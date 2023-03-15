Houston's wild hog invasion increases as Texas' population explodes.

The number of wild hogs in the Houston area is increasing despite ongoing efforts to eradicate them. Photo by by canva

Despite extermination attempts, feral hog numbers in the Houston area are increasing. The residents, farms, and wildlife control experts have been fighting a losing battle for years. Specialists in and around Houston report that the number of feral hogs in the area continues to rise.

"It's one of the key concerns we deal with as well as one of the primary concerns Texas landowners struggle with without any doubt," Jamie Sugg, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent in Walker County, north of Houston, told Robert Salinas of Houston Public Media.

Sugg told Salinas that the fight against the dangerous monsters is a constant battle, especially for people living in rural areas. A hog problem is inevitable; the question is not if, but when. When Salinas was writing about the resistance movement in the Houston area, Sugg is said to have said, of the invaders, "They are everywhere."

Nevertheless, rural locations outside of Houston aren't the only places where you might find feral hogs. Even though people tried to trap and shoot them, a pack of them got into a Sugar Land subdivision last year. They destroyed yards and were a threat to the people who lived there.

"Trapping is the most efficient method of reducing the number of feral hogs, according to Salinas' research."

What we advocate for is essentially a multifaceted strategy. "Neither can you hope to kill or capture every single one of them." "Your strategy should consist of a one-two knockout of them," "Sugg told Salinas of Houston's public radio station.

While authorities around and within Houston have made concerted efforts to reduce the hog population, the problem persists. Sugg disclosed to Salinas: "The state has made considerable efforts to reduce the number of wild hogs, but the population of these animals is increasing and spreading throughout the country."

