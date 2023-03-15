Parents find missing daughter after 51 years: 'Kidnapped and sold by babysitter'

Photo by Father Jeffrie Highsmith on the left, daughter Melissa Highsmith in the middle and mother Atla Apant

It is a horror scenario for every parent. Your child is kidnapped and has disappeared for years. But then, after 51 years, there is a 'miracle' and parents and child find each other again. It is not a screenplay of a promising drama film, but a true story.

American media are under the spell of this family drama with a happy ending, after images circulated on social media of two parents who found their biological daughter. She had been missing for 51 years.

Parents find daughter after 51 years

It concerns the American Melissa Highsmith (53) and her parents, Atla Apantencl and Jefferie Highsmith. Melissa was kidnapped by her nanny at the age of two and went missing for years. Her parents, brother, and sisters had been looking for her all along. Melissa herself knew nothing about her background and all along thought her name was Melanie Walden.

But what happened to two-year-old Melissa at the time? In 1971, the babysitter kidnapped the girl and sold her on to a new educator, who afterwards knew all along that she was a kidnapped child. Melissa eventually ran away at the age of 15 and became a mother herself at a young age.

Melissa was kidnapped and sold as a child

The daughter and her parents found each other again through a DNA match. Which was not created by the police, but by a DNA website. Melissa's biological father had already registered his DNA on the website 23andMe in the 1990s. And there recently turned out to be a 100 percent match with three strangers, Melissa and her children, in the town of Fort Worth. Then her father, Jeffrie Highsmith, approached Melissa via Facebook, and she checked with her educator, who confirmed the story. And after a DNA test, it's abundantly clear that Melanie is the missing Melissa.

Father Jeffrie Highsmith talked about when his family discovered that Melissa is still alive. “They said, 'Dad, she's alive'. And I started to cry. "After 51 years, it's so emotional.”

Emotional reunion

Last weekend there was the emotional reunion between the broken family. "I thought I would never see her again," mother Atla Apantencl told CBS . And while Melissa was overwhelmed by the reunion, she describes it as “the greatest feeling in the world.”

Despite the joy surrounding the reunion, the parents are angry about the police's approach to their daughter's missing case at the time. The local Fort Worth police already collected DNA from the parents a few years ago. Melissa eventually turned out to live nearby. The local police did nothing with the collected DNA information.

