packing and shipping items, selling locally on Facebook Marketplace or through local Facebook sales groups can be a great way to make it happen. For large items that would be expensive and hard to ship, selling locally is a great opportunity, too. Friends and family are a great place to start - but what if you want to sell to the general public in your area? There's always a risk involved in meeting complete strangers. So, how do you safely meet for local sales? Here are a few tips and guidelines that I've gathered as a seller, myself, that will help you stay safe while selling locally.

Read full story

When Mama Makes a Name Salad

Can anyone relate? When calling your name, does your mom or grandma go through a dozen or more names before she finally gets to YOUR name? Does she have "name dementia?" Why do they do this? Why do the women who are supposed to love us the MOST have trouble remembering our name? Do they think we're not special? Turns out, we may be more special than we realize - and when they do this it simply means that we are in their most special and loved group of people. Read on to find out why this happens and what may be going on in their brain that causes this "name salad phenomena."

Read full story

The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight

It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!

Read full story

Are those spider webs in my pecan tree?

Where there's a web, there's a spider, right? Normally, yes - but those huge clumps of spooky looking cobwebs that appear in your pecan trees in late summer to early fall, are not made by spiders at all....and contrary to what my neighbors may think, they're not left over halloween decorations from last fall....although I have been known to be that "one" house on the street. So, what are those globs of webs that seemingly appear overnight? And not just in pecan trees, either... they often appear in Persimmon trees and other hardwood trees. Give up? Think you know? The answer may surprise you. Read the full story below to find the answer!

Read full story
1 comments

Religion, Divorce, and Domestic Abuse

"Your kids won't always do what you tell them to do...but they will ALWAYS do what you SHOW them to do." In other words, your life and how you live is the example your kids will follow. A very wise person told me that years ago when I had my first child. It stuck with me. Little did I know at the time, however, what a profound influence those words would have on my life.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy