Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, didn't say anything about his ties to SVB when he was lobbying for a bailout.

Gochi E.

On June 8, 2022, President Joe Biden, right, receives California Gov. Gavin Newsom at LAX to attend the Summit of the Americas. Evan Vucci/APhoto by© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • It was stated that California Governor Gavin Newsom had deep personal links to Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The bank is reportedly connected to Newsom through his personal accounts, three wineries, and his wife's charity.
  • Officials in the Golden State cannot use their "financial interest" to sway policy decisions.

Ken Klippenstein of the Intercept reported on Tuesday that California Governor Gavin Newsom had lobbied the White House and the Department of Treasury regarding the impending bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, despite the fact that three of Newsom's private wineries had supposedly been among the bank's clients. Klippenstein's article was published on Tuesday.

According to Klippenstein, Newsom's ties to SVB expanded into other industries besides the wine sector. Klippenstein's reference of an unknown former employee who handled Newsom's money states that Newsom "maintained personal accounts at SVB for years." Klippenstein's source for this information is an individual who worked for SVB.

It is not clear if any of those personal accounts had been inactive prior to the failure of the bank a week ago. If they were, Newsom would have been eligible to receive compensation under the rescue plan proposed by the Biden administration. This plan compensates account holders of SVB even if their balances are greater than the $250,000 threshold that is allowed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Photo by©@0xNathanGould

Saturday saw the release of a statement from the office of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, which stated that Newsom had "been in touch with the top levels of leadership at the White House and Treasury." He believes that it is necessary for us to "stabilize" "the complete innovation ecosystem," which has served as a "tent pole" for our economy.

Newsom stated that the response from the government was "swift and resolute" the day after the event took place. In the same vein, there was no mention made of his personal connections to the bank. As an alternative, Newsom expressed his gratitude to the general public on behalf of "small businesses that are able to make payroll, employees who will receive their paychecks," and "non-profit organizations that can have their doors open tomorrow."

Photo by©@TheGreenberg

In fact, Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was instrumental in the establishment of one of these organizations called the California Partners Project. There were rumblings that SVB had provided the charity in question with a donation of one hundred thousand dollars. The man who used to be in charge of the bank is now on the board of directors for a charitable organization.

Newsom, who is the son of a lawyer for the Getty Oil dynasty, is considered a leading presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in the year 2020. This is due to his ability to raise money and his extensive network within California's Democratic establishment. Newsom is the son of a lawyer for the Getty Oil dynasty. On the other side, as Newsom's reputation across the country has grown, the fact that he came from an affluent family has become a potential liability in the eyes of voters.

During the height of the epidemic, he was seen without a face mask at the French Laundry, which is an upscale restaurant in the Napa Valley where customers pay more than $300 per plate. He expressed his regret and explained that the seating was actually located outside.

Photo by©@MemeGodJosh

Regarding the topic of his personal connections to SVB, Newsom has maintained total silence. It is possible, but not guaranteed, that he brought them up in his meetings with administration officials working in the White House and the Treasury over the weekend.

Newsom, as an elected official, is barred by California law from attempting to influence a government decision "in which the official knows or has reason to suspect the official has a financial interest."

According to a statement that was provided to Insider by Newsom spokesman Nathan Click and attributed to Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California has had his "business and financial holdings retained and managed by a blind trust" ever since he was elected to office in 2018. Click did not react when he was asked about the article in the Intercept about Newsom's ties to SVB, despite the fact that he was under pressure to do so.

The White House and the California Partners Project did not immediately respond to requests from insiders seeking replies to their projects.

Do you believe that the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, made the right decision when he requested that the federal government save Silicon Valley Bank?

Share your opinion in the comments.

