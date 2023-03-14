Will Ferrell and Harper Steele have an unexpected response at a Texas restaurant.

Along with his close friend, the comedian and actor is making a road trip documentary.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele go to see the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 6, 2023. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A prominent North Texas restaurant and brewery got a surprise visit from comedian and actor Will Ferrell this past weekend. Anchorman star Will Forte went to Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery on a Saturday to take the restaurant's infamous 72-ounce steak challenge while dressed as Sherlock Holmes. Photos from the visit were posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Sunday, with the caption, "Last night was intriguing."

Members of the audience who were there at the event posted videos on social media showing Will Ferrell being met by a large crowd of admirers and cameras as he entered the room and took his seat. At one point, it was said that Ferrell hoisted a glass and invited his close friend, the Emmy-winning senior writer for Saturday Night Live Harper Steele—who had just transitioned from male to female—to say a few words, which caused the environment to get uncomfortable.

Steele announced to the applause of the crowd, "I'm from Iowa, but I'll toast to your wonderful state of Texas," and the crowd enthusiastically responded in kind. "I really wish that you guys cared more about the rights of transgender people in our state. Nothing at all happened, it just stopped working like it normally did. As the audience fell silent, Steele took note of the situation. That is not at all the kind of treatment one would get in the state of Iowa.

Ferrell continued while the audience awkwardly laughed and cheered back, saying, "Cheers to Texas and trans rights, right?" In the video's comment area, several viewers complimented Will Ferrell on his bravery for standing up for his friend. Will's outings with his transsexual companion were deemed "the loveliest" by Sir Walter Winston, who gushed over Will's actions in this regard. Winston continued by saying that Will is "Will's good friend who recently transitioned." "If I were in my home state of Texas, I wouldn't be able to help but give that lovely woman multiple high fives." In addition, kudos to Will and Miss Queen for speaking their minds! It was confirmed by AdventuresofIdiots55.

A good number of people who commented thought that it was an odd way to react. Emi Slaughter commented that Texas was once again "totally mishandling" the situation. And as Coleby Smith described it, the crowd starts to "mellow out."

According to a story by the school newspaper, The Little Hawk, Ferrell, and Steele visited her alma mater, Iowa City High, earlier this month to meet with members of the new Gender Sexuality Alliance club. A documentary about Ferrell and Steele's first journey together after her transition is apparently in production.

The news station ABC 7 reported that Will Ferrell, who is best known for his roles in films such as Step Brothers, Elf, and Talladega Nights, was spotted over the weekend in a number of locales in and around Amarillo, including a thrift shop that is located nearby. According to the Internet Movie Database, he is now attached to a variety of upcoming projects, including a new version of "Hansel and Gretel" and a comedy in which Reese Witherspoon will also play a role.

