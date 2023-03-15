Texas may consider increasing access to medical marijuana

Photo by Canva

Legislators are considering a plan that would broaden who is eligible to use medical marijuana in the state.

State representatives in Texas are considering a new law aimed at making it easier for patients to obtain medical marijuana. In a report by Eleanor Dearman of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, we learn that on Monday, the Texas House Public Health Committee heard testimony regarding House Bill 1805. The proposed legislation seeks to broaden the eligibility requirements for medical marijuana in Texas to include those with chronic pain who might otherwise be given opioids.

The bill would effectively decriminalize marijuana in Texas, and it passed the committee stage last week, so the news of lawmakers considering the proposed law is timely.

Under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the state's current medical marijuana program, doctors can already recommend low-THC marijuana products to patients who qualify. The program is currently open to people with a wide range of "disabling medical disorders," such as cancer, epilepsy, MS, and others.

Those who suffer from chronic pain would be eligible to utilize medical marijuana in the event that HB 1805 is successful.

Cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder were added to the list of diseases that can be treated with medical marijuana in Texas by the state legislature in 2021. On the other hand, they managed to kill a plan that would have extended coverage to people who suffer from chronic pain.

The measure was developed by Stephanie Klick, a Republican legislator from Fort Worth who also serves as the chairwoman of the House Public Health Committee. According to the reporting of Dearman of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Klick "tried to expand the curriculum in prior sessions, claiming that she wanted to develop a medical program that matches the scientific results." Klick's efforts to expand the program were unsuccessful.

There were 45,440 people registered with the state's compassionate use registry in the month of January, and 681 doctors were permitted to provide medical marijuana to patients as stated by the Department of Public Safety.

